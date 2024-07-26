July 26, 2024
Maxwell Frost backs Carmen Torres in open SD 25 race

Gabrielle RussonJuly 26, 20243min0

Maxwell Alejandro Frost
Carmen Torres' campaign said Maxwell Frost's endorsement gives her momentum going into the Primary.

U.S. Rep Maxwell Frost is throwing his support for Carmen Torres, who is seeking the open state Senate seat previously held by her husband.

Frost, the first member of Generation Z to be elected to Congress, praised Torres’ for her community activism and fighting for social justice and equity.

“Carmen Torres has dedicated her life to championing the rights of women, migrants, minorities, and working families. Her representation is crucial and truly mirrors the diverse community we have,” Frost said in a statement. “Carmen’s deep commitment and lived experience will make her a strong advocate for this district in Tallahassee.”

Torres’ campaign said Frost’s endorsement gives her momentum heading into the Aug. 20 Primary.

“In the Florida State Senate, I will work tirelessly to lower housing costs, expand access to healthcare, and create economic opportunities for all,” she said in a statement. “Our community deserves a representative who understands the challenges we face and is committed to bringing about positive change.”

The Senate District 25 race is one to watch in Central Florida.

State Sen. Victor Torres is term-limited, which has led to a crowded field of contenders — three Democrats and two Republicans — seeking to represent the Central Florida district.

Besides Victor’s wife, the other Democrats vying for the seat are former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, who withdrew from challenging U.S. Sen. Rick Scott to throw his hat in the state Senate race instead, and state Rep. Kristen Arrington.

Arrington leads the fundraising with $175,000, besting Carmen Torres’ $104,000. Grayson is self-funding his campaign with $78,000. Arrington highlights the endorsements of the Florida Realtors PAC and state Sen. Tracie Davis on her website.

In addition, Republican businessman Jose Martinez and Osceola County School Board member Jon Arguello are also in the race.

Gabrielle Russon

Categories