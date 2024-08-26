Tuskegee Dunes, group behind abandoned golf course plans at state park, put in trademark requests in June 2023

Before Florida announced plans for a golf course at Jonathan Dickinson State Park, a foundation behind those plans was trademarking its brand.

The Tuskegee Dunes Foundation, which on Sunday announced it was abandoning its push, filed for a number of U.S. trademarks usable on lawn chairs, insulated cups, towels, totes and golf shirts.

Applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show the organization had 10 applications pending for logos for those items and others, including a scorecard holder, golf balls and entertainment posters. The trademarks requested would cover any type of logo which “consists of standard characters without claim to any particular font style, size, or color.” A simple, all-caps example was included with requests.

All papers for items with a Tuskegee Dunes trademark were filed by the foundation, which only took a website live on Sunday. Through the site, the foundation immediately confirmed it was behind the push for installing multiple golf courses at Dickinson State Park but was now abandoning the plan.

“Working with the state of Florida, we explored Jonathan Dickinson State Park at the location of a dilapidated military facility,” the statement reads.

“We sought improvements that would invite families to enjoy the great game of golf, while honoring minority veterans and enhancing the natural beauty of Florida’s beloved environment. We have received clear feedback that Jonathan Dickinson State Park is not the right location. We did not understand the local community landscape and appreciate the clarity. We will not pursue building in the beloved Jonathan Dickinson State Park.”

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced it will no longer pursue plans for a course at Dickinson Park but will continue to work with the organization.

“We appreciate the Tuskegee Dunes Foundation’s good-faith proposal for a public golf course at Jonathan Dickinson State Park,” the DEP said in a statement to WPBF.

“While they are withdrawing their proposal, the foundation worked with the state to pursue a project that would have created a public, world-class golf course for all while supporting veterans, first responders, and their families. Their plan to honor the Tuskegee Airmen was noble. We appreciate their decision to pursue projects outside of the park and will continue to support the foundation’s mission. This project will be removed from agency review.”

The Tuskegee name has most closely been associated with the Tuskegee Airmen, a unit of primarily Black fighter pilots based at the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama between 1941 and 1949.

But the Tuskegee Dunes Foundation shares an association with the American Dunes Gulf Club in Michigan, which benefits the Folds of Honor foundation. Folds of Honor, before the Tuskegee Dunes Foundation website went live, issued its statement about the Dickinson Park golf plans to conservative pundit Dan Bongino.

The Tuskegee Dunes Foundation formed in Delaware in 2021, and it applied for its trademarks in June 2023.

DEP announced it would pursue plans for the golf courses as part of the agency’s Great Outdoors Initiative to install more active uses at nine state parks. The proposal immediately prompted pushback from Cabinet members, state lawmakers and members of Congress.