Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.28.24

Good Wednesday morning.

Breaking late Tuesday — “Donald Trump campaign staff had altercation with official at Arlington National Cemetery” via Quil Lawrence and Tom Bowman of NPR — Two members of Trump’s campaign staff had a verbal and physical altercation Monday with an official at Arlington National Cemetery where the former President participated in a wreath-laying ceremony, NPR has learned. The cemetery official tried to prevent Trump staffers from filming and photographing in a section where recent U.S. casualties are buried. The source said Arlington officials had clarified that only cemetery staff members are authorized to take photographs or film in the area, known as Section 60. When the cemetery official tried to prevent Trump campaign staff from entering Section 60, campaign staff verbally abused and pushed the official aside, according to a source. In a statement to NPR, Arlington National Cemetery said it “can confirm there was an incident and a report was filed.”

___

Happy anniversary, RSA

RSA Consulting is celebrating its 15th anniversary this week, with a celebration as iconic as the Tampa-based firm.

The Wednesday night event will be held at the Tampa Theater, one of their clients, with clients, friends, family, firm staff and professional acquaintances. Firm founder Ron Pierce and Partner Natalie King expect about 75 people.

The evening will celebrate the now midlevel lobby shop’s success since Pierce founded it in 2009. It is an anniversary extravaganza planned to mirror RSA’s love of birthdays. The firm, its employees, and its clients go big on such milestones, celebrating even pet birthdays.

And it’s all being done as (mostly) a secret to Pierce.

Not to spoil the surprise, King offered a few details to Florida Politics. Drinks will flow for a social hour, complete with an open snack bar where the Tampa Theater’s typical popcorn and candy will be on hand. A Tampa-themed menu will satiate larger appetites. Yes, that means Cuban sandwiches.

The event will also feature a seven-minute film, which Pierce has not seen, celebrating the firm’s growth and success. Pierce will also deliver brief remarks.

“He’ll cry,” King said.

___

They say the backup QB is the most popular guy in town, but the backup nominee might have him beat.

Florida Atlantic University’s Political Communication and Public Opinion Research Lab’s latest national survey found Vice President Kamala Harris leading Trump 49%-45% among likely voters.

The four-point margin jibes with this week’s toplines from every polling outfit not named Rasmussen Reports.

Harris has majority support among women voters (53%), Black voters (73%), Hispanic voters (51%), and white college-educated voters (57%).

Meanwhile, Trump’s lead among men apparently showed up for the first Wegovy shot during the Aug. 23-25 polling window — 47% of men polled plan to vote for Trump, while 45% say they’ll cast a ballot for the VP. And that two-point edge only looks slimmer put side-by-side with Harris’ double-digit advantage with women.

Further, FAU found Trump’s support among no- and third-party voters is “eroding,” with Harris shooting out to a 48%-35% lead. Just last month, Harris only had a two-point lead among independents.

“Trump is losing support from Independents compared to July, which could be a result of the Democratic Party convention and remains to be watched,” said Dukhong Kim, Ph.D., an associate professor of Political Science at FAU. “If this pattern persists, it will be difficult for Trump to maintain an advantage in the election.”

The flipped script has leeched into voters’ psyches, with a rising number of Democrats (27%) saying they’re excited about the election and a significant portion of Republicans (32%) telling the pollster they’re fearful.

FAU’s poll has a sample size of 929 registered U.S. voters who responded via a mix of IVR and online panels. Because of its methodology, FAU said the “precise margin of error cannot be calculated,” adding that “a comparable probability sample of this size would have a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.”

___

🪨— It turns out eliminating (or even reducing) U.S. reliance on Chinese imports of critical minerals is harder than it might seem. The third meeting of the Select Committee’s Critical Minerals Policy Working Group unveiled complexities in the U.S. supply chain and raised troubling questions about Jervois Global and, more broadly, inadequate oversight of the high-stakes sector. Read the nitty-gritty details here.

___

💸— One of the most significant parts of The Process, but largely unseen by those on the outside, is lobbying activity. Each quarter, we rank Florida lobby shops based on earnings. The latest roundup, highlighting firms ranking at No. 16-20, shows some shake-ups. Find out who landed in this batch here.

___

🍊— Florida’s Peace River Valley is renowned for its fertile soil and favorable citrus and livestock farming climate. But development pressure is threatening the livelihood of farmers in the region. The Florida Conservation Group is working to safeguard the region’s ecological health and agricultural land, with local ranchers and landowners helping to inform the path forward. Read more here.

___

🖕— Former St. Pete Mayor Rick Baker basically gave fellow Republican Ed Montanari the finger last week when he rescinded his endorsement for the current City Council member in his bid for Florida House District 60 against Democratic incumbent Lindsay Cross. The move was juvenile and potentially harmful to Baker’s GOP. But as I noted in a column this week, Baker’s snub says more about him than Montanari.

___

🎧— Don’t miss a must-listen podcast from Salter Mitchell PR with legendary FSU and Tampa Bay Buccaneers commentator Gene Deckerhoff on the firm’s “Fluent in Floridian” podcast. The longtime sportscaster discusses his decades in the biz with firm founder and CEO April Salter and how technology and automation are reshaping the sports commentary field. Listen here.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealDonaldTrump: I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden. The Debate will be “stand up,” and Candidates cannot bring notes or “cheat sheets.” We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a “fair and equitable” Debate and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!). Harris would not agree to the Fox News Debate on September 4th, but that date will be held open in case she changes her mind or Flip Flops, as she has done on every single one of her long-held and cherished policy beliefs. A possible third Debate, which would go to NBC FAKE NEWS, has not been agreed to by the Radical Left. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday begins – 5; GOP Victory Dinner — 10; 2024 NFL season kicks off – 10; Packers will face Eagles in Brazil – 10; Apple is expected to announce new iPhones and Apple Watch models — 12; Trump/Harris debate (maybe) – 13; ‘The Old Man’ season two debuts – 15; ‘The Penguin’ premieres – 22; the Laver Cup begins – 23; JD Vance/Tim Walz Vice-Presidential Debate – 34; Las Vegas’ Tropicana resort implosion — 42; Jason Reitman’s ‘Saturday Night’ premieres – 44; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s concept album based on the cult movie ‘The Warriors’ drops – 51; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami – 53; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum – 54; Florida TaxWatch’s 45th Annual Meeting – 68; 2024 Presidential Election – 69; second half of Yellowstone season five premieres – 73; Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ premieres – 81; Legislature’s 2025 Organizational Session – 85; Las Vegas Grand Prix – 85; ‘Moana 2’ premieres – 91; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit begins – 97; Florida Chamber 2024 Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 97; MLS Cup 2024 – 102; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres – 114; College Football Playoff begins – 116; ‘Squid Game’ season 2 premieres – 120; Fiesta, Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls – 126; Orange Bowl – 137; Sugar Bowl – 136; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 142; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 170; the 2025 Oscars – 186; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 188; 2025 Session ends – 247; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 334; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 334; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres – 441; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 478; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 615; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 632; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 652; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 690; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 769; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 843; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 983; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,416; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,942; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,663.

—TOP STORY—

“Feds file new indictment in Trump Jan. 6 case, keeping charges intact but narrowing allegations” via Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer of The Associated Press — The new indictment removes a section of the indictment that dealt with Trump’s interactions with the Justice Department, an area of conduct for which the Supreme Court in a 6-3 opinion last month said Trump was entitled to immunity from prosecution.

The updated criminal case no longer lists Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department official who championed Trump’s false claims of election fraud, as a co-conspirator. Trump’s co-conspirators were not named in either indictment but have been identified through public records and other means.

The special counsel’s office said the updated indictment, filed in federal court in Washington, was issued by a grand jury that had not previously heard evidence.

The indictment retained the allegations that Trump attempted to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the electoral vote count. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that the interactions between Trump and Pence amounted to official conduct for which “Trump is at least presumptively immune from prosecution.”

The question, Roberts wrote, is whether the government can rebut “that presumption of immunity.”

—2024 — PRESIDENTIAL—

“CNN lands Kamala Harris and Tim Walz joint interview” via Carly Thomas of The Hollywood Reporter — The pair will sit down exclusively with CNN anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash in Georgia, a crucial battleground state in the November election. The interview also marks Harris’ first network sit-down interview since replacing Biden on the Democratic ticket after he stepped down last month. It’s also a first for Walz since being announced as Harris’ running mate on Aug. 6. The special, titled The First Interview: Harris & Walz a CNN Exclusive, will air Thursday, Aug. 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT across CNN’s platforms.

“Harris campaign releases new ad to highlight plans to build 3 million homes and reduce inflation” via The Associated Press — Harris has a new advertising push to draw attention to her plan to build 3 million new homes over four years, a move designed to contain inflationary pressures that also draws a sharp contrast to Trump’s approach. Harris highlights her plan in a new one-minute ad released Tuesday that uses her personal experience, growing up in rental housing while her mother saved for a decade before she could buy a home. The ad targets voters in the swing states, including Arizona and Nevada. Campaign surrogates are also holding 20 events this week focused on housing issues. In addition to increasing home construction, Harris is proposing the government provide as much as $25,000 in assistance to first-time buyers. That message could carry weight now as housing costs have kept upward pressure on the consumer price index. Shelter costs are up 5.1% over the past 12 months, compared to overall inflation of 2.9%.

“Trump plans to name Robert Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard as honorary co-chairs of his transition team.” via Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Swan, and Rebecca Davis O’Brien of The New York Times — Trump plans to name his former rival, Kennedy, and Gabbard, a one-time Democrat, as honorary co-chairs of a presidential transition team that will help him select the policies and personnel of any second Trump administration. Kennedy, who ended his independent campaign for President and endorsed Trump, described his transition role briefly in an interview that aired Monday. “I’ve been asked to go on the transition team, you know, and to help pick the people who will be running the government,” Kennedy told Tucker Carlson.

“Could Florida’s state parks scandal put its electoral votes in play?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Will the push by state officials to push construction projects in state parks put its electoral votes and Senate race in play this Fall? Florida Democratic Party officials told reporters that a proposal for lodging and golf courses in state parks is turning voters of all ideologies against Republicans. “Here in Florida, we have also seen the consequences of such extreme policies, like the state’s near total abortion ban, book banning, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and plans to build golf courses and hotels in our precious state parks,” said Jasmine Burney-Clark, Florida Director for Democratic presidential nominee Harris’ campaign.

“Poll: Race for President is a dead heat in North Carolina, while Josh Stein pulls ahead for Governor” via Dan Parsons of Southeast Politics — A new poll from Elon University shows Harris and Trump in a dead heat for North Carolina’s electoral votes. At the same time, Democratic Attorney General Stein has opened a 14-point lead over Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in the race for Governor. Trump, who won North Carolina in 2016 and 2020 by narrow margins, is statistically tied with Harris. Trump is at 46% support, with Harris at 44%. Both have unfavorable ratings of 50% in the Elon poll. In the Governor’s race, Stein holds a 14-point lead over Robinson. Among respondents, 44% hold a favorable opinion of Stein, while 30% favor Robinson. Robinson is also seen more negatively, with half of respondents holding an unfavorable view of the Lieutenant Governor, while 29% see Stein unfavorably.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Women will serve as the face of Florida Democratic politics this Fall” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Women candidates will be front and center as Democrats aim to gain ground in elections this Fall. A lineup of candidates on a Florida Democratic Party (FDP) press call demonstrated that reality, with the call featuring women candidates from U.S. Senate to School Board. With Democratic presidential nominee Harris topping the potentially history-making ticket, Florida Democrats last week selected Debbie Mucarsel-Powell as the U.S. Senate nominee. Also, they picked Lucia Báez-Geller and Whitney Fox as congressional nominees in South Florida and Tampa Bay, respectively. “Something is happening in Florida,” said Fox, who will challenge U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna this November.

Happening today — Florida Democratic leaders will hold a news conference in Jacksonville calling on Floridians to elect Harris to help lower housing costs for working families and end America’s housing shortage. In attendance will be Mayor Donna Deegan, state Sen. Tracie Davis, Jacksonville Council member Rahman Johnson, and more: 10:30 a.m., RSVP here for location.

“Survey shows Debbie Mucarsel-Powell within striking distance of Rick Scott” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Just 3 points separate incumbent Scott and Democratic challenger Mucarsel-Powell, per a Public Policy Polling survey of the state conducted Aug. 21-22 for the Clean and Prosperous Energy PAC. When Libertarian Feena Bonoan is added to the mix, getting 2% of the vote, Scott leads 46% to 43%, with a pivotal 10% undecided. Scott leads 48% to 45% without the spoiler included, with 7% undecided. Should Mucarsel-Powell get the bulk of undecided voters, she may have what it takes to overpower the wealthiest man in the Senate, who has proven to be a prodigious self-funder in campaigns in 2010 and 2018, the first times he ran for Governor and Senate, respectively. “We’re going to have a big win. If you look at all my races, the polls have generally been way off,” Scott said in Jacksonville. “In all three of my races, polls said I was going to lose … because they’re not accurate.”



— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT —

Happening tomorrow:

—2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“Do Florida School Board elections signal the end of Moms for Liberty?” via Jeffrey Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — The poor results of School Board candidates backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in this month’s Primary raised questions about whether the Governor’s influence could be on the wane. He might not be alone. Since his endorsements mirrored those of Moms for Liberty — they jointly targeted several incumbents for defeat — several observers suggested the organization that some have labeled a hate group had reached its limit, too. Big losses across the state for candidates who advanced the group’s agenda, including efforts to ban library books and restrict lessons about race, sex and gender, pointed to mounting dissatisfaction with an organization that had quickly gained sway with powerful Republicans amid the anti-mask, parental rights politics of the pandemic.

— STATEWIDE —



“Gayle Harrell to file bill protecting state parks from ‘misguided ideas’ like golf courses” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — A Stuart Senator plans to file a bill in the next Legislative Session to protect state parks, she said in a news release, after a plan to build three golf courses in Jonathan Dickinson State Park became public. Sen. Harrell was unavailable to elaborate on her bill, but she wrote that she aims to define appropriate uses for state parks. The news release includes a link to sign a petition to support the legislation, which she’ll introduce when the 2025 Legislature convenes on March 4. “My bill will protect Jonathan Dickinson and all our natural treasures from misguided ideas like this going forward,” the Republican Senator’s news release says, referring to DeSantis’ Great Outdoors Initiative.

“Lindsay Cross again attacks controversial state parks plan, uses it to ramp up re-election campaign” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Rep. Cross continues to rally opposition to a proposed plan to build golf courses, pickleball courts, large-footprint lodges and disc golf courses in several Florida state parks. This time, she’s campaigning on it. In an email message to voters, Cross again reminds voters of the Department of Environmental Protection initiative and celebrates at least a partial victory after the group behind the proposed golf course at Jonathan Dickinson State Park backed out amid massive pushback. “But we can’t stop now,” she wrote. “We need to keep the pressure on and show the Governor that Floridians want to expand the state park system, not shrink it.”

“Nicklaus Companies distances itself from proposal to build golf courses at state park” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The golf company founded by Jack Nicklaus is distancing itself from a now-abandoned proposal to build golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park. A spokesperson for Nicklaus Companies also stressed that its relationship with the golfer had ended years ago. “Due to the speculation surrounding the ill-conceived plans for golf courses to be built at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Florida, we want to reiterate that neither Nicklaus Companies nor Nicklaus Design was involved in any of the plans at Jonathan Dickinson or any other Florida park, nor have we had discussions with any of the parties mentioned in news reports,” the statement reads. Nicklaus Companies President and CEO James Haggerty sent the statement to Florida Politics. He made clear that the statement came from the company, not Nicklaus, the pro golfer who won the most golf majors in history.

“‘Not for sale:’ Third day of protests flare up outside Honeymoon Island State Park” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — The message was clear from more than 200 people gathered outside the entrance of Honeymoon Island State Park on Tuesday: Florida’s state parks are not for sale. It was the third day of protests in front of Florida’s busiest state park after the Florida Department of Environmental Protection last week unveiled plans for major developments at nine parks, including golf courses, two hotels, cabins, pickleball courts and more. While the groups behind the golf course plan have backed down, state environmental regulators have not indicated that they are abandoning their sweeping statewide initiative that has unleashed a flurry of bipartisan opposition.

“‘Villainous.’ Protesters at Oleta River join statewide backlash against state park plan” via Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — Backlash against a state plan to build pickleball courts, golf courses and hotels in Florida state parks spilled from social media to the grass of Oleta River State Park on Tuesday, where more than 50 protesters gathered to speak out against the proposal. “This is a real movement. A real, statewide movement,” said Susan DeGregory, an event coordinator from North Miami. “This is something that once it happens, you can’t undo it.” She said it was her first time inside Oleta River State Park, but she plans to return to paddle among the mangroves. When she returns, DeGregory said she hopes the state will have listened to the growing chorus of Floridians, including top elected Republicans, who say they’re against the DeSantis administration plan.

“Court lifts injunction, allows Florida ban on transgender operations for minors during challenge” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled to allow Florida to implement its ban on transgender medical operations for children Monday, lifting a lower court’s injunction that had temporarily blocked the enforcement of the ban while the case is under appeal. In June, a court ruling by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle for the Northern District of Florida blocked the state’s law, stating that “gender identity is real” and that “cross-sex hormones” are part of “proper treatment” for minors choosing to identify with a gender not matching his/her biology. DeSantis’ administration appealed the June ruling. Monday’s ruling temporarily revived the Florida law that bars minors from receiving prescriptions for puberty blockers and hormone treatments.

Thank you — “Ashley Moody commits to legal protections for Jewish students at state colleges and universities” via Anita Padilla of Florida’s Voice — As colleges and universities kick off a new academic year this Fall, Florida Attorney General Moody is reminding officials at higher learning institutions about their legal obligations to protect Jewish students from harassment, intimidation and other forms of antisemitism. “Last year, my office circulated a memo advising higher education officials of the zero-tolerance policy for antisemitism in our state. Florida offered an example to the rest of the country with swift action. At the same time, other states witnessed their colleges and universities overtaken by chaos and, in some instances, crime,” Moody said. Moody sent a letter to Florida’s Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz and Chancellor Raymond Rodrigues in the wake of radical antisemitic protests that continue nationwide and following some of the protests that unfolded on college and university campuses last Spring.

“Ron DeSantis goes to Ireland, Randy Fine blasts trip to ‘antisemitic country’” via Gray Rohrer of the USA Today Network-Florida — “I was certainly disappointed to see not only folks go to what is clearly an antisemitic country that supports Muslim terror, but I was also disappointed that the game wasn’t canceled, which it should have been,” Fine said. DeSantis went to Ireland on Friday and held a series of business development meetings with companies before attending the Florida State University football game against Georgia Tech on Saturday. According to his official schedule, DeSantis met with officials from Ocuco, Ltd., Transfermate Global Payments, Accenture and Floww Markets, Ltd. In May, Ireland, Spain, and Norway all officially recognized Palestine as a country. Fine, representing a south Brevard County district, responded by pledging to file legislation to place the three countries on Florida’s scrutinized companies list, effectively banning the state from doing business with companies there.

“Tourism adds significant dangers on Florida roads during peak visitation times” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — It’s no secret Florida is reliant on the billions of dollars spent by tourists visiting the Sunshine State every year. However, a new analysis says that the peak of tourist season in Florida makes roads more dangerous. A five-year study of crash data on Florida roads from 2018 to 2023 indicates more accidents in March than any other time of the year. During that month, the number of tourists visiting the state is at a peak. The study showed a 12% jump in serious car crashes in Florida in March compared to other times of the year. Fasig Brooks Law Offices, based in Tallahassee, looked at accident figures from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles on the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities. The firm found that tourists make driving more dangerous on roadways throughout the state.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“With campaign at full tilt, surprise! Jack Smith strikes again” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Late Tuesday afternoon, Smith, the Biden-Harris administration’s special counsel prosecuting Trump, filed a new version of the indictment charging the former President with four felony counts related to the 2020 Election and Jan. 6. Smith amended the indictment in an attempt to make it comport with the Supreme Court’s decision on presidential immunity. Smith was apparently in a race against time because the Department of Justice frowns on prosecutors indicting candidates too close to an election, and we are obviously getting close to an election. Smith has, without doubt, violated an explicit DOJ guideline that says, “Federal prosecutors and agents may never select the timing of any action, including investigative steps, criminal charges or statements, for the purpose of affecting any election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party.” By any accounting, Smith has stomped all over that one. How else would one describe an indictment of a presidential candidate that comes after both conventions and two weeks before the candidates’ debate?

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“South Florida leaders blast Gov. DeSantis’ plan to develop state parks, launch petition” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Gardens Democratic state Sen. Shevrin Jones said he is “deeply concerned” about the plan for which the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) postponed public meetings until Sept. 2 due to “overwhelming interest.” “The DEP may have delayed their plans, but they have not abandoned them. That’s why I’m urging you to join me in standing against this proposal.” Jones, elected Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party in April, noted that one developer had already withdrawn from a project due to strong public opposition. But he urged residents to “stay ready to mobilize … when the DEP brings this proposal back.” “Together, we can send a clear message to DeSantis and his administration: Florida’s state parks are not for sale,” he said. Coral Springs Commissioner Nancy Metayer Bowen, whom Harris’ presidential campaign tapped this month to lead voter engagement efforts in Florida’s Caribbean communities, is also not fond of the plan.

Happening today — City of Doral Council candidate Irina Vilarino will hold a news conference tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m., to make an important announcement and present “proof about abuse of power and political persecution” in Doral from Mayor Christi Fraga and “her accomplices”: 11 a.m., Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd Street, Doral (in front of the Doral City Hall).

“Felon helped oversee Palm Beach County investment firm that ran $56M Ponzi scheme, SEC says” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Palm Beach County-based real estate investment firm has been shut down following accusations by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it ran a Ponzi scheme that raised at least $56 million from 660 investors across the country. Assets of Wells Real Estate Investment LLC in West Palm Beach were frozen. A receiver was appointed by a U.S. District Court judge on Aug. 14, two days after the SEC filed a complaint under seal against the company and two principals, Janalie C. Bingham and her husband, Jean Joseph, a felon who was on court-ordered supervision while he helped to run the company, the SEC said.

“Former Broward deputy sentenced to prison in PPP fraud case” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A former Broward Sheriff’s deputy, the first woman on the department’s SWAT team, was sentenced to four months in prison for fraudulently securing a COVID relief loan for over $20,000 during the pandemic. Alexandra Acosta, 38, of Tamarac, was one of 17 deputies who were charged late last year for illegally taking advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program, which was designed to help small businesses survive the loss of income from the onset of the pandemic’s lockdowns. According to court records, Acosta presented herself as a real estate agent in 2019, earning a net profit of nearly $100,000 and an average monthly payroll of over $8,000.

“With a resounding no, the annexation conversation for Little Gables comes to an end” via Joanne Haner of the Miami Herald — After a straw poll on last week’s Primary ballot resulted in nearly two-thirds of voters rejecting the absorption of nearby Little Gables, Coral Gables is putting an end to the annexation process for the unincorporated Miami-Dade area. The resolution to officially stop the annexation process, put forth by Coral Gables City Commissioner Ariel Fernandez, passed 4-1 at a City Commission meeting. The only vote against the resolution came from Mayor Vince Lago, who has been outspoken in supporting annexation in the past. The annexation of Little Gables has been a topic of conversation for over 40 years.

Appointed — Joshua Gamblin, John Mitten (reappointed) and Michelle Williamson (reappointed) to the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

Reappointed — Benjamin Butler and Carlos “Charlie” Martinez to the South Florida Water Management District.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“NSB City Commission hires outside investigator to look into recent complaints” via Brenno Carillo of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The New Smyrna Beach City Commission recently hired an outside attorney to investigate complaints made by city employees over the last few months. According to the city’s labor and employment attorney Wayne Helsby, the “several” complaints are partly from “employees who directly report to the City Commission.” Therefore, he said, it was his “opinion that the decision of whether to conduct an investigation into these complaints must be made by the City Commission and not the City Manager.” The names of the employees who brought the complaints forward, as well as their content, “are at this point being kept confidential pursuant to requirements of law,” Helsby said.

“2 people in Orange County infected with a virus that causes ‘sloth fever’” via the Orlando Sentinel — While its workers continue battling mosquitoes which can spread dengue fever, Orange County announced that two travel-related cases of Oropouche virus have been detected. The division of county government has daytime and nighttime crews spraying neighborhoods and educating residents about mosquito prevention after the Florida Department of Health in Orange County notified it last week about two cases of dengue in the Lockhart-Rosemont area. “The emergence of the Oropouche virus, even though the cases are travel-related, is a cause for concern,” said Steve Harrison, Mosquito Control manager. “It highlights the interconnectedness of global health and the potential for mosquito-borne diseases to spread in other parts of the world.

“Florida mom sues landlord after son dies in apartment fire, says building had inoperable smoke alarms: lawsuit” via Aurielle Eady of Fox 13 — A Florida mother is suing the owner of an apartment complex after a devastating fire earlier this year claimed the life of her 11-year-old son. In the wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday in Seminole County court, the family of Ramon Thomas alleges that the landlord, Goldelm at Charter Pointe LLC, was negligent for failing to ensure that the apartment building had functioning smoke alarms. According to the Seminole County Fire Department, the fire started around 1:15 a.m. on April 3 at an apartment complex near Ballard Street and Beverly Avenue in Altamonte Springs. Over 70 firefighters responded and at least seven lived-in units were damaged.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Pinellas County gave nonprofit free home, raising red flags” via Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times — Since 2016, the former firehouse in a historically impoverished area north of St. Petersburg has sat on a list maintained by Pinellas County of public land to be transformed into affordable housing. Earlier this year, the county gave away the property — valued at $1.2 million — to a nonprofit that works with homeless and low-income people in the community. But it won’t go toward housing. The complicated transaction with the Florida Dream Center was made possible thanks to the billions of dollars doled out by the federal government in the name of pandemic relief. The machinations of the deal have no known precedent in Pinellas. The same report noted a personal relationship between the nonprofit’s CEO, Steve Cleveland, and Tom Almonte, the assistant county administrator who put the deal in motion. County Commissioners approved the sale without a bid process. In interviews with the Times, most said they don’t recall being briefed on any legal concerns.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“DEP plan for 350-unit lodge at Anastasia State Park generates mounting opposition on First Coast” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) plan to support significant construction of new facilities in state parks is earning pushback on the First Coast. Anastasia State Park in tourism-rich St. Johns County is one of the eight parks targeted by the state’s plan. The Anastasia State Park website emphasizes the natural and open allure of the seaside refuge. It points out that the facility is free from any substantial buildings and features premium outdoor enjoyment. “Pristine white sand beaches and vibrant history” is the motto that greets visitors to the park that rests within St. Augustine, “The Nation’s Oldest City,” and a significant draw for visitors worldwide.

“Former Sen. Rod Smith to defend Okaloosa deputy accused of killing Black airman” via The Associated Press – A Judge on Tuesday denied bond for Smith’s client, former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran, who was charged with manslaughter with a firearm in the May 3 shooting death of 23-year-old Roger Fortson. The rare charge against a Florida law enforcement officer is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Smith came to the case as part of the legal team for the Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association, a not-for-profit association that offers benefits and services to deputies. Smith and other defense attorneys disagree with the state about charging Duran with a crime. “I would say that we reviewed the case, and we believe the case is one in which we disagree with the state, and we will proceed from that point and let the judge and jury make that decision,” Smith said. “We believe everyone is entitled to a good defense, and we are going to give him a good defense.”

“Gainesville man, 42, charged with vandalizing City Hall, threatening Mayor” via The Gainesville Sun — A Gainesville man who allegedly vandalized City Hall and the Old Library Building in March and who is accused of making threats against Mayor Harvey Ward, was taken into custody on Friday and is being held at the Alachua County Jail. James Alexander Dewar, 42, faces charges of criminal mischief and making threats against a public servant, court records show. His bail was set at $70,000. The first incident took place just after 11 p.m. March 2 at the Old Library Building, 222 E. University Ave., in downtown Gainesville. The following day, security discovered the front glass doors had been smashed, and inside the lobby area was a piece of slate tile and a note. “Keep giving all our jobs to the Blacks and Hispanics. Retribution is coming. Trump 2024,” the note says. The letters “DEI” (diversity, equity, and inclusion) are also written and “encircled with a don’t symbol.”

“JEA officially puts former headquarters campus on the sales market” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — JEA is putting its former headquarters campus up for sale, including the 19-story tower topped by a disc-shaped room that used to be a rotating restaurant called The Embers. The passage of time has long since extinguished The Embers, and that part of the building no longer revolves, but it still offers some birds-eye views of downtown. At some point, the JEA logo on the Church Street building will come down, just as other tall buildings like the former Wells Fargo Tower have removed their names in the changing downtown skyline. The JEA Board voted to declare the complex of buildings and parking along Church Street as surplus property.

Good riddance — “Former Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Kirk Reams convicted of grand theft” via the Tallahassee Democrat — Reams, the scandal-plagued former clerk of court for Jefferson County, has been convicted of grand theft after a four-day trial in Monticello. After a four-day trial and more than six hours of deliberations, a six-person jury found Reams guilty of grand theft and not guilty of participating in an organized scheme to defraud. The jury returned its verdict shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Reams was arrested last year on charges of grand theft over $100,000 and organized scheme to defraud over $50,000 after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement probe. He was accused of scheming with two others to defraud the county of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Highly contagious illness that killed gorilla claims 2 bonobos at Jacksonville Zoo” via Beth Reese Cravey of The Jacksonville Florida Times-Union — A highly contagious bacterial illness has claimed two beloved brother bonobos at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, days after a popular female western lowland gorilla died of the same disease. Bonobos Jumanji and Jenga were among many of the zoo’s ape and gorilla populations showing symptoms of shigella. These bacteria cause shigellosis, typically spreading through feces, food or water. Jumanji was born in 1996 at San Diego Zoo Safari Park and moved to the Jacksonville Zoo in 2008 with his parents and sister. Jenga was born there in 2011.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is getting a new direct flight to the Midwest” via Jason Dill of the Bradenton Herald — Are you looking to fly to Cincinnati on a budget from Bradenton or Sarasota? Frontier Airlines announced a new nonstop flight between the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The route begins Oct. 12 and marks the third Frontier route at SRQ. “We are delighted to expand our offerings in Sarasota, providing consumers with an affordable and convenient air travel option to Cincinnati and beyond,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of operations and network design at Frontier Airlines, in a news release. “Whether traveling for business or leisure, it is our privilege to provide customers with an exceptional value and a superior travel experience when flying Frontier.”

“Florida Cancer Specialists selling unit to McKesson for nearly $2.5B. What to know” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute is selling a controlling interest of a business unit to McKesson Corp. for $2.49 billion, according to an announcement from McKesson. The pharmaceutical giant is purchasing Community Oncology Revitalization Enterprise Ventures, known as Core Ventures, a nonclinical business and administrative services organization of Florida Cancer Specialists. The sale for $2.49 billion in cash will give McKesson 70% ownership of Core Ventures. Once the deal is done, Core Ventures will become part of the U.S. Oncology Network of McKesson, a leading oncology organization. Fort Myers-based Florida Cancer Specialists will remain independently owned after the transaction and own a minority interest in Core Ventures.

— TOP OPINION —

“Development plans in Florida parks another DeSantis fumble” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — DeSantis aped a rookie mistake from his predecessor, now-U.S. Sen. Scott, whose own repeated dalliances with building unwanted amenities on top of Florida’s pristine parks met similar swift pushback and, blessedly, went nowhere. At least Scott committed this sin early in his Governorship. DeSantis, nearing his own end, seems to be regressing, becoming less relatable and more detached, as if he went up to Iowa for his since-aborted presidential campaign and never really returned.

What is DeSantis’ motivation? His DEP officials peddled some strange ambition to make golf “more accessible” for Floridians. Huh? Meanwhile, a mysterious foundation incorporated in Delaware, with no apparent footprint in Florida, has taken responsibility for at least part of the proposal — a desire to build three golf courses in Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County. Their explanation? Something about honoring God and Tuskegee Airmen. Huh?

But there was no greater evidence of maladministration than the way in which DEP tried to cram this down everyone’s throat: Public feedback for this proposal to dramatically alter nine state parks, brazenly branded the “Great Outdoors Initiative,” was to be solicited in meetings originally scheduled for this week, in the early afternoon, all happening simultaneously — so presumably someone objecting to changes at more than one park would be out of luck.

All DeSantis needed to do was … nothing. Just leave the parks alone, save for routine maintenance and care, and take credit for their continued prosperity.

Instead, the DeSantis administration set itself to permanently altering this beloved part of Florida life. It’s the kind of decision only someone who knows nothing about the place would make.

— OPINIONS —

“Warped” via John Harwood of NiemanReports — Is the paramount responsibility of U.S. journalists to help protect their country’s 2½-century-old democratic experiment, which not coincidentally also protects the existence of their craft? That requires braving the ire and denunciations of Republicans long conditioned to scream bias. The preponderant focus on Biden’s fitness rather than Trump’s license to break the law left the former President in a commanding political position. The critiques by Democrats and the resulting press-driven furor, Democratic pollster Mark Mellman says, hurt Biden more than his debate performance itself. That exacerbated the sense of alarm among media critics who consider it self-evident that Trump’s threat to America’s constitutional democracy stands above any other issue. But 21st-century politics have brought vast differences in degree, if not in kind. The scale of Trump’s deceitful self-seeking has no precedent in U.S. history.

“Florida golf-park plan implodes. DeSantis on defense. Time to investigate” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — “Absolutely ridiculous” was how Scott and Marco Rubio described how DeSantis’ Department of Environmental Protection wanted to fast-track the controversial development. GOP Congressman Brian Mast called it “bullsh*t.” It didn’t stop there. Everyone from the Florida Senate President to the state’s Republican CFO said it was nuts to allow a development company to plow 45 holes of golf and a hotel into South Florida’s Jonathan Dickinson State Park. The outcry was so overwhelming that the out-of-state group planning the golf course announced Sunday it was pulling out. How on earth could one particular development group claim it was abandoning plans for a development opportunity that had never before been publicly advertised? A key question I had all along: Who’s going to profit? In fact, last week, I asked state environmental officials: How will these development companies be chosen? The answer should’ve been swift and simple: Of course, we will open this up to a competitive bidding process. That’s how ethical government works. Instead, a spokesperson acknowledged my question but then never answered it. That was supremely suspicious.

“Juan Porras: Homeowners associations in Florida, opportunities for lasting reform” via Florida Politics — The statute governing HOAs was untouched for 20 years. Even the existing statute did almost nothing to govern HOAs beyond establishing their existence. Since my election in 2022, I have championed HOA reform, starting with House Bill 919, the Homeowners’ Bill of Rights, and the most recent House Bill 1203. This latest bill seeks to enhance transparency, improve financial reporting, and establish clearer dispute resolution procedures. It also aims to increase homeowners’ involvement in decision-making processes, aiming to empower homeowners regarding their community’s management. However, while the passage of HB 1203 is a promising development, it’s essential to understand that far more is needed to finally resolve the HOA issue, and the solution is not exclusively legislative.

“Danny Aqua: Jewish schools in Florida are booming; regulatory barriers may throttle future growth.” via Florida Politics — According to a new report by Teach Coalition and Step Up For Students, the number of Jewish schools in Florida nearly doubled between 2007-08 and 2022-23, from 40 to 74. Over that same span, the number of students enrolled in them rose from 8,492 to 13,379 – an increase of 58%. But as our report also notes, warning signs are flashing. Most of the newer Jewish schools have stayed small, at under 250 students. Again, that’s not due to demand. In South Florida, restrictive zoning, increased competition from other schools looking for space – and opposition from misguided local officials – are all causing complications. Florida’s choice policies will only be as successful as the educational marketplace permits. Without the ability to create new schools and expand existing schools, parents will be limited in where they use their scholarships. Every child deserves to find the best school for them. Let’s make sure those schools can exist.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Scalloping to reopen in Pasco Zone after temporary closure” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will reopen the recreational bay scallop harvest in the Pasco Zone on Wednesday after a temporary closure that began in late July. Barring any unforeseen issues, the zone will remain open for recreational scalloping through Sept. 24. The season had been set to remain open through Aug. 18 but has now been extended. The Pasco Zone includes all state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco county line and north of the Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County, encompassing the Anclote River. “We appreciate the community’s patience with the closure while we carefully monitored toxin levels in the Pasco Zone. Public safety is our top priority, and we wanted to ensure that levels dropped below the safety threshold before we considered reopening the season,” FWC Executive Director Roger Young said.

Get up early, go outside and watch this — “SpaceX targets early Wednesday morning for historic Florida launch” via Alex Accettulla of WFLA — Polaris Dawn is scheduled to lift off at 3:38 a.m. from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Backup opportunities are available at 5:23 a.m. and 7:09 a.m. The same times are also available on Thursday if needed. The Dragon spacecraft and crew “will endeavor to reach the highest Earth orbit ever flown since the Apollo program and participate in the first-ever extravehicular activity (EVA) by commercial astronauts wearing SpaceX-developed EVA suits,” according to SpaceX. The crew will conduct 36 experiments and studies “designed to advance both human health on Earth and during long-duration spaceflight and test Starlink laser-based communications in space.” Mission Pilot Kidd Poteet, Mission Specialist Sarah Gillis, Mission Specialist and Medical Officer Anna Menon and Mission Commander Jared Isaacman will be onboard the spacecraft.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to Andy Gonzalez of the Florida Realtors (thanks for having Matt and me at the conference last week), Alan Levine, and Sandy Safley. We remember our old friend David Zachem, whose birthday would have been today.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.