Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 7.29.24

Health Network One is welcoming Jeremy Hardegree as its new Senior Director of Business Development.

Hardegree brings more than a decade of comprehensive health care experience from companies such as Dispatch Health, VillageMD and Cigna’s HealthSpring Medicare plan.

In his new role, Hardegree will work to expand Health Network One’s customer portfolio through the identification of new sales opportunities, while fostering current relationships with stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to our team,” said Adam Kustin, senior vice president of Sales and Marketing at Health Network One. “His extensive experience in health care and specialized knowledge in value-based programs uniquely position him to understand and address the complexities of care delivery. His expertise and vision are precisely what we need to drive our growth and elevate our service offerings.”

Hardegree comes to Health Network One from DispatchHealth, a home health care provider, where he served as Senior Director of Contracting and Management. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and an MBA with an emphasis in health care management from the University of Texas at Tyler.

“‘Don’t sleep on Florida’: Kamala Harris candidacy jolts battered state Democrats” via Gary Fineout and Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO – Harris’ entry in the presidential race has recharged enthusiasm among rank-and-file Democrats from Miami to Tallahassee. No, they admit, Harris probably won’t win the state; Florida is not among the “pathways to victory” for the campaign and no Democratic (or Republican) group has invested any serious money on advertising here.

Yet high engagement could help them avoid a repeat of the Midterms disaster – when Democratic turnout plunged as Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans romped to huge victories – and give the party a chance to start the recovery process in a state where there has not been a Democratic Governor since 1999, they say.

“People were in the doldrums and felt like they were headed to a likely defeat,” said Ryan Ray, the Democratic Party Chair for Leon County, a small Democratic island in ruby-red North Florida. “She makes Democratic base voters of all stripes more enthusiastic than we were before.”

What happens in Florida over the next three-plus months will test Republicans’ hold on a state of more than 23 million people, which has become a reliable source of electoral votes for former Trump and the GOP. Democrats were already hoping to see a turnout boost from a pair of November ballot measures that would overturn the state’s ban on abortion after six weeks and legalize marijuana for adults.

Still, some fear the Harris excitement will give way to another round of shattered expectations, removing Florida from its place as a swing state that decided the presidency in 2000.

–2024 – PRESIDENTIAL –

“Harris erases Donald Trump’s lead, WSJ poll finds” via John McCormick and Aaron Zitner of The Wall Street Journal – The presidential race between Harris and Trump is essentially tied, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll that shows heightened support for her among nonwhite voters and dramatically increased enthusiasm about the campaign among Democrats. The former President leads the current vice president 49% to 47% in a two-person matchup, but that is within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. Trump held a 6-point lead earlier this month over President Joe Biden before he exited the race and backed Harris. On a ballot test that included Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other independent and third-party candidates, Harris received 45%, and Trump got 44%.

“High-stakes veepstakes: How top VP contenders are wooing the Harris campaign” via Jared Mitovich of POLITICO – Welcome to the remarkably fast and not-so-subtle race to be Harris’ 2024 running mate, where contenders – overwhelmingly white and male, as the internet has pointed out – have been unofficially auditioning to join Harris on the ticket in a decision that is expected by Aug. 7. Many believe that Harris would benefit from picking someone who balances out the ticket on demographic, geographic location and other political variables that could tip the scale in Democrats’ favor. The Harris campaign has said that the vice president “directed her team to begin the process of vetting potential running mates” but has not provided further information on the search.

“Trump faces backlash for ‘in four years, you don’t have to vote again’ remark” via Maegan Vazquez and Sarah Ellison of The Washington Post – Democratic lawmakers and Harris’s campaign joined a chorus of online critics in calling out remarks Trump aimed at a Christian audience Friday, arguing that Trump had implied he would end elections in the United States if he won a second term. At the conclusion of his speech at the Believers Summit in West Palm Beach, Trump said, “Christians, get out and vote, just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. … You got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good you’re not going to have to vote.” Democrats and others interpreted the comments as signaling how a second Trump presidency would be run, a reminder that he previously said he would not be a dictator upon returning to office “except for Day One.”

“Kamala Harris brings in $200 million in first week of her candidacy” via Brakkton Booker of POLITICO – Harris pulled in $200 million in her first week as a Presidential candidate, a staggering figure the campaign points to as evidence of the intensity surrounding her nascent bid with 100 days to go before Election Day. The announcement comes one week after Biden’s bombshell decision to end his own re-election bid and throw his support behind the Vice President. Democrats have been jolted out of their collective malaise following Biden’s disastrous debate performance last month against Trump. Of the seven-day haul, two-thirds of the donations came from first-time donors, something the campaign pointed to as evidence of overwhelming grassroots support for her historic White House bid.

“Harris set to raise $1.4M at Berkshires fundraiser” via Lisa Kashinsky of POLITICO – Harris will rake in $1.4 million for her political operation when she headlines a fundraiser in Massachusetts on Saturday, as Democrats continue to surge financial support to their likely new nominee. The star-studded event – featuring a joint musical performance from James Taylor, Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax and counting former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick among its hosts – was initially aiming to raise $400,000. Several high-profile Massachusetts Democrats will join the Berkshires event, which is expected to draw about 800 people to the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are slated to speak, as is Rep. Richard Neal, the ranking Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, who represents the area.

“Trump team complained they were not told of suspicious-person reports before shooting” via Josh Dawsey and Carol Leonnig of The Washington Post – Members of the Secret Service detail that protects Trump and was with him backstage have complained to confidants and others inside the agency that they were never made aware of that warning, said three people who spoke on the condition of anonymity. They also said they were not aware that the local counter snipers eventually lost track of Thomas Matthew Crooks, or that another local officer – hoisted up to the roof of a building just outside the rally site’s security perimeter – saw Crooks perched there with a gun. “Nobody mentioned it. Nobody said there was a problem,” the former President said in an interview that aired Monday on Fox News. “They could’ve said, ‘Let’s wait for 15 minutes, 20 minutes, five minutes, something. Nobody said – I think that was a mistake.”

“Harris’ ‘coconut tree’ and ‘brat’ status engage young people – but will they vote?” via Alissa Gary of the Orlando Sentinel – In the days after Biden abandoned his bid for a second term, Harris’ name became synonymous with coconut trees and “brat Summer.” Social media users inundated platforms like X and TikTok with Harris memes featuring coconut trees and songs from pop star Charli XCX’s newest album “Brat,” both usually done in support of the Vice President who is now seeking the Democratic nomination for President. The memes reference a speech Harris gave last year and the singer’s apparent support of Harris’s candidacy. Some hope the online attention, spearheaded by Generation Z, will energize young voters to head to the polls in November.

“Harris inspired a coconut craze. In Florida, the tree has a history.” via Gabrielle Calise and Ivy Nyayieka of the Tampa Bay Times – Harris’ presidential candidacy has gifted the Democratic Party a tropically themed social media buzz. In a viral video of remarks the Vice President made in May last year, Harris recalls her mother saying, “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” Harris laughed, then said, ”You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.” The Chair of the Biden-now-Harris campaign said in June that Florida is not a battleground state.

“Hill Dems believe this VP contender would help address Harris’ biggest weakness” via Sarah Ferris, Ursula Perano, Adam Cancryn and Anthony Adragna of POLITICO – A growing number of House Democrats are telling Harris that she should pick Sen. Mark Kelly as her Vice President, believing he would offset her biggest current weakness: the border. Kelly – a former Navy pilot, astronaut, and now a Senator from Arizona – has pushed the Biden administration to take a tougher position on border security and aligned more closely with other border-state Democrats, some of whom have either withheld endorsements for Harris’ presidential bid or openly condemned her handling of the border. Kelly, along with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, are Hill Democrats’ two top picks to join Harris on the ticket.

“‘We all realize it’s unlikely.’ But Pete Buttigieg’s VP stock is rising.” via Adam Wren and Christopher Cadelago of POLITICO – Buttigieg is blitzing the airwaves with his Midwest-nice takedowns of Trump and Vance. Members of Congress are talking him up. Buttigieg’s digital alumni network is circulating clips of appearances and touting his complementary skills to Harris. He did a canvassing kickoff for Harris in Traverse City, Michigan, on Saturday morning. And an ally in his home state of Indiana has compiled a dossier evaluating Harris’ options and concluding: “Simply put, the vibes are high right now.” The Pete for Veep trial balloon is approaching midflight. His allies view it as a clear signal that Buttigieg wants the job. “He’s open to it,” a person familiar with his thinking said. Harris’ confidants and allies remain skeptical about his chances. Of Buttigieg, one said, “I just don’t see it.”

“How Trump and JD Vance went from a ‘threat to democracy’ to ‘weird’” via Eli Stokols and Elena Schneider of POLITICO – In the days since Harris has taken over the campaign against Trump and his running mate Vance, Democrats are leaning into a new attack line against the Republican ticket: that they’re just really weird. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a potential Harris running mate who’s been using this description for months, said it during his first viral TV appearance of the week, and then in others. The Democratic Governors Association, which Walz leads, amplified it on social media. And the Harris campaign has adopted it as well, incorporating the label repeatedly this week in news releases and posts on X and TikTok.

“Republicans are already souring on Vance” via Irie Sentner and Jared Mitovich of POLITICO – Vance has had a difficult week, and some Republicans aren’t hiding their frustration. Despite momentum after Trump named him as his running mate, the Ohio Senator started receiving unwanted attention after old clips resurfaced of him calling some Democrats “childless cat ladies” and suggesting parents should have more political power than non-parents. Vance’s change of fortune also collided with the rise of Harris, who has broken fundraising records and is on a glide path to receiving the Democratic nomination after Biden bowed out of the race. And Harris has made the contrast with the Trump-Vance ticket even more stark.

“Vance’s ‘childless cat ladies’ comment sparks uproar from Taylor Swift fans: ‘Armageddon is coming’” via Natalie Neysa Alund of USA Today – Vance ignited uproar from a particularly vocal fan base on the internet this week, as some Swift fans say the Republican VP nominee might “need to calm down” after a video resurfaced of him slamming childless women who own cats. “Hell hath no fury like a certain childless cat lady who has yet to endorse a presidential candidate,” one X user posted in response to Vance’s prior comments, which have recirculated after he and Harris have emerged as opponents on the 2024 presidential campaign trail. “When it hits you that Taylor Swift is childless and has cats … The armageddon is coming for him,” one X user posted.

– 2024 – FLORIDA –

“Ron DeSantis blasts mainstream media for ‘whitewashing’ Harris’ record: ‘Blizzard of lies’” via Taylor Penley of Fox News – DeSantis is none too happy with the mainstream media’s reaction to Harris taking the reins as the presumptive Democratic Party nominee since Biden suspended his re-election campaign last week. “Down here in Florida, it’s hot in July, and it’ll be hot in August, but you’re going to see a blizzard of lies over the next few months,” he said. “There’s not going to be any pushback from the entrenched corporate media, and they’re going to try to re-rewrite history, and they’re going to try to present her [Harris] as something that she’s just not,” he continued.

“‘Lab rats?’ GOP’s Project 2025 looks to have been test-marketed in Florida” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network – Almost 900 pages, the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 isn’t an easy read. But the document, which has been cast as a conservative road map for a second Trump presidency, is driving fiery exchanges in the rebooted race for the White House. Project 2025 proposes a dramatic overhaul of the federal government, replacing thousands of civil employees with political hires, expanding the power of the President, abolishing the Department of Education, enacting a flurry of tax cuts, banning pornography and halting sales of the abortion pill. For Floridians, the document’s themes and policies may sound familiar. After all, DeSantis advanced many of the same ideas, pushed along by hard-right think tanks in his first six years as Governor.

– 2024 – DOWN-BALLOT –

“Vern Buchanan touts business, legislative record in two new TV ads” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Two new ads promoting U.S. Rep. Buchanan’s re-election are reaching voters in the Bradenton area. Each 30-second video spot describes the Longboat Key Republican’s record both in the business world and the “halls of Congress.” And neither makes any mention of Buchanan’s Republican or Democratic challengers this cycle. “Vern Buchanan has only known one speed,” a narrator states in one ad. “Because whether it’s creating jobs or making life a bit better for others, slowing down is not an option.” That ad, entitled “That’s Vern,” runs a video of the incumbent in Washington and newspaper clips of his days as a car dealership magnate.

“Eddie Speir escorted out of event after Vern Buchanan speech disruption” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Police escorted congressional candidate Speir out of a Sarasota Republican rally after he disrupted the event. The Bradenton Republican’s supporters shouted in protest as U.S. Rep. Buchanan, who Speir is challenging in an Aug. 20 GOP Primary, took the stage to speak. Some of them wore American Revolutionary War outfits, including one who was walked out of the building by police. Buchanan was among several speakers at the Republican Party of Sarasota’s candidate rally, which also included speeches from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube and Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power.

–2024 – DOWN-BALLOT two –

“Maxwell Frost backs Carmen Torres in open SD 25 race” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics – U.S. Rep Frost is throwing his support for Torres, who is seeking the open state Senate seat previously held by her husband. Frost, the first member of Generation Z to be elected to Congress, praised Torres for her community activism and fighting for social justice and equity. “Carmen Torres has dedicated her life to championing the rights of women, migrants, minorities, and working families. Her representation is crucial and truly mirrors the diverse community we have,” Frost said. “Carmen’s deep commitment and lived experience will make her a strong advocate for this district in Tallahassee.” Torres’ campaign said Frost’s endorsement gives her momentum heading into the Aug. 20 Primary.

“Rivals seek investigation of HD 48 candidate Jon Albert’s mailers, campaign funds” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger – Fellow candidates have raised questions about the campaign finance activity of Albert, one of six Republican candidates for an open seat in House District 48. Three Republican candidates signed a petition sent to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office for the 10th Judicial Circuit. The candidates – Jerry Carter, Chad Davis and Benny Valentin – suggested that Albert may have violated state law by ordering campaign mailers when his campaign account lacked sufficient funds to cover the costs. According to the petition, Albert’s campaign sent five campaign mailers between approximately June 20 and July 10, all bearing the printed disclaimer, “Paid by Jon Albert, Republican, for State Representative, District 48.”

“Democrats focus on 11 School Board candidates to fight back against culture wars” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics – The Florida Democratic Party (FDP) is giving money and doing grassroots organizing to support 11 School Board candidates for the Aug. 20 Primary. “Our Take Back Local program is our way of investing in the candidates we feel will be most competitive in the upcoming election,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried in a statement. “We are not going to let Ron DeSantis and his allies take over our School Boards with far-right, Moms for Liberty candidates.” The female-dominated candidates are spread throughout the state. Five are incumbents. The group of candidates includes teachers, lawyers, a social worker and a tech entrepreneur.

“Federal courts spike piece of DeSantis ‘Stop Woke’ law” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO – A federal judge permanently shut down a significant piece of Florida’s so-called ‘Stop Woke Act’ on Friday, delivering a devastating blow to a signature law pushed by DeSantis to restrict workplace trainings about race. Passed by the GOP-dominated Legislature in 2022, it expanded state anti-discrimination laws to target lessons over subjects like “white privilege” by creating new protections for workers. But Florida has never been able to enforce the “anti-woke” law for businesses, since it was quickly sued and ultimately determined by two courts to violate free speech rights protected by the Constitution.

“Florida issues ‘stop-sale’ order on Diamond-Schruumz products” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics – Diamond-Schruumz brand products have been ordered not to be sold in Florida. The entire “stop-sale” order was issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) and follows a recall issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The unusual regulatory moves come after Diamond-Schruumz products such as cones, chocolates, and gummies have been found to contain poisonous and harmful substances, including psychotropic components. “As a state, we have a responsibility to protect our citizens, especially our children, from potentially harmful products and substances, and we are committed to ensuring that all food products sold in Florida meet strict safety standards,” said Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

– D. C. MATTERS –

“Biden will announce Supreme Court reform plans next week” via Adam Cancryn of POLITICO – Biden plans to unveil a proposal on Monday for dramatically reforming the Supreme Court, two people familiar with the matter told POLITICO. Biden is likely to endorse establishing term limits for Justices and an enforceable code of ethics, in an announcement that represents a remarkable shift for a President who had long resisted calls to overhaul the high court. He is also expected to push for a constitutional amendment limiting immunity for Presidents and certain other officeholders in response to the court’s July 1 ruling that Presidents are shielded from prosecution for “official acts” during their time in office, in a case brought by Trump.

“Chuck Schumer explains why he didn’t shake Benjamin Netanyahu’s hand” via Mia McCarthy of POLITICO – Senate Majority Leader Schumer said Sunday he felt an obligation to hear Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu speak to Congress last week – but not to shake the prime minister’s hand. “I went to this speech because the relationship between Israel and America is ironclad and I wanted to show that,” Schumer said. “But at the same time, as everyone knows, I have serious disagreements with the way Benjamin Netanyahu has conducted these policies.”

“Chuck Schumer says Trump’s VP pick may be ‘one of the best things he ever did for Democrats’” via Kaia Hubbard of CBS News – Senate Majority Leader Schumer said Sunday that Trump’s decision to select Sen. Vance as his running mate may be “one of the best things he ever did for Democrats.” “Vance seems to be more erratic and more extreme than President Trump, and I’ll bet President Trump is sitting there scratching his head and wondering, ‘Why did I pick this guy?'” Schumer said. The New York Democrat, who works with Vance in the Senate, called the addition of Vance to the ticket an “incredibly bad choice” for Republicans, suggesting that Trump may consider changing his mind in the coming days. “He has a choice – does he keep Vance on the ticket?” Schumer said, suggesting that doing so could weigh down the ticket with Vance’s “baggage.” “Or does he pick someone new? It’s his choice.”

– LOCAL: S. FL –

“Joe Carollo can shield home from seizure to pay lawsuit debt, federal magistrate says” via Devoun Cetoute of the Miami Herald – Miami City Commissioner Carollo may not lose his Coconut Grove home to satisfy a $63.5 million judgment against him after a federal magistrate judge issued a report in his favor Saturday. A final decision has not been made yet. Carollo’s home is the current focal point in a yearslong legal battle between the Commissioner and two Little Havana business owners, Bill Fuller and Martin Pinilla, who accused him of using city resources to harass them and their businesses. In June 2023, a jury awarded Fuller and Pinilla the $63.5 million judgment in a lawsuit based on those allegations. The business owners have been trying to collect for little more than a year.

“Florida Future Leaders PAC crosses $200K raised, eyes three districts for dozens of student staff hires” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Florida Future Leaders, a Generation Z-led political action committee focused on flipping Sunshine State seats blue, is preparing to hire 41 student staff members to boost youth voter engagement in three legislative districts. The group is also celebrating a milestone: $200,000 raised since it began fundraising in April. That includes $50,000 raised this month, the preponderance of which came through more than 200 donations in the 72 hours since Vice President Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Florida Future Leaders Chair Jayden D’Onofrio said the influx of funds shows Floridians are hungry for a next-generation slate of political figures to take charge of progressive causes.

“Dirty tricks? St. Lucie County voters shouldn’t be deceived by misleading MAGA mail out” via Blake Fontenay of Treasure Coast Newspapers – The expression “often imitated, never duplicated” dates back to the 1920s, when Traub Manufacturing Co. used it to advertise its line of wedding and engagement rings. Lately, though, it’s easy to be reminded of that slogan whenever a politician tries to glom onto Trump’s political persona. As was the case years ago with Ronald Reagan, it’s become trendy for Republican candidates at all levels of government to try to tap into Trump’s vast reserves of popularity and charisma. A “Make America Great Again” voter guide that showed up in the mailboxes of St. Lucie County residents a few days ago fits that description.

“‘I love you, brother’: Madison Cawthorn backs Mario Knapp for Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Knapp, one of 15 candidates running for Miami-Dade Sheriff, is running with the backing of former U.S. Rep. Cawthorn. Cawthorn, a self-described “constitutional conservative” who served a single term representing North Carolina during the 117th Congress before losing the 2022 Primary, recorded a video with Knapp at a Trump rally this month in Doral. In it, the 28-year-old said he’d only just met Knapp in person, but that the retired Miami-Dade Police major made quite an impression. “I just ran into someone who wants to be a constitutional law enforcement expert, and he’s a great man about to be Sheriff, Mario Knapp,” Cawthorn said. “What a wonderful guy.”

“Palm Beach County housing crisis squeezing blue-collar workers out of two Hispanic cities” via Valentina Palm of the Palm Beach Post – Welcome to a land where time stood still, whose problems capture Palm Beach County’s crucial question – Who can afford to live here? – and whose future raises issues about its blue-collar workforce. Few parts of the county have changed as much in the past 30 years as Greenacres and Palm Springs. Since 1990, their combined populations have more than doubled and now stand at nearly 71,000, more than either Jupiter or Wellington. If they were one city, they would be the county’s fourth largest. That growth has come from the Caribbean and South and Central America and has made the area the hub of the county’s Hispanic community.

– LOCAL: C. FL –

“Regina Hill spent $30K on ‘caregivers’ for elderly woman. They kept visitors away” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel – After she seized control of an elderly woman’s finances, investigators say suspended Orlando City Commissioner Hill hired a rotating cast of caregivers, including one with a criminal background but none affiliated with home health care agencies, to tend to the woman – and shoo away visitors. Those hires also included a homeless woman who met Hill at a shelter and one who tried to prevent Hill’s now 96-year-old constituent from speaking with her pastor and church members who came to her home, records from the agency show. Those details exemplify how investigators say the City Commissioner sought to isolate and failed to provide proper care for the woman, who has no living family members and suffers from memory loss.

“Racism, nepotism charges fuel a rare GOP Primary in Seminole County” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel – A former deputy sheriff and Army veteran, Chris Anderson was widely viewed as a solid pick in 2019 when DeSantis appointed him as Seminole’s Supervisor of Elections, making Anderson the county’s first Black constitutional officer. But Anderson – elected to his current term in 2020 – now faces broad opposition and a rare challenge in a local Republican Primary, as School Board member Amy Pennock seeks his job. Even more remarkable is the heated nature of the political battle in this predominantly Republican county – with allegations of racism from Anderson and nepotism from his critics, a defamation claim from the office’s former lawyer, and a stern cease-and-desist order from the county’s attorney to Anderson regarding the construction of an unpermitted security wall in his public office. “We are very excited that Amy Pennock has thrown her hat in the ring for this position,” Bruce Cherry, Chair of the Seminole County GOP, said. “I believe people have lost confidence in him.”



– LOCAL: TB –

“Victor Crist, former Florida legislator, in the hospital after car crash” via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times – Former state legislator and County Commissioner Crist was feeling upbeat as he left a political candidate forum Thursday night in northwestern Hillsborough County. A seasoned elected official, Crist is running to be the county’s clerk of court. Several hundred people, he later said, poured into the event hosted by a local civic association. He said he wrapped his hands around his steering wheel and looked both ways. He saw nothing. He pulled out onto Gunn Highway, a dark two-lane road slicing through farmland and subdivisions. “All of a sudden, bam,” Crist, 67, said from his hospital bed in the intensive care unit at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa Saturday morning. The crash left him with a concussion, a punctured lung and broken ribs, he said.

“‘She can be a catalyst’: Harris campaign stops in Tampa to revive Black voters” via Georgia McCarthur of WFLA – Harris’s presidential campaign made a stop in the Tampa Bay area to engage with minority voters. Some Black voters who were not fans of Biden said the Vice President has a chance to revive their support for a Democratic ticket. As Harris ramps up her presidential campaign, she’s working to strengthen support from Black voters in Tampa, a key voting group in the 2024 Election. “We believe that for every time we can give people in our communities an opportunity to speak, that gives us power,” State Rep. Dianne Hart said.

– LOCAL: N. FL –

“In urging leniency, ex-JEA CEO Aaron Zahn tells his own story” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union – In pressing U.S. District Judge Brian Davis for leniency, attorneys for ex-JEA CEO Zahn spun a remarkable and tragic story about the utility executive’s life, casting him as the victim of a relentless local media who has suffered “extrajudicial” punishment since his fall from grace five years ago. It’s not unusual for defense attorneys to present their client in the most favorable light while lobbying for judicial mercy, but the written narrative Zahn’s attorneys provided Davis ahead of his sentencing hearing – scheduled Tuesday – goes further: Beneath his tragic, sometimes saccharine narrative lies enduring defiance about his criminal case. Echoing the closing arguments of his trial in March, when one of Zahn’s lawyers told jurors he had been victimized by a “deep state, unelected bureaucracy,” the sentencing memorandum Zahn’s attorneys prepared still quibbles with key facts of the case and, at turns, minimizes the jury’s decision as having criminalized a “flawed business idea” – hardly the cathartic verdict in a historic corruption trial many local officials and political observers considered it to be.

“Jacksonville anti-abortion activist sues Google, saying she was censored, deplatformed” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union – A Jacksonville anti-abortion activist is suing Google, arguing the internet giant violated Florida state law by shutting down her account without warning or a chance to recover photos and information there. Losing the longtime account felt “like coming home to a house, which took me 12 years to furnish with family mementos and treasures and find(ing) it completely empty without even a note explaining why,” 76-year-old Trudy Perez-Poveda said in a statement. The lawsuit filed in Duval County Circuit Court may be the state’s first since a U.S. Supreme Court decision this month dismantled an injunction blocking that law, which DeSantis had championed as “protection against the Silicon Valley elites.”

“Florida Gators have more NIL athlete deals than any other U.S. college” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics – The University of Florida (UF) has more name, image and likeness (NIL) deals for its university athletes than any other college in the U.S. NIL deals are the recent developments in college sports that allow college athletes to get financial compensation for using their identities to promote athletic programs in college sports. UF far exceeds any other college in America with the NIL deals. Justgamblers.com found that UF ranked first in the country with NIL deals at 498 athletes. That outpaced the second-place college, the University of Texas in Austin, which had 367 NIL deals in the past year, and Ohio State University ranked third with 286 NIL student-athletes. The data used to compose the list was from NIL deals reported as of May 30, and the top 10 list does not involve any NIL deals granted since that date.

– LOCAL: SW FL –

“Lee County Republican and Democratic Parties hold competing rallies” via Victoria Scott of Fox 4 – Supporters of Trump and Harris were busy Saturday. Lee County GOP members participated in a Trump boat parade in the morning. They rallied at Midpoint Bridge and ended at the Sanibel Lighthouse. Lee County Democrats held a rally in Fort Myers. They targeted Project 2025 and urged voters to make their voices heard in November. Project 2025 promotes conservative policies and is meant to be a blueprint for the next Republican administration.

“Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge seeks at-large seat” via Lesley Dwyer of the Observer – Van Ostenbridge notes that he is the only sitting Commissioner who was born and raised in Manatee County. “My grandmother used to say that Bradenton became a concrete jungle when they four-laned Manatee Avenue,” he said. Van Ostenbridge currently represents District 3, or the islands, but has switched races to oppose Commissioner George Kruse in the Republican Primary for the at-large District 7 seat. Van Ostenbridge has been accused by Kruse and many citizens of favoring developers. However, he says someone has to be a grown-up. “I can vote however I want, which is what my opponent sometimes does,” Van Ostenbridge said of Kruse. “He gives a grandiose speech, and then he votes in a way that if three other people voted the same way, we would find ourselves in a courtroom.”

“Sarasota, Bradenton projects recognized by Florida Trust for Historic Preservation” via Jay Handelman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune – Two projects in Sarasota and Bradenton have received honors from the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation, which also included two area sites on its annual list of endangered buildings. The organization’s 2024 awards for excellence in historic preservation across the state include Recovering History by the Manatee Mineral Spring Project and Architecture Sarasota’s Moderns That Matter program. The Manatee Mineral Spring Project was recognized in the archaeology category, along with the Carr Cemetery Project in Tallahassee.

– TOP OPINION –

“Why centrism might be our salvation” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post – Conventional wisdom portrays the political center as on the ropes around the world. This month, President Emmanuel Macron ended the “centrist experiment” in France, coming in second in elections behind a left-wing coalition. In the United States, “RINO” and “neoliberal” are dismissive epithets hurled at the center from the far right and left. Centrist solutions are derided by the fringes in their parties as inadequate to the daunting challenges we face.

But properly understood – and it rarely is – centrism embodies the best of American politics. And it provides the only real path forward for a diverse, fragmented and highly contentious democracy under strain. In fact, embedded within centrism are the precise tools we need to fix what ails our democracy.

A dive into true centrism reveals its power and utility. But first, we have to dispense with some things that centrism is not. Centrism isn’t a mushy tendency to compromise. It isn’t a brain-dead fondness for style over substance. Above all, it is not to be confused with “moderation” – the futile and frankly foolish attempt to carve out a space halfway between the extremes of MAGA authoritarianism on the right and rabid nihilism on the left.

Centrism, rather, is a mindset. It’s more than humility, tolerance, and restraint, although all of those are necessary elements. Above all, it’s an approach to governance, not a list of specific policy prescriptions. It can be bold, pragmatic, and popular.

And there’s nothing squishy about it.

We can address all those challenges provided the spirit of centrism prevails. Centrism can accommodate diversity, secure democratic norms, and preserve a credible and independent judiciary, all essential and foundational to liberal democracy.

– OPINIONS –

“Harris should tell her family’s story” via Jay Caspian Kang of The New Yorker – Harris need not center her campaign around her identity or her life story, but, when the moment arises to talk about herself, she should be open and honest. She should tell the story of her mother, a scientist who graduated from college at the age of 19 in India and who came to the U.S. alone because she saw a great opportunity in this country. She should talk about how that bright young woman fell in love with a rising Black academic, and, after the marriage ended, when Kamala was around 7 years old, she raised her daughters in the activist community of the East Bay. During the past three weeks, as Kamala the Presidential candidate, Part 2, came to seem inevitable, there were calls from various commentators for her to summon her past as the attorney general of California and the district attorney of San Francisco and to prosecute the case against Trump. Such rhetorical strategies are often better in theory than in practice.

“Vance’s basket of deplorables” via The Wall Street Journal editorial board – The press has been digging up the VP choice’s comments over the years for political scrutiny, and the Ohio Senator turns out to be a target-rich environment. As a Senate candidate in 2021, he told Tucker Carlson, then a Fox News host, that the U.S. is being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.” The comment is the sort of smart-aleck crack that gets laughs in certain right-wing male precincts. But it doesn’t play well with the millions of female voters, many of them Republican, who will decide the presidential race.

“‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ obliterates R-rated record with $205 million opening weekend, eighth-biggest in box office history” via Rebecca Rubin of Variety – “Deadpool & Wolverine,” a comic book adventure that pairs two of Marvel’s most popular characters, is turbocharging the box office. Disney’s superhero sequel has collected $205 million in its opening weekend, ranking as the eighth-best debut of all time ahead of 2018’s “Black Panther” ($202 million) and behind 2015’s “Jurassic World” ($208 million) and 2012’s “The Avengers” ($207 million). Only nine films in Hollywood history have crossed the $200 million milestone in their opening weekends. Ticket sales also easily surpassed 2016’s “Deadpool” ($132 million) to set the record for the biggest R-rated opening weekend ever. The 2018 sequel, “Deadpool 2,” now stands as the third-biggest R-rated debut with $125 million.

“Florida Publix goes viral for wine and beer bar, burrito station, and food court” via Nicole Lopez-Alvar of the Miami New Times – A popular Publix Super Market in Tampa at the Gandy Shopping Center that spans nearly 60,000 square feet is going viral on Instagram and TikTok for being the first in Florida to take the slogan, “Where Shopping is a Pleasure,” very seriously. This Publix, which opened earlier this year, has a Pours Cafe, which is a new bar located inside of the store that serves draft beers, a selection of white and red wines, and coffee of all varieties, including cold brew, lattes, cappuccinos, and more. At Pours Cafe, customers can also order a custom smoothie, tea, or even a spritz that comes in flavors like “Cucumber Watermelon Lemonade,” “Piña Colada Lemonade,” or “Strawberry Watermelon Lemonade.” This Publix also has a complete taco, burrito, make-your-own bowl, and nacho station that almost looks like a mini-Chipotle. Plus, it has a complete popcorn station, a full-blown pizza bar with pizzas being made in a wood-fired pizza oven, and a sushi and poke bowl station.

– OLYMPICS –

“Opening ceremony misses the boat” via Mike Hale of The New York Times – The decision to abandon the event’s traditional format – the long, formal parade of athletes marching into a stadium – for a waterborne procession along the Seine intercut with performances had a twofold effect. It turned the ceremony into something bigger, more varied and more intermittently entertaining. But it also turned it into something more ordinary – just another bloated made-for-TV spectacle, like a halftime show or awards show or holiday parade that exists to promote and perpetuate itself. Those spectacles can be fun, of course, and the traditional Olympic opening ceremony could feel dull and interminable. But it was not quite like anything else, and it played a key part in making The Games feel special.

“Olympic gymnastics women’s recap: Simone Biles puts on a show despite tweaking left calf” via Nancy Armour and Tom Schad of USA Today – Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team put on quite a show for all the celebrities in the crowd during Olympic qualifying at the Bercy Arena on Sunday. That despite a hobbled Biles, who appeared to tweak her lower left leg during floor warm-ups. The Americans, who are heavy favorites for gold with Russia not here, finished with 172.296 points, putting them more than five points ahead of Italy. No team came close to that in qualifying. The U.S. women had five scores of 14.5 or higher, including Biles’ 15.8 on vault, and counted only one score lower than a 13.6. The team finals are Tuesday night. Biles and Suni Lee, the reigning Olympic champion, will compete in the all-around final. Jordan Chiles finished fourth in the all-around standings, behind Biles, Lee and Rebeca Andrade, but she’ll miss the all-around finals because of the two-per-country rule.

“Kevin Durant’s return powers U.S. men to opening win over Serbia” via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post – Three weeks ago, Durant slumped by himself in the corner of UNLV’s gym with his hooded sweatshirt pulled tight over his head. The 35-year-old star had missed the U.S. men’s basketball team’s first training camp that day with a calf injury that hadn’t yet been disclosed to the media, and he looked frustrated in his self-imposed detention. As LeBron James and Stephen Curry stole the headlines throughout the U.S. team’s run-up to the Paris Olympics, Durant was listed as day-to-day but kept missing games. The three-time gold medalist never appeared in any of the Americans’ five exhibition games, not even when they endured close calls with Australia, South Sudan and Germany.

“USWNT dominates in second Paris Olympics match: Highlights from USA’s win over Germany” via Chris Bumbaca and Ellen J. Horrow of USA Today – Emma Hayes can’t have too many complaints after this one. The United States women’s soccer team defeated Germany, 4-1, in the second match of group play at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday. And like in the opener against Zambia, the scoring came early and often before the Americans cruised to a relatively stress-free victory with three goals by halftime for the second straight contest. “It was fun. I actually really enjoyed the game,” Hayes said afterward. “My agent texted me and said ‘I enjoyed it. I bet you didn’t.’ I was like ‘No, I really enjoyed the game.’ I liked the tempo. It was (a) high-level game, high-level opponent, high level of tactics … that was a mature performance.”

“Banned coach Bev Priestman ‘heartbroken’ and apologizes in Canada drone-spying scandal at Olympics” via Anne E. Peterson and James Robson of The Associated Press – Embattled Canada women’s soccer coach Priestman apologized to her players Sunday and pledged to cooperate with an investigation into the drone-spying scandal at the Paris Olympics. The team was deducted six points, and Priestman was banned for a year after two of her assistants were caught using drones to spy on New Zealand’s practices before their opening game on Wednesday. “I am absolutely heartbroken for the players, and I would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart for the impact this situation has had on all of them,” Priestman said. “As the leader of the team on the field, I want to take accountability, and I plan to fully cooperate with the investigation.”

“Paris officials confident Seine River can be used for triathlon despite canceled practice day” via Ryan Gaydos, Ryan Canfield, Paulina Dedaj, Gabriele Regalbuto, Ashlyn Messier, Ryan Morik, Scott Thompson and Chantz Martin of Fox News – The 2024 Paris Olympics saw its practice run for the triathlon canceled on Sunday due to water quality in the famed Seine River, where part of the competition is set to take place. Water quality in the Seine has been a problem for the swimming portion of the triathlon, but Paris officials are confident that will improve enough for them to compete. The men’s triathlon is set for Tuesday, while the women’s event is Wednesday. Poor water quality has been closely linked to the weather in Paris, which included heavy rains seen during opening ceremonies and several events on Saturday, including cycling that had several competitors falling off their bikes in the wet streets. However, there isn’t expected to be rain in the forecast this week, which is the main reason for the organizers’ optimism that the Seine can be used for one of the Olympics’ signature events.

“What’s inside the mysterious boxed gift Olympic winners get with their medals” via Juliana Kim of NPR – The first trove of medals was awarded this weekend at the Paris Olympics, but medals weren’t the only prize handed to the athletes. At the medal ceremony for the Rugby Sevens on Saturday, players from the winning teams – France, Fiji and South Africa – were handed a slim cardboard box. The mysterious gift is an official poster for The Games. This Summer, medal-winning athletes will be presented with a poster alongside a bronze, silver, or gold medal. The posters were designed by Parisian illustrator Ugo Gattoni. In an interview with the Olympics back in March, Gattoni said the illustrations took him four months and 2,000 hours to create.

“Meet ‘Bob the Cap Catcher’: Speedo-clad man saves the day at Olympic swimming event” via Joe Rivera of USA Today – During the women’s 100-meter breaststroke on Sunday morning, American swimmer Emma Webber lost her swimming cap at the bottom of the pool. While common sense would dictate that a swimmer would just jump in after it, that’s apparently not the case. Instead, a hero came to the rescue, in all his glory: Dubbed “Bob the Cap Catcher” by the NBC broadcast booth, a man of unknown origins in a small, flowery Speedo walked across the stage for all to see and dove to the rescue. Of course, the whole ordeal went off faster than a Speedo-ing bullet, with the man retrieving the cap and exiting the pool in a timely manner, without much fanfare or pomp.

