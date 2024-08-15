August 15, 2024
Friday hearing slated in Corrine Brown, Angie Nixon endorsement dispute
A.G. Gancarski

Corrine Brown
The final debate of the HD 13 Primary campaign will be in a courtroom.

The question of fake “Quick Picks” will be heard in a Duval County courtroom Friday.

On Friday at 9:45 a.m., plaintiff Corrine Brown’s case against Rep. Angie Nixon and “Step to Step Success, LLC” will be heard in Room 739 of the courthouse.

During a press conference with Rep. Kim Daniels and Nixon’s opponent in the House District 13 Primary, Brenda Priestly Jackson, Brown said she was “shocked” by the “fake” Quick Picks, which she said she was alerted to by “several people” recently.

Daniels claimed she was “very uncomfortable” with the fake picks, noting that the lawsuit is a “cease and desist” of the “egregious acts” in the document, and saying listeners should “pray for the mental health” of those involved in the scam.

Nixon must “take a stand under sworn oath” and “prove it in court,” Daniels said, as Brown’s side has a “smoking gun” with “fingerprints,” including a sealed package of these fake endorsements and “testimony” that would come out in court.

Priestly Jackson said she had “never seen a campaign of this nature” in her years in politics, with “untruths, misrepresentations, and fraud” amounting to “disenfranchisement.” She added that she was “honored” by Brown’s endorsement, and said the fake Quick Picks caused “harm” to voters.

“Neighbors have come to rely on this,” Priestly Jackson said of the tip sheet.

Nixon says she’s being set up.

“This is simply another attempt by Kimberly Daniels to discredit me. She’s still angry I unseated her four years ago. Now she’s teaming up with my opponent and has singled only me out. KD has an obsession and vendetta against me,” Nixon texted Florida Politics on Monday.

The second-term Democrat says her campaign “didn’t authorize fake flyers being distributed,” and adds that she wouldn’t want Brown’s endorsement anyway.

The former Congresswoman has dealt with fake Quick Picks before, most recently in the 2023 mayoral campaign. She has issued them for decades, once likening them to a “cheat sheet” at a “dog track.”

Brown’s role as a plaintiff here is a switch from her recent legal issues that have seen her on the other side of the courtroom.

She was in Congress through 2016, losing her final General Election amid legal struggles related to a charity she ran. Initially convicted on a raft of fraud counts, her conviction was overturned on appeal because the trial Judge discharged a juror that claimed God said Brown was not guilty. Brown then pleaded out to falsifying tax returns in 2022.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

