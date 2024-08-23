Tampa General Hospital earns fourth consecutive spot on Forbes best-in-state employer list

Tampa General Hospital cannot stop winning.

The hospital’s latest newsworthy achievement comes from the Forbes America’s Best-in-State Employer rankings — putting Tampa General among the Top 50 out of 100 companies in more than 20 industry sectors in Florida. This marks the fourth consecutive year Tampa General has earned recognition as one of America’s Best-in-State Employers.

“The Tampa General team is incredibly proud of the care we provide as the region’s only university-affiliated academic health system,” said John Couris, President and CEO of Tampa General Hospital.

“But we know excellence stems from a supportive and inclusive working environment, and we strive to foster a culture where individual perspectives, experiences and needs are not only acknowledged but celebrated, and everyone has access to the resources and opportunities they need to excel in their personal and professional lives.”

Tampa General earned the No. 42 spot on the list out of 100 companies, solidifying its reputation as the region’s top-ranking health system on this year’s list.

What sets Tampa General apart? Driven by its mission to heal, teach, innovate and care for everyone every day in Tampa Bay and beyond, Tampa General prioritizes investment in the academic health system’s 14,000 team members. By fostering a culture built on the principles of authentic leadership, Tampa General empowers its workforce to thrive.

This supportive environment, focused on meeting personal and professional needs, enables team members to deliver the highest quality of care, ultimately improving patient outcomes and experiences as Tampa General strives to be one of the most innovative academic health systems in America.

Team members at Tampa General benefit from a competitive and comprehensive benefits package, including wellness programs, free mental health support, discounts and an array of professional development programs.

Tampa General also credits its investment in its “AKTiVe” leadership model, emphasizing authenticity, kindness, transparency and vulnerability, for yielding impressive results among team members.

This organizationwide commitment to the AKTiVe framework has boosted both team member and physician engagement scores and propelled Tampa General beyond national academic health system benchmarks for several consecutive years. What’s more, team member engagement surveys revealed a significant increase in team member trust in leadership year over year.

“This recognition by Forbes for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to our continued commitment to curating a culture of support and belonging at Tampa General,” said Qualenta Kivett, executive vice president and chief people and talent officer.

“People want to work for an organization that reflects their values, respects their unique perspectives and lived experiences and genuinely cares about their wellbeing, meeting people where they are, and creating a safe space for people to seek opportunity and growth. We are proud of the work we’ve done to ensure a career at Tampa General is synonymous with so much more than collecting a paycheck, and, in turn, we’ve created an environment that not only attracts world-class talent but inspires them to recommend our health system as a great place to work.”

Surveys show that Tampa General has an impressive knack for growing its workforce in psychological safety, trust and engagement, with scores surpassing national health care benchmarks. These results come even as Tampa General has doubled its workforce to over 14,000 while maintaining high retention rates and reducing reliance on temporary and contract staff.

The Forbes America’s Best-in-State Employers recognition comes on the heels of Tampa General’s fifth consecutive Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program — bragging rights less than 2% of hospitals across the nation can claim.

Within the last several months, Tampa General earned several workplace and team member experience-centered accolades, including Newsweek’s “Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024,” Newsweek’s “Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024,” Becker’s Hospital Review’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare” and Forbes’ “Americas Best Large Employers 2024.”