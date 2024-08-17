Takeaways from Tallahassee — Blast from the past

Many Americans when they look at a map may question why Tallahassee is the capital of Florida. After all, Miami, Tampa and Orlando are all bigger and more famous (or infamous?) cities than T-town.

Any history nerd or Florida citizen has probably heard the story behind the decision to make Tallahassee and its rolling hills the Capital of the Sunshine State.

But, if you are not a Floridian (which could be for the better) or a history nerd, the story goes a little something like this: In 1824, the two largest cities in Florida at the time, St. Augustine and Pensacola, would send out their politicos to meet somewhere between the two cities, which was Tallahassee.

Then, just a territorial government, the politicians met in a log cabin, which served as the first Capitol.

In celebration of Tallahassee’s 200th birthday, the First Florida Capitol project aims to honor the history of the great state of Florida and the origin of the Capital City by constructing a replica of that original log cabin.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey spearheaded the project and has received vocal support from a network of community partners, including Friends of the First Florida Capitol and Habitat for Humanity.

The 850 community is also aiming to contribute to this project. Tallahassee architect Mark Tarmey designed the replica, while Mark Carpenter, a fifth-generation descendant of one of the Capitol builders, contributed nearly $50,000 worth of wood for construction.

“It’s inspiring to witness the community coming together to honor our past and create a lasting legacy for future generations,” said Dailey.

Construction of the replica is expected to be complete by Labor Day weekend. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony this Fall, the replica will be open to the public through Spring 2025, including the upcoming 2025 Legislative Session which, as usual, will be held in the new Capitol, AKA the Tower of Power.

The votes are coming in: More than 1.55 million Floridians have already cast their ballots in the Aug. 20 Primary that will include countless legislative and local races as well as the Democratic Primary for the U.S. Senate. More than 1.44 million mail-in ballots have been turned in while 412,000 voters have cast ballots in person at an early voting location. Early voting wraps up this weekend. During the 2022 Midterm Primary — which included a Democratic Primary for Governor — a total of 2.35 million voters cast ballots early or through the mail.

The gap is growing: Speaking of voters, new registration data shows Florida Republicans’ registration lead over Democrats has crossed the 1 million mark. The latest count shows 5.33 million active Republican voters, compared to 4.33 million Democrats. Democrats have maintained that Republicans have built up the gap through election law changes clamping down on outside voter registration efforts and hastening the timeline to redesignate voters from active to inactive status. Inactive voters can still cast a ballot, but if inactive and active voters are added together, Republicans still lead Democrats by nearly 700,000 voters.

Follow the money: The revenue estimating conference tracking Florida’s general revenue account added about $2 billion to the bottom line this week meaning that state legislators will have more money to work with when they craft a new state budget in March. General revenue, which includes sales taxes, is a big portion of the overall budget, which is comprised of state and federal tax dollars. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo called the latest forecast “good news” for the state. The latest forecast will be used to draw up an annual three-year financial outlook where revenues are balanced against projected expenses in programs such as Medicaid. That outlook will go before the Legislative Budget Commission in September

Dueling endorsements: A House race on next week’s Primary ballot is drawing high-profile endorsements and turning into a mini-proxy battle between Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump. DeSantis this week endorsed Anthony Aguirre in the HD 94 race to succeed term-limited Rep. Rick Roth. But Trump has already endorsed Meg Weinberger, AKA MAGA Meg, who is Chair of the Palm Beach County Moms for Liberty chapter. DeSantis cited donations that Weinberger made to Democrats as a reason he’s backing Aguirre. Weinberger, however, picked up an endorsement from Rep. Randy Fine after the Governor backed her opponent and said it was important to “stand with our President.”

Snuffed: Sen. Joe Gruters says he will file legislation during the 2025 Session that would outlaw smoking of any kind in public places. This move would undercut criticisms by opponents of Amendment 3 who contend the legalization of recreational marijuana would lead to a persistent smell of pot across the state. Gruters supports Amendment 3, while other Republicans, such as DeSantis, do not. Gruters, who successfully pushed legislation to limit smoking on beaches, has lined up Sen. Daryl Rouson and Rep. Chip LaMarca to help carry the bill.

— High score —

Another quarter, another record-breaking tourism report.

The Governor’s office announced this week that Florida welcomed 34.2 million visitors between April 1 and June 30, a 1.7% increase year over year.

This is the second-highest quarterly tourism tally Florida has ever recorded. So, maybe it’s not the highest of all time, but it does go down as the No. 1 Q2 in state history.

“Florida continues to set the standard as the top destination for tourists,” DeSantis said in a news release. “These impressive numbers reflect the success of our efforts to prioritize public safety, freedom and common-sense leadership. These priorities make the Free State of Florida a most appealing place to visit.”

The state said the second quarter total includes 31.5 million visitors from within the U.S. — up 1.8% over Q2 2023 — 2 million overseas travelers and an estimated 739,000 Canadians.

“Florida continues to be the destination of choice for millions of Americans and international visitors alike,” said VISIT FLORIDA President & CEO Dana Young. “Our success shows the results of the Governor’s freedom-first policies, VISIT FLORIDA’s strategic marketing efforts, and the undeniable beauty of Florida. Moving forward, we will continue to leverage our strengths to ensure that Florida remains the top destination for travelers worldwide.”

— Prove it —

Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed an amicus brief along with 23 other state attorneys general, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case that would confirm states’ rights to make rules governing their own elections, including requirements that voters to show proof-of-citizenship before voting.

The case, Republican National Committee v. Mi Familia Vota, argues the National Voter Registration Act does not prohibit states from ensuring only citizens register to vote and cast a ballot in elections. It further argues that federal law does not preempt states from regulating their own presidential elections or restrict how states conduct elections.

In a statement, Moody took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris, now the Democratic nominee for President facing Republican Trump.

“In Border Czar Harris’s America, where more than 10 million illegal immigrants have been given a free pass into our country, proof-of-citizenship requirements are simple, common-sense protection for the integrity of our elections. Florida requires an ID to cast a ballot, and this week, we joined 23 other states to ask SCOTUS to hear a vital case about citizenship for voter registration,” she said.

Florida, as well as several other states, have laws in place requiring voters to be U.S. citizens to vote, even though such a requirement is already mandated by the U.S. Constitution.

The brief contends courts have chipped away at states’ right to secure their elections.

“Voting by noncitizens, both legal and illegal, is real. The typical rejoinder is to claim that few noncitizens vote. On its own terms, though, the answer at least acknowledges that the problem persists. But it also ignores that even small voting blocs can have outsized effects on electoral outcomes. That effect is most obvious in local elections,” the brief reads.

Other states on the amicus brief include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

— Check, please! —

Hurricanes, tornadoes, and flooding (oh my!) are some of the acts of God that can wreck your property.

Natural disasters are why insurance is so important in this state. But they also attract hucksters who love striking when people are knocked down and need a helping hand.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is going after the bad actors who swoop in after disasters, and this week, he announced the arrest of a man alleged of committing unlicensed public adjusting, which is a felony.

Giorgio Giovanni Gonzalez allegedly secured public insurance adjuster contracts for adjusting and appraisal services without being licensed in the state, he’s further accused of holding $34,424 that belonged to two policyholders.

“When unlicensed public adjusters take advantage of the system, every policyholder in the state loses. Insurance fraud drives up rates and devalues the professionalism of honest public adjusters and insurance agents,” Patronis said in a news release.

“As Florida’s insurance market begins to improve little by little, we will continue to assure companies and policyholders that fraud will not be tolerated in our state. Kudos to my Criminal Investigations Division fraud detectives for doing the hard work to bring this fraudster to justice. Also, thanks to the Broward State Attorney’s Office for prosecuting this case and protecting the rights of Florida consumers.”

The Florida Department of Financial Services’ Criminal Investigations Division received complaints from policyholders about a company Gonzalez operated, Maximum Claims Recovery, in September and December of last year. Checks received for the unlicensed services totaled $44,903 and were signed and deposited in a Chase bank account belonging to the company.

National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters general counsel Brian Goodman said, “NAPIA believes in the ethical practice of public insurance adjusting and applauds all efforts of the Florida DFS to assure that only licensed public adjusters are allowed to assist consumers who have sustained first-party property loss.”

The Broward State Attorney’s Office will handle the prosecution. If convicted, Gonzalez could face up to 30 years in prison.

— Christmas in July —

A boatload of Floridians received the best kind of mail there is: A check.

According to Patronis, the state returned more than $50 million in unclaimed property last month, which is nearly double the amount returned in June and the high watermark for the year — February was a close No. 2 at $44 million.

The July numbers add to an already gargantuan tally of returns made since Patronis took office in 2017. According to his office, the current count is in the neighborhood of $2.5 billion.

“Huge thanks to our team members in the Division of Unclaimed Property for all their hard work in helping Floridians find their lost treasure,” Patronis said in a news release.

“As a parent getting my kids ready for the new school year, I know how expensive school supplies can be nowadays. It’s estimated that one in five Floridians has unclaimed property just waiting to be claimed, with an average claim of $825. This extra cash can be a lifeline for those on fixed incomes or families facing tight budgets who need to spend a little more on notebooks, pencils, or laptops.”

Patronis encouraged Floridians to search for their and their family member’s names on the state’s unclaimed property website, FLTreasureHunt.gov.

Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner, and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Division of Unclaimed Property.

— Keep it green —

Chalk up another one for Wilton Simpson.

The Agriculture Commissioner has announced several land protection easements this summer, and the trend continues with a newly inked $691,200 deal.

Simpson announced the preservation of Lowder’s Gulf Hammock, a 691-acre working timber and wetland property in Levy County. The lower Waccasassa River passes through much of the western side of the property and the entire property is located within the Florida black bear range.

The first-term Cabinet member was able to prevent encroachment through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

“The safeguarding of Lowder’s Gulf Hammock through the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program marks another significant achievement for Florida agriculture, ensuring its ongoing productivity and its tradition of environmental stewardship,” said Simpson.

“By securing this land from future development, we are not only conserving a crucial natural asset but also paying tribute to the generations who have cultivated it. This effort guarantees that future Floridians will continue to reap the economic and environmental benefits provided by our state’s agricultural heritage.”

Lowder’s Gulf Hammock is a tract of land about 5.5 miles southeast of Otter Creek. The timber operation has 306 acres in timber production with the remaining land directed to supporting nearby wetlands. The Lowder family has been involved with agriculture, timber, and conservation projects since the 1990s, primarily in North Carolina.

Simpson this year helped secure $100 million in recurring money for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Act program.

The program partners with farmers and ranchers to ensure sustainable production practices and to stave off encroachment that threatens Florida’s ecosystem,

A story map of all completed Rural and Family Lands Protection Program projects can be viewed here: FDACS.gov/RFLPPMap.

Commissioner Simpson recently recognized the families of the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program at an event in Lake Placid celebrating the program’s 100,000-acre milestone.

Board of Medicine — The Governor appointed Dr. Steven Christie and Dr. James “Matthew” Knight and reappointed Dr. Scot Ackerman and Dr. Hector Vila to the Board of Medicine. Christie is a radiologist at Radiology Associates of Florida. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his Juris Doctor and Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Miami. Knight is the founder and owner of Dermatologist at Knight Dermatology Institute. He earned his bachelor’s degree in English and his Doctor of Medicine degree from Indiana University. Ackerman is the medical director of the Ackerman Cancer Center. He earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Tulane University and his Doctor of Medicine degree from Ross University. Vila is the managing partner and anesthesiologist at Pediatric Dental Anesthesia Associates. Vila earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and his Doctor of Medicine degree from Louisiana State University.

Electrical Contractors Licensing Board — The Governor appointed Douglas Bassett, Rafael Echarri, Robert Lombardo, Kevin McElroy, Donald Smith Jr., and Clarence Tibbs to the Electrical Contractors Licensing Board. Bassett is the executive director and head of licensing and compliance at Comcast Xfinity Home. Bassett earned his Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician Certification from Seminole State College of Florida. Echarri is the president of R & D Electric. He earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Florida International University. Lombardo is the president of Lombardo Brokerage Services A veteran of the United States Navy, Lombardo earned his bachelor’s degree from Central Connecticut State College. McElroy is the president and lead electrician of Performance One Electrical Services. He is a graduate of the Florida Electrical Apprenticeship and Training Program at Mid-Florida Technical College. Smith is the chief commercial officer of Miller Electric Company. Smith attended Florida State College at Jacksonville. Tibbs is the president of S.T.E. Electrical Systems and a contractor for HW Automation. He has over 50 years of experience in the electrical field and 35 years of experience as an electrical contractor.

Manatee-Sarasota District Board of Trustees — The Governor appointed Jaime DiDomenico and Brittany Riner to the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota District Board of Trustees. DiDomenico of Nokomis is the vice president of The Wrench Group. He earned his bachelor’s degree in management and his master’s degree in accounting from Nova Southeastern University. Riner is a business and civic leader and currently serves as the president of Liber Consulting. Riner earned her bachelor’s degree at Duke University and her master’s degree from Stanford University.

State Emergency Response Commission — The Governor appointed Courtney Drummond, Alexis Lambert, and Ivey Yarger to the State Emergency Response Commission. Drummond is the senior vice president of Florida Engineering for The Corradino Group. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of the West Indies. Lambert is the chief of staff for the Florida Division of Bond Finance. Lambert earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies from Mercer University. Yarger is the vice president of Rainey Cawthon Distributors. She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and her master’s degree in applied American politics and policy from Florida State University.

—Digitizing Florida —

FloridaCommerce met with 15 education, community development, and workforce development partners this week and awarded them more than $11 million in grants.

The state agency granted the awards through its Digital Connectivity Technology Program (DCTP). The awards aim to help communities access broadband internet and assist in education, training, digital learning, and employment opportunities.

The most money was awarded to the Figgers Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving education quality and promoting accessible technology and health services. The organization received almost $5.5 million to provide counties in Florida access to digital devices for health, education and work purposes.

The other organization that received over $1 million was Miami-Dade County. Its $1.4 million award will help provide Miami-Dade public libraries with digital devices.

The other 13 organizations receiving funds: Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County ($500,000), Bridge To Hope W.O.C. Inc. ($404,693), Centro Campesino ($779,018), Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners ($355,200), Hardee County Industrial Development Authority ($391,380), Helping Advance and Nurture the Development of Youth, Inc. (HANDY) ($242,571), OIC of South Florida ($408,313), Pasco County Board of County Commissioners ($149,765), Polk State College ($114,642), Santa Rosa County ($100,000), S.E.E.K Foundation, Inc. ($496,125), S.E.E.K Foundation, Inc. ($496,125) and The District Board of Trustees of Miami-Dade College ($462,866).

“Under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership, Florida continues to invest resources in those local workforce, education, and job creation activities that give young and old alike a pathway to high demand, high-value opportunities,” Commerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly said. “These broadband connectivity awards are focused on exactly those kinds of targeted programs that allow Floridians to elevate their skills, ultimately position themselves and their families for prosperity and opportunity.”

— Cape Florida —

When one thinks of Florida, one might conjure up images of beautiful beaches, the Everglades, Disney World, or even the Miami Vice “vibes” and theme song.

None of those are wrong — Florida is home to diverse landscapes and biomes, all of which are reflected in the impressive list of state and federal parks in the Lower 48’s southernmost state.

One of those parks is Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne.

Rep. Vicki Lopez of Miami recently swung by the park, which is part of the Florida State Parks Foundation and the Florida Park Service.

Lopez was joined by Florida State Parks Director Chuck Hatcher, Florida State Parks Foundation CEO Julia Gill Woodward, Foundation Board Members Jose Romano and Jose Felix Diaz, and representatives from the park, for a tour highlighting the park’s iconic lighthouse and keeper’s cottage, as well as its mile-long beachfront and nature trails.

The park’s centerpiece is the Cape Florida Lighthouse, which has stood since 1825 and is the oldest standing structure in Miami-Dade County. The lighthouse recently underwent minor improvements and received new interpretive displays for guests.

“Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is an incredible natural setting here in Miami that is also home to some of our state’s most significant history,” said Lopez. “It was great to see all the work that has been done to preserve the Cape Florida Lighthouse and spend a day with the people who make our state parks so special.”

Originally acquired in 1966 and established as a state park in 1969, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park encompasses 442 acres at the southern tip of Key Biscayne, about 7 miles from Miami.

Just last year, the park welcomed nearly 800,000 visitors, generated an estimated economic impact of more than $97 million, and supported more than 1,300 local jobs.

Florida is home to 175 state parks, trails, and historic sites, which combined host more than 28 million visitors, generate $3.6 billion in estimated economic impact, and support more than 50,000 jobs through park operations.

“We appreciate every opportunity to share Florida’s award-winning state parks with our elected officials,” Woodward said. “We thank Rep. Lopez for visiting Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park today and for the amazing support our state parks have received from the Florida Legislature over the past several years.”

— Read up! —

Voters who haven’t been tuned in during Primary season only have a few days left to prep before it’s time to pull the lever.

Thankfully, AARP has launched a tool to make that a bit less daunting.

The organization’s 2024 Elections landing page is a one-stop shop for up-to-date information on how to vote, links to resources educating voters about common election-related scams, community conversations with local lawmakers, and other tools to ensure older Floridians are prepared for Election Day.

The community conversations are broken down by region, with candidates from various districts offering insight into their races. The conversations cover Central Florida’s 8th and 10th Congressional Districts, while Tampa Bay-area voters can brush up on who’s running in the 13th and 14th Congressional Districts.

As for scams, voters should be mindful that some fraudsters purportedly claiming to help voters register are really just looking to steal personal information. A less complicated (but still costly) scam: soliciting donations for phony campaigns or political committees.

AARP’s site includes several tips to avoid becoming a victim, but the gist is this: Take the time to research any person or organization asking for your vote or your dollars.

— The envelope, please —

The Florida Society of Association Executives this week announced the winners of its annual awards honoring the best of the best, naming outstanding executives, associates, future rising stars and associations.

“This year’s award winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication and innovation,” said FSAE Chair Crissy Tallman. “Their leadership is advancing the association management profession as well as serving local communities. These members’ achievements set a high standard for excellence and inspire us all. Congratulations!”

This year’s winners are:

Keyna Cory, Executive Director of the Year—Cory has served as the executive director of the FL Recycling Partnership Foundation for the last 10 years. An association executive member of FSAE since 2013, Keyna served as FSAE 2023-24 Chair of the Board of Directors and on numerous FSAE Committees. The Executive of the Year Award honors an association executive who has displayed the highest commitment to professional growth and dedication to advancing the association management profession.

Brandon Hall, Associate of the Year — Hall is the Director of Meeting & Convention Sales for the Florida Association and International Incentive markets for Discover the Palm Beaches. He’s been a member of the A FSAE since 2018 and served on the FSAE Board of Directors as well as numerous FSAE committees. The Associate of the Year Award honors an association supplier whose dedication and leadership also advance the industry.

Laura R. Caputo, Frank Rudd Rising Star —Caputo, an attorney and principal at La Roca Consulting & Management in Wellington, has worked in the association industry for five years. Caputo previously served as executive director at an association management company. She has been a member of the FSAE since 2020, most recently participating in the Marketing and Education Committees. The Frank Rudd Rising Star Award honors an association professional and/or supplier member who contributes significant time and talent to ensure FSAE’s continued success.

LeadingAge Southeast, Association of the Year — The long-term care association represents more than 350 mission-driven senior living communities and more than 700 facilities that provide high-quality care and services to older adults across Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. More than 100,000 seniors live in LeadingAge Southeast member communities. The Association of the Year honors an organization that demonstrates outstanding efforts, excellence and innovation.

Experience Kissimmee, Supporting Associate Organization of the Year — As the official tourism authority for Osceola County the group implements sales, marketing, and communications programs that encourage more than 9 million guests annually, including attracting and hosting meetings and conferences for Florida’s associations. The Supporting Associate Organization of the Year honors an organization that demonstrates outstanding efforts, excellence and innovation.

— Good press —

SalterMitchell PR saw themselves taking home eight awards at the 2024 Florida Public Relations Association (FRPA) Golden Image Awards in Tampa Bay.

The award ceremony brought public relations professionals across the state together to celebrate the most impactful campaigns of that year. SalterMitchell took home several awards, including the Golden Pinnacle Award for Small Agency of the Year.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition, especially as we celebrate our 25th year in business,” said April Salter, firm founder and CEO. “This exemplifies our continued commitment to the state of Florida.”

SalterMitchell was recognized for its work with several client campaigns. Its work with Florida A&M University’s Medical Marijuana Education Research Initiative received the Annual Report Golden Image Award, the Public Service Award and the Judges Creativity Award. The campaign focused on a public education campaign about legal marijuana and unlawful marijuana use.

Their campaign for No Kid Hungry Florida, which aimed to reach elected officials and legislators about issues of child hunger and calling for bipartisan action, received the Public Service Award of Distinction and Judges Creativity Award.

Their work for Critical Response Group, which aims to provide critical incident mapping for Florida school districts, won the Reputation Management Golden Image Award and Award for Distinction for Positioning.

SalterMitchell PR aims to provide public relations services to organizations that are willing to aid Florida communities.

— 28 years strong —

Some children go back to school rocking the newest looks, sporting new Air Jordans, wearing their Levi’s, and relying on their new JanSport backpacks to get them through the academic year.

They are the lucky ones.

The Junior League of Tallahassee was there for those who weren’t as fortunate. The JLT partnered with Kohl’s Kids Boutique to provide more than 100 students and their families with a back-to-school shopping experience, where they could pick out new clothes and shoes for the new year.

“Kids should not need to worry about their basic needs. They should be able to go to school and focus on their education,” said Kids’ Boutique Chair Natalie King. “I’m proud to be part of an organization that shares this belief and looks for ways to invest in our community and alleviate the financial burden that the back-to-school season can carry.”

The students also selected backpacks that were stocked with all the school supplies they needed for the upcoming year.

Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend Region, Whole Child Leon, Big Bend AHEC, Florida KidCare, PBS, and WFSU also participated in a community fair that offered families resources and information about their programs.

JLT and Kohl’s have partnered for the last 28 years in sponsoring the shopping extravaganza.

“As our longest-standing Signature Project, I have seen year after year that Kids’ Boutique is about much more than clothing and school supplies,” said JLT President Amanda Leighty. “This unique event gives each student the opportunity to choose items that reflect their unique sense of self to foster confidence as they head into new grades and new environments.”

Other sponsors and donors included District 850, SneauxBall, Smile in Style, Chicken Salad Chick, Target Print & Mail, Tallahassee Ford, Servis1st Bank, Waldoch & McConnaughhay, The Gym TLH, and Wildside Nutrition.

— $3M in ’Noles love —

Scott and Suzi Brock are donating $3 million to Florida State University to honor their adoration for Florida State University athletics, give back to the College of Business, and honor a family patriarch.

The gift includes $1.5 million for Seminole Booster, which supports FSU athletics, and $1.4 million for a pair of new endowments, one for an accounting professorship and the other for an accounting scholarship.

The remainder will go to a public administration scholarship named for Scott’s late father, Hudris A. Brock, a World War II and Korean War Army veteran and longtime friend of former Gov. Reubin Askew, the namesake of FSU’s School of Public Administration.

“We’ve been blessed throughout our lives and careers,” said Scott Brock, Senior Director of State Government Affairs at Bristol Myers Squibb. “As we developed our estate plan, we wanted to include a gift to Florida State University that would benefit faculty and students academically and athletically for generations.”

Suzi Brock, who attended sporting events with her husband at FSU more than 45 years ago, owns a kitchen and bathroom design business.

FSU President Richard McCollough called their contribution a “remarkable gift” that “reflects the Brocks’ devotion to Florida State University and their belief in our students, student-athletes, and faculty members.”

— Capitol Directions —

Ron DeSantis — Crossways arrow — He found a way to make ‘Zombie Studies’ seem like a responsible use of taxpayer money.

James Uthmeier — Up arrow — “Hey boss, did you see what they did in Jersey?”

Jimmy Patronis — Up arrow — If you don’t have a Rich Uncle Pennybags, he’s happy to play the part. Just go to FLTreasureHunt.gov!

Wilton Simpson — Up arrow — If a pic with the Commish doesn’t boost JD Vance’s approval rating, nothing will.

DJJ — Down arrow — DeSantis is worried about kids reading books in school that are pornographic, but we hear his own state agency is allowing them to view it in the classroom.

Ben Sasse — Down arrow — Brewster’s Millions didn’t need a remake.

The Alligator — Up arrow — Weimer Hall is still pumping out real-deal journos. Bonus: FlaPol’s resident Alligator alum is beaming with pride.

Jeff Brandes — Up arrow — We hate it when he’s right, as he is on the ‘condo crisis,’ because that usually means there is a big problem in Florida.

Melanie Griffin — Crossways arrow — Sorry about the rocks in your shoe.

Dana Young — Up arrow — We’ve had to write “record-breaking” a record-breaking amount of times during her tenure at VISIT FLORIDA.

Hungry kids — Down arrow — Have you considered tightening your belt a notch to avoid hunger pains?

Joe Gruters — Up arrow — Abracadabra, half the anti-Amendment 3 argument disappeared.

No on 3 — Up arrow — <whispers> But isn’t Gruters, who supports Amendment 3, making the case against it?

Blaise Ingoglia — Down arrow — Or, and this is just a suggestion, we could not get in the business of minting knock-off Olympic medals.

Florida GOP — Up arrow — “Please, please. It’s too much winning.”

SD 7 consultants — Up arrow — No matter who wins, everyone wins. Rates are coming down at the perfect time for buying that second home.

First Coast News — Up arrow — The local news is actually reporting local news? We’ll absolutely tune in for more at 11.

Barbara Sharief — Down arrow — Barbara Sharief’s campaign did something ‘deceptive’? We’re shocked! Shocked!

Richard Corcoran — Down arrow — Whoever came up with the “weeding” line should have the contents of their desk put in the Jane Bancroft Cook Library dumpster.

Mike Bjorklund — Up arrow — He got the power back on so fast that we forgot to mention him last week!

John Tobia — Down arrow — Don’t you have a TA to abuse, or did they die from overwork?

Nathan Tocco — Down arrow — Hooo, boy … Rep. Fine, take it from here.

Vanessa Cobb — Up arrow — Good news, Tally, you’re about to have a functional post office!

Donna Cotterell — Down arrow — Can we get 50% up front, too?

Kirk Reams — Down arrow — We hear the election watch party will be just outside the JeffCo Courthouse.

ESPN — Down arrow — They’re saying “cost cutting,” but we’re hearing “reprisal.”

Nole nation — Up arrow — The game isn’t for another week, but FSU fans have already taken over Dublin!