Ron DeSantis in good shape in poll with bad news for other Florida Republicans

Florida’s Governor is well above water in a new poll that holds bad news for some other prominent in-state Republicans.

In the latest USA Today/Suffolk University/WSVN-TV phone poll of 500 likely voters conducted between Aug. 7 and Aug. 11, Ron DeSantis enjoys 52% approval against just 43% disapproval.

He derives particular strength from male voters, with a strong 57% favorable rating putting him 20 points above water.

But DeSantis is also close to even with female voters, of whom 46% regard him favorably and 48% disapprove.

He’s also strong in three of four regions of the state.

While DeSantis is only at 42% approval in South Florida, he enjoys 62% approval in North Florida, 52% in West Florida, and 53% in what pollsters call East Florida.

The state’s increasingly Republican composition (the GOP holds a million voter advantage over the Democrats) plays a role in his overall favorable numbers as well.

DeSantis’ 89% approval rating inside his own party makes up for being underwater with independents (with 50% disapproval against 43% approval), and with his predictably paltry approval numbers among Democrats (13% approval, 81% disapproval).

Despite no-party voters and the opposition party opposing DeSantis, the GOP composition of the state means that he’s at or above 50% with every age cohort considered. He’s at 51% with voters under 35 years old, at 55% with those 35-49 years of age, at 51% with those between 50 and 64 years old, and at 50% with senior citizens.

While he has a meager 20% approval rating with Black voters, meanwhile, he’s at 52% with Hispanics and 59% with White voters.

The Governor’s approval ratings contrast favorably to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, his immediate predecessor in the executive branch mired at 35%. The Suffolk poll also shows a tight presidential race in the state, with Kamala Harris within 5 points of Donald Trump.

But despite a second term that included him leaving the state to run for President during much of last year, other polls show DeSantis is popular. A Fox News survey from June also showed him with 52% approval.