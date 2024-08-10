Tony Ricardo earns Kiyan Michael’s backing in high-profile Duval School Board battle

Partisan divides about “radical ideologies” promulgated by the “far left” and how to resist them continue to surface in purportedly non-partisan school board races.

The latest example: State Rep. Kiyan Michael’s endorsement of Tony Ricardo in the Duval County School Board race.

“It’s my pleasure to endorse Tony Ricardo for Duval County School Board,” said Michael. “He will be an advocate for our children and will stand up to the radical ideologies being pushed on our kids by the far-left.”

“In order to protect the hearts and minds of our students and ensure they receive a high-quality education, we must continue to elect leaders to our school boards who will be champions for common sense and truth in the classroom. I look forward to working with Tony to make our Duval County schools the best in the state,” Michael adds.

“I’m very grateful to have State Representative Kiyan Michael’s endorsement in my race for Duval County School Board,” said Tony Ricardo. “In our state legislature, she has been an ally to Governor Ron DeSantis in combatting illegal immigration and has never failed to fight for the issues important to her constituents in House District 16, especially our students and their families. We are blessed to have such a strong voice representing our values and best interests in Tallahassee.”

Worth noting: Ricardo is one of nearly two dozen school board candidates endorsed by DeSantis this cycle, and Michael has been loyal to the Governor since before she ran for office.

Meanwhile, the Duval County Democratic Party has targeted Ricardo as one of four candidates in the race who is unduly influenced by Moms 4 Liberty. They support Nadine Ebri in this race.