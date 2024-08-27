South Florida leaders blast Gov. DeSantis’ plan to develop state parks, launch petition

South Florida officials are adding their voices to a bipartisan chorus opposing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed redevelopment of nine state parks with recreational sports facilities — like pickleball courts and golf courses — as well as commercial lodging establishments.

That includes a new petition by Miami Gardens Democratic state Sen. Shevrin Jones, who said he is “deeply concerned” about the plan for which the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) postponed public meetings until Sept. 2 due to “overwhelming interest.”

“Our parks are sanctuaries for wildlife, vital ecosystems, and places where families can connect with nature — not locations for commercial development,” Jones said in a statement.

“The DEP may have delayed their plans, but they have not abandoned them. That’s why I’m urging you to join me in standing against this proposal.”

Jones, who in April was elected Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, noted that one developer has already pulled out from a project due to strong public opposition. But he urged residents to “stay ready to mobilize … when the DEP brings this proposal back.”

“Together, we can send a clear message to Gov. DeSantis and his administration: Florida’s state parks are not for sale,” he said.

The DEP plan, called the “Great Outdoors Initiative,” was supposed to roll out over the next year. Its goal, the agency said, is to “increase public access, recreation and lodging at Florida State Parks.”

Plans for South Florida include constructing new cabins, pickleball courts and disc golf courses at Oleta River State Park in North Miami Beach and four new pickleball courts at Dr. Von Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in Dania Beach.

Far larger projects are being contemplated elsewhere, including the construction of 350-room lodgings at Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Santa Rosa Beach.

There’s also the now-canceled proposal to build a public golf course at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County. Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast of Palm City wrote on X of the idea, “Over my dead body.”

Democratic state Rep. Robin Bartleman of Weston said any plans to overhaul state parks without public involvement and approval are “outrageous and do not align with our vision to protect Florida’s open spaces.”

“The decision to alter state parks not only risks losing these irreplaceable environments and vital habitats for wildlife but also undermines the commitment we have made to conservation and environmental stewardship,” she said.

Coral Springs Commissioner Nancy Metayer Bowen, whom Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign tapped this month to lead voter-engagement efforts in Florida’s Caribbean communities, is also not fond of the plan.

“The natural beauty and ecological integrity of Florida’s state parks are among our state’s most precious resources,” she said. “While recreation is important, commercializing these public lands risks undermining the very ecosystems we seek to protect. Our parks should remain places where families can enjoy Florida’s natural environment without the intrusion of unnecessary development.”

Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, a Miami native, and Rick Scott bashed the DeSantis administration for advancing the initiative with little public input. In a joint letter with local officials, they decried the now-postponed one-hour public meetings for each park project as “absolutely ridiculous.”

Co-signers of the letter included Palm Beach County Mayor Maria Sachs, Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Maria Marino and County Commissioner Michael Barnett.

State Sen. Gayle Harrell and state Reps. Toby Overdorf and John Snyder — all Republicans — joined several Martin County officials in also signing the communique.

Scott’s Office said Tuesday that he “is encouraging the state to also have substantial public comment periods … for communities affected by this proposal to fully understand its potential impacts.”

Notably, Scott was involved in a similar plan in 2011 to build golf courses at state parks when he was Governor. According to reporting then from the Tampa Bay Times, the proposed — then pulled — legislation for the aborted projects resulted from a meeting Scott had with golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

Nicklaus Companies, a company founded by the golfer known as “The Golden Bear,” told Florida Politics on Tuesday that neither it nor its sister company, Nicklaus Design, had any involvement in the most recent, “ill-conceived plans.”