August 28, 2024
Gov. DeSantis is out of ‘his damn mind’ if he thinks he can ‘bulldoze state parks,’ Nikki Fried says
Pumpkin Hill Creek is one of the more northerly destinations for manatees. Image via Florida State Parks.

Gabrielle RussonAugust 28, 2024

Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve State Park
'We are in this situation because of Republican greed.'

Democrats are pouncing on the uproar regarding plans to develop pickleball courts, disc golf courses and new lodging at Florida state parks.

Ron DeSantis has lost his damn mind if he thinks Floridians are just going to sit back and let him bulldoze our beautiful state parks,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried in a prepared statement.

“The bipartisan backlash to the ridiculous plans put forward by FDEP should remind him that Floridians of all political opinions can agree on one thing: we have to protect our state’s natural beauty from overdevelopment.”

DeSantis’ proposal to build golf courses, pickleball courts and a 350-unit lodge at several Florida state parks has sparked protests and has both Republicans and Democrats speaking out against it.

“We are in this situation because of Republican greed — and we have been here before,” Fried said. “Rick Scott and Republican legislators proposed a similar bill in 2011, so it’s no surprise we’re back here again. Rick Scott’s former FDEP Secretary is one of the lobbyists behind the plan today. The Florida Democratic Party stands with all Floridians in the fight to save our parks.”

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) plan known as the “Great Outdoors Initiative” was supposed to roll out next year.

“In addition to increasing the number of campsites, cabins and lodges on park property, the initiative will increase the number of outdoor recreation opportunities available at Florida’s state parks, including pickleball, disc golf, golf and paddling,” the plan said.

However, DEP’s meetings were postponed until September amid a wave of complaints as people rallied to save their parks.

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Scott, along with U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, all Republicans, wrote a letter to DeSantis criticizing the plan.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, called the park proposal “a terrible idea” and urged DeSantis to “keep our parks natural.”

“I know you love our Florida environment. We campaigned together on saving the environment in 2018. I saw your sincerity firsthand, up close,” Gaetz posted on X to DeSantis. “Please use your excellent leadership skills to kill this anti-Florida Man initiative.”

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

Categories