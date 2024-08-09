Yvette Benarroch lands Marco Rubio endorsement, a day after Rick Scott announces his support

Both of Florida’s U.S. Senators want Yvette Benarroch in the Florida House.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is endorsing the Moms for Liberty chapter leader in a contentious House District 81 Republican Primary.

“Yvette Benarroch is a true conservative who understands her community and will fight tirelessly for them,” said Rubio, a Miami Republican. “I’m happy to endorse Yvette and urge everyone to vote for her on Aug. 20.”

Florida’s senior Senator followed is colleague in supporting the state House candidate. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican who lives in HD 81, endorsed Benarroch earlier this week.

Benarroch welcomed Rubio’s support.

“I am honored to have Senator Rubio’s endorsement. Senator Rubio is a champion for Florida families and conservative values,” the Marco Island Republican said. “As state Representative, I will put Florida families first. I’ll work to make Florida more affordable, keep us safe from illegal immigration, protect the Second Amendment, and defend the sanctity of life.”

Rubio in 2022 won a third term representing Florida in the U.S. Senate. While Rubio won statewide by about 17 percentage points, the Republican incumbent won nearly 71% of the vote in HD 81, compared to Democratic opponent Val Demings’ 29%.

Benarroch faces Marco Island City Councilman Greg Folley in a Republican Primary. The winner will face Democrat Chuck Work in November. But the partisan lean of the district — Donald Trump won more than 62% of the vote in the 2020 Presidential Election — means the Republican Primary will likely determine who succeeds state Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican.

It’s been an expensive outing so far with nearly $1 million spent on the race before the end of July. Most of that was by Folley and his associated political committee.

But Benarroch has built a political network she hopes will overcome being outspent by Folley. She also boasts the endorsements of U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, and his wife, school choice advocate Erika Donalds.

She also has seen a surge in funding. In the fundraising period from July 27 to Aug. 2, she added $7,200 in new contributions to her campaign, bringing her grand total to nearly $123,999. She also spent almost $30,000 in that one-week period alone. Friends of Yvette Benarroch added another $2,500 in the week, putting its total at nearly $38,000.

By comparison, Folley has collected $484,000 in his campaign account and another $375,000 in his committee, with much of that coming from his own pockets.