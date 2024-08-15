Angie Nixon looks to rebuff HD 13 challenge from Brenda Priestly Jackson

The most spirited Primary battle in Duval County is nearing a close.

Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon and her challenger, Brenda Priestly Jackson, are facing off in the Aug. 20 Primary in House District 13, after months of back-and-forth between the two Democratic political veterans that saw a flash point in a church forum earlier this month.

Priestly Jackson, who was previously on the Duval County School Board and Jacksonville City Council, attacked the second-term Democrat for antagonizing Gov. Ron DeSantis. Nixon fired back, saying she couldn’t “play respectability politics with people who not only do not like you but don’t want your communities to exist.”

That moment arguably represented the apex of conflict between the two candidates openly, but it wasn’t the only clash. Indeed, Priestly Jackson blasted Nixon on a radio hit last month.

“Let’s be clear, our Governor has line-item veto authority. Before I was an attorney, I was an English teacher. I call that ultimate editing authority so he can write a line right out,” she said on WJCT’s “First Coast Connect.”

Priestly Jackson has benefited from GOP fundraising support, which includes donations from City Council member Matt Carlucci, Ballard Partners’ Jordan Elsbury, the Friends of Rory Diamond political committee, and former GOP Council member Randle Poitevent Defoor. She also is supported by the Fraternal Order of Police and the Florida Chamber, and sees all of this as a sign of her effectiveness.

“I’ve always received money from Republicans and Democrats. So this is no different. So if you look at those who have traditionally given to me, there are many of the same folks who can give to me this time because I have a proven track record of success, right?”

Priestly Jackson also believes the closed Primary was a way to keep Republicans and independents from voting in the Democrat-only contest, arguing that Nixon wanted Terrance Jordan to file for the race as a write-in.

Her ECO contended in a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd that Jordan’s filing was defective since he “submitted the form DS-DE 9 (Appointment of Campaign Treasurer and Designation of Campaign Depository for Candidates) with a campaign depository designated as a California bank.”

“I don’t have any need to ‘plant’ a candidate, whatever that means,” Nixon said in response to that claim. “There are many allegations and concerns that my opponent is a Republican plant. She’s even accepted money from Republican City Councilman Rory Diamond’s PAC. Someone who has continually attacked democrats and members of marginalized communities.”

Nixon, who seeks a third term, defeated Kim Daniels in the Primary in what was House District 14 before legislative redistricting in 2022 moved Nixon to HD 13. The two Democrats from Duval County have clashed since, including when Daniels (who returned to the Legislature in 2022) threatened Nixon with a defamation claim and said there had been ill will between the two for 12 years.

Nixon’s outlier position on issues such as support of Israel seemed like it might have galvanized support to remove her from office. She was one of two people to vote in support of an Israeli cease-fire in Gaza during last fall’s Special Session.

However, the resources the challenger needed don’t seem to have materialized.

At this writing, Nixon appears better positioned for the stretch run in the western Duval County district, with roughly $35,000 on hand between her campaign account and her Helping Florida Families Flourish political committee.

Priestly Jackson has roughly $5,000 to spend between her campaign account and her ECO, Priestly Jackson for Neighbors.