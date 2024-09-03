Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.3.24

Good Tuesday morning.

Former Agency for Health Care Administration Legislative Affairs Director Patrick Steele has joined the Florida team at SAS, a global leader in AI, analytics and data intelligence.

Steele began his career as a legislative aide and chief policy analyst to Sen. Debbie Mayfield before working under Florida CIO Jamie Grant in the state House.

Steele has since held positions in the Department of Environmental Protection and, most recently, AHCA. He comes to SAS as a Senior Account Executive in its Government and Public Sector practice.

“Patrick is an important addition to our Tallahassee office. His experience in both chambers of the legislature, leadership experience at two of the biggest agencies in Florida and deep understanding of how technology works with the public sector are key to driving value for the Florida government. Being liked and respected is a rare combination, and Patrick is both,” said Ben Stuart, National Director of State and Local Government for SAS.

AHCA Secretary Jason Weida added, “Patrick was a valuable member of our team for the last three years and was integral in our success. I’m excited to see him move on to the next phase of his career, and I’m confident he will be highly successful in his new role.”

SAS has an extensive business footprint in Florida, serving various government clients, including the Florida Department of Revenue, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida Department of Children & Families and Florida Department of Education.

Lewis, Longman & Walker, P.A., is excited to announce Aaron Modiano and Nicholas Bixler have joined the firm’s West Palm Beach office.

Modiano, who earned his J.D. from the George Washington University School of Law and a B.A. in Political Science and English Literature from Yale University, will be a solid addition to LLW’s environmental practice in Florida as Senior Attorney, and Bixler, who earned his J.D. from the Shepard Broad College of Law at Nova Southeastern University in 2016, and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Miami in 2013, is dedicated to advancing housing accessibility and economic development.

— TOP STORY —

“Where the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris stands on Labor Day, according to our polling expert” via Steven Shepard of POLITICO — In modern presidential elections, where the race stands on Labor Day is usually pretty close to where it ends up once the votes are counted.

Of the seven states that both campaigns have identified as the core Electoral College battlegrounds, Harris leads Trump in three of them — the “Blue Wall” states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — according to multiple polling averages. However, those leads are small: In only one state, Wisconsin, the average shows a greater than 3-point margin for the Vice President.

In three others — Arizona, Georgia and Nevada — the polls are so close that different polling averages have different leaders as of Sunday night.

Only in the remaining swing state — North Carolina, which Trump won in both 2016 and 2020 — does the former President lead in all three polling averages: FiveThirtyEight, RealClearPolitics and Silver Bulletin, the new data-journalism site from FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver. But that lead is only around 1 point.

The three states where Harris has a modest lead would be sufficient to win the presidency if she also wins the traditionally blue states and earns the electoral vote from Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, where a Split Ticket/SurveyUSA poll released on Saturday gave her a 5-point lead over Trump.

In short: Harris is narrowly ahead in the Rust Belt — which would be enough to win — but Trump is breathing down her neck. And those are also the states where the polling has been least accurate and specifically underestimated Trump in the past two elections. Hillary Clinton led Trump in all three states in 2016, only to lose them. And now-President Joe Biden’s prospects looked like a slam dunk going into the 2020 Election, but he barely escaped with victories in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Election Day trouble? Meager mail voting and high turnout are warning signs in Miami” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Never mind election dirty tricks or the threat of foreign interference, voting in November’s election in Miami-Dade could be impacted by two local issues: Too few vote-by-mail ballots have been requested, and voters are expected to turn out in historic numbers. Election officials fear a perfect storm that could spell long lines on Election Day, even past the 7 p.m. cutoff. They need the help of Miami-Dade to avoid it. Let’s help. With just two months left before Nov. 5, the number of vote-by-mail ballots requested by the county’s 1.4 million voters is anemic. As of the week of Aug. 26, only 250,000 requests have come into the elections department, compared to 438,000 for the Midterms in 2022 and a whopping 600,000 in the 2020 Presidential Race, which COVID-19 hampered.

“More voters, especially women, now say abortion is their top issue” via Ruth Igielnik of The New York Times — Although the economy remains the No. 1 issue for voters, a growing share of voters in swing states now say abortion is central to their decision this Fall. This represents an increase since May when Biden was still the Democratic presidential nominee. And by a wide margin, more say they trust Harris over Trump to handle abortion. Trump has repeatedly changed his position on the issue despite appointing Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that found a constitutional right to abortion. On Thursday, he even suggested that he might support a Florida ballot measure that would expand abortion rights — which he and his campaign quickly tried to walk back.

“Poll: Harris within 5 points of Trump in Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Fresh polling of the presidential race shows Harris competitive with Trump in Florida, where the former President leads the Vice President 48% to 43% in the Sunshine State. Trump’s five-point lead is unchanged from the previous iteration of this poll, which is part of a 10-state survey. More good news for Trump is that he’s converting more Biden voters from 2020 than Harris has with Trump voters from four years ago. Biden is six points underwater in the state. Meanwhile, Harris is treading water in favorability, while Trump is +8. The good feeling extends to his running mate, JD Vance, a Senator from Ohio, who is +3. But that’s worse than Harris’ Veep pick, Walz, who is at +7. The numbers are from a Redfield and Wilton survey conducted between Aug. 25 and Aug. 28.

“Harris campaign’s bus tour will start in Palm Beach, Jacksonville and Savannah” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The campaign will start a multistate “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom” bus tour next week in Florida where a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights has spilled into the presidential race. The tour will start Tuesday in Palm Beach, where U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is scheduled to be among the speakers. It will continue to Jacksonville on Wednesday, with state Sen. Tracie Davis making the case for the Harris campaign, and then to Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday. According to Harris’s campaign, the bus will make at least 50 stops in several states during the run-up to the November election.

“Byron Donalds predicts ‘beginning of the end’ of the Harris campaign” via Eric Daughtery of Florida’s Voice — Rep. Donalds said that Harris’ presidential campaign is on a rocky foundation after her CNN interview last week. “The bigger issue is – Kamala Harris has hidden from the press because she cannot actually go toe-to-toe with reporters, and the American people, to question and go through her record,” he said. “It is a radical record. It is a bad record for the American people.” “I think you’re seeing the beginning of the end for this campaign,” Donalds said. The Florida Congressman, an ardent Trump ally, said last week that she didn’t “believe” what she was saying in the interview and lacks “confidence.”

Hmmm — “Top Trump volunteer in Massachusetts no longer with campaign after warning New Hampshire is ‘no longer a battleground state’” via Emma Platoff of The Boston Globe — Tom Mountain, who had served as one of several Vice Chairs for the former President’s effort in Massachusetts, wrote in an email to Trump volunteers in the state that “the campaign has determined that New Hampshire is no longer a battleground state,” and advised supporters to direct their attention to Pennsylvania instead. The GOP had been bullish about winning New Hampshire before Biden dropped out of the race. In the email, Mountain, a former official with the Massachusetts GOP, said Trump was “sure to lose by an even higher margin” in New Hampshire than in 2016 and 2020, citing “campaign data/research.” He claimed that resources would be suspended and that the campaign would not send Trump or high-profile surrogates like his sons.

“Bill Maher mocks CNN for Harris-Walz interview: ‘They wonder why the kids get their news from TikTok’” via Carly Thomas of The Hollywood Reporter — “It was a little odd,” Maher quipped. “He was just sitting there for a long time without saying anything. He was just nodding while she did all the talking. The women’s focus group said he must be a wonderful husband. But really, it just kept going, and he said nothing. It was like watching Jeopardy! when one of the players can’t work the buzzer.” Before the CNN interview, the media had been “furious” that Harris hadn’t done any extensive interviews with national outlets since launching her campaign. However, Maher said, “Now she finally does and not a single question about abortion, Ukraine, the homeless, the Opioid crisis, the national debt.” “And then they wonder why the kids get their news from TikTok,” he joked.

“George Clooney addresses impact of his op-ed on U.S. Presidential Race: ‘Joe Biden gets all the credit’” via Patrick Brzeski and Lily Ford of The Hollywood Reporter — Clooney has lauded Biden for stepping down to make way for Harris, describing the move as “the most selfless thing that anybody has done since George Washington.” “All of the machinations that got us there, none of that’s going to be remembered, and it shouldn’t be,” he continued. “What should be remembered is the selfless act of someone who did the hardest thing to do. It’s very hard to let go of power — we know that; we’ve seen it all-around the world — and for someone to say, I think there’s a better way forward, all the credit goes to him, and that’s really the truth.”

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Trump comes out in support of Florida’s recreational marijuana amendment” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — “We do not need to ruin lives & waste Taxpayer Dollars arresting adults with personal amounts of it on them,” he wrote, “and no one should grieve a loved one because they died from fentanyl-laced marijuana. We will make America SAFE again!” The statement comes as the battle heats up between proponents of the amendment, including Florida’s major marijuana dispensaries like Trulieve, and its staunch opponents, which include hemp companies, the Florida Republican Party, and Gov. Ron DeSantis. Though Democrats poll more in favor than Republicans, support for the amendment has often crossed party lines; before Trump, several Republicans had already come out in favor, despite the stance taken by party leadership. Supporters of the amendment quickly took to social media to thank Trump for his approval.

How it played:

NBC News — Trump backs marijuana legalization in Florida if ‘done correctly’ — “Whether people like it or not, this will happen through the approval of the Voters, so it should be done correctly.” The New York Times — Trump signals support for marijuana legalization in Florida — “His position pits him against DeSantis and most of the state’s Republican leaders, who are working to defeat the proposal.” POLITICO — Trump signals support for Florida marijuana legalization — “We do not need to ruin lives & waste Taxpayer Dollars arresting adults with personal amounts of it on them, and no one should grieve a loved one because they died from fentanyl-laced marijuana.” Reason — Trump backs Florida marijuana legalization amendment — “Trump’s post does not directly say that he will vote for it. It appears to suggest Amendment 3’s passage is inevitable. But it is a notable choice by the candidate.” Tallahassee Democrat — Trump signals support for Florida recreational marijuana, says passage is inevitable — “’We need the state Legislature to responsibly create laws that prohibit the use of it in public spaces, so we do not smell marijuana everywhere we go like we do in many of the Democrat-run Cities,’ Trump wrote in his statement.” New York Post — Trump suggests he’ll support ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida — “His stance on Amendment 3 is part of his campaign’s law and order platform, insisting criminalizing cannabis will ‘ruin lives & waste Taxpayer Dollars [by] arresting adults with personal amounts of it on them.’” Tampa Bay Times — Trump shows support for Florida’s recreational pot amendment, Amendment 3 — “Trump undercut DeSantis, who has repeatedly spoken against Amendment 3. The two Republicans, once allies, have had a more friction-filled relationship since they ran against each other for the GOP presidential nomination, though tensions seemed to have eased in the past few months.”

“Voters weigh whether to end public campaign finance program” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Voters will soon get their say on the fate of Florida’s public campaign financing program after lawmakers approved a measure earlier this year putting the question on the November ballot. During the 2024 Session, Sen. Travis Hutson sponsored a resolution (SJR 1114) to end the program, which he says is getting too costly and sapping funds that could be used elsewhere. That language will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot under Amendment 6. Discussing the resolution in the Senate, Hutson said candidates accessed $13 million from the state in 2022, an increase from $10 million in 2018. Hutson said that money would be better spent in other areas, such as teacher pay or state pensions, among others. The existing statutory language lays out the rationale behind the public funding pot.

Cash-strapped Florida Democrats pay $2K fine for late Q1 report — The Florida Democratic Party paid a $2,000 late penalty for failing to file its financial reports on time, documents filed with the state Division of Elections show. The fee, paid with a check dated Aug. 12, was levied in response to a late-filed first quarter finance report. The report eventually filed showed FDP raised a little over $500,000 and spent about $170,000 during the first three months of the year. The totals are far below those posted by the Republican Party of Florida, which raised nearly $3 million and spent about $1.6 million during the same stretch. RPOF followed up with a $15.6 million haul in Q2, while FDP only managed a comparatively meager $2.25 million.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

“Gay Valimont is a long shot versus Matt Gaetz in Florida’s reddest congressional district” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Few members of Congress boast the ability to captivate media attention like U.S. Rep. Gaetz. But Democrat Valimont hopes voters in Florida’s Panhandle will grow tired of his antics by Fall. The Republican incumbent, who just swatted off a GOP Primary challenger backed by ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, faces Valimont in the Nov. 5 General Election. Will voters in the heavily Republican district stick with one of Congress’ most familiar faces or opt for change? “With Gay Valimont, voters can trust in a candidate who genuinely cares about the district’s future and its fundamental values,” reads a statement. “I’m running to secure the border, cut federal spending, and return America to economic success,” Gaetz told Florida Politics. “My opponent is running as an anti-gun activist.”

“Is Darren Soto at risk of an upset by Thomas Chalifoux this Fall?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — When the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced a first round of targeted incumbents for 2022, U.S. Rep. Soto appeared right away. More than a year later, he remains the only Florida Democrat in the crosshairs for House Republicans. But heading into the General Election, how vulnerable will the Kissimmee Democrat be? And after massive 2022 wins with a Republican-friendly congressional map that’s not changing anytime soon, is there any more ground to gain for Republicans in the Sunshine State? Thomas Chalifoux, a retired Army Colonel and former Osceola County School Board member, certainly thinks so and has put $2 million out of pocket on the line to pursue the chance. The Orlando Republican emerged this month from a Republican Primary as his party nominee in Florida’s 9th Congressional District, winning about 50% of the vote.

“Laurel Lee cruised through a GOP Primary. Will Pat Kemp put up a bigger fight in CD 15 this November?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The first-term Congresswoman hasn’t been listed as a target by House Democrats or a vulnerable incumbent by House Republicans. However, voters in Florida’s 15th Congressional District were more divided than in any other Florida district during the 2020 Presidential Election. Hillsborough County Commissioner Kemp sees opportunity in that fact. “I knew the numbers were fairly good and fairly competitive and only leaned slightly Republican,” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, the entire nation and entire world is hanging on a thread,’ in my view of things. That one congressional seat could make a difference and could turn everything for the whole country. There was no way I could leave that unchallenged.” But Lee’s campaign feels confident voters will elect her to a second term.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

—“St. Pete is ground zero for this year’s toughest House battle, with matchup between Lindsay Cross, Ed Montanari” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics

— STATEWIDE —

“Ron DeSantis surrogates troll Joe Gruters for backing recreational pot amendment” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — James Uthmeier, DeSantis’ Chief of Staff, criticized Gruters for endorsing Amendment 3, a ballot initiative that the Sarasota Republican endorsed back in July. “It’s a shame that someone like Joe Gruters would support an amendment that has virtually no checks on where and how marijuana can be consumed — putting kids at risk,” Uthmeier said. “Someone should check who has given him political $ and then see who is backing this amendment.” Gruters, a former Republican Party of Florida Chair and candidate for Chief Financial Officer in 2026 hasn’t accepted any money from the Smart & Safe campaign behind Amendment 3. The Senator waved off the criticism from the Governor’s executive staff. “I heard a Florida elected say this numerous times: When you’re over the target, they’re going to come after you,” he said, mockingly referencing a favorite quote of Team DeSantis.

—”DeSantis is losing support in Florida: ‘I wouldn’t call him a lame duck, but there’s a shelf life’” via Rhian Lubin of the Independent

“FDLE official casts doubt on Florida’s reason for concealing DeSantis’ travel records” via Douglas Soule of the Tallahassee Democrat — A Florida Department of Law Enforcement official Friday said that disclosing the cost of DeSantis’ travel from two years ago doesn’t jeopardize his safety. That’s significant because it comes after FDLE has repeatedly denied public records requests for DeSantis’ travel expenses, citing safety and security exemptions. And the statement came from Darrick Waller, who oversees protective operations for the department, which is being sued by The Washington Post for alleged public records violations. During a Friday online hearing, the plaintiff’s attorney, Charles Tobin, pulled up a slide of an FDLE document showing that DeSantis did a round-trip flight to Jacksonville on Jan. 27, 2022, with an attached multi-thousand-dollar cost.

“Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods had link to golf plan for Jonathan Dickinson State Park, lawyer says” via Bill Kearney of the Orlando Sentinel — Nicklaus and Woods, two of the biggest names in professional golf, had a connection with a plan for golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County. The proposal, released by DeSantis’ Florida Department of Environmental Protection last week, drew a sharp public outcry and has since been abandoned. Eugene Stearns, a lawyer representing Nicklaus, said Nicklaus had been involved with plans to build golf courses at the park. The plan mapped out three golf courses within the park, one designed by Nicklaus and one by Woods. The golf plan had been “kicked around for a while,” and it was the brainchild of the nonprofit group Folds of Honor, which raises money for families of fallen and injured veterans and first responders.

“Florida Bar, state Supreme Court cracks down on five attorneys for misconduct” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The Florida Bar has disciplined five attorneys in the state with penalties ranging from disbarment, license revocation and suspensions. The Florida Bar along with the Florida Supreme Court are largely responsible for instituting penalties for attorneys in the state for misconduct. The high court backed up the measures recommended by the Florida Bar in August. Rasheed Karim Allan-Dawson of Clermont was disbarred Aug. 1 after a previous suspension when he failed to notify his Florida clients that he had been suspended. He continued to practice law in Florida despite the suspension and was held in contempt of court and disbarred. Charles Edwin Lykes, Jr. of Clearwater, was suspended from practicing law in Florida for the entire month of August by the Florida Supreme Court after he failed to reply to inquiries about his conduct by the Florida Bar in June.

— D.C. MATTERS —



“We’ve achieved a soft landing, but fighting inflation could become a lot more painful” via Peter Coy of The New York Times — There’s a long-running debate among economists as well as politicians about how much of the inflation surge during Biden’s term was because of supply factors, such as COVID-related interruptions of supply chains, and how much was because of demand factors, such as pandemic assistance funds and pent-up desire to spend as restrictions eased. Two-thirds of the blame is on demand factors and “demand must push the economy beyond the Beveridge threshold (named after William Henry Beveridge, a British economist who advocated social insurance for Britons “from the cradle to the grave”) for supply shocks to have a meaningful effect.” The inflation surge is mostly behind us, but there are new risks now that the labor shortage is over. If the economy gets softer from here and we’ve passed beyond the Beveridge threshold, the unemployment rate could rise considerably more than it has so far. It’s also possible — but less likely — that their calculations are wrong and the labor market is still fairly tight, making it more vulnerable to an inflation spike.

“Biden’s terse reply when asked if Benjamin Netanyahu is doing enough on hostages: ‘No’” via David Sanger of The New York Times — As he exited Marine One on the White House lawn, Biden was asked a series of questions by waiting reporters about whether Netanyahu was doing enough to achieve a deal to get the hostages back. The President responded simply: “No.” He then turned away from the reporters and headed for a meeting in the Situation Room. White House officials thought they were near a hostage deal in mid-July, one of several moments in which they believed — and Biden publicly declared — that the negotiations mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt would result in a temporary cease-fire, with hopes of a longer-lasting one. But Biden’s hopes have been continually dashed.

“Anna Paulina Luna, Jared Moskowitz file bipartisan bill to cap student loan interest rates” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Republican U.S. Rep. Luna and Democratic U.S. Rep. Moskowitz are teaming up to improve student loan affordability. The pair just filed legislation to establish a 3% limit on the interest rate of federal student loans. It’s called the Student Loan Interest Cap Act. “Millions of students go into high debt every year to be able to afford to go to college. Meanwhile, universities keep raising their tuition costs because they know students will just get a loan with interest rates of up to 9-10% that they will be paying their whole lives,” Luna said. “It’s time we put a cap on those interest rates to make it easier for those students to pay their loans responsibly and not be captives to the banks that back these greedy institutions.”

“Greg Steube co-sponsors bill to outlaw IRS direct tax filing program” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A burgeoning Internal Revenue Service program that would allow Americans to file their taxes directly with the federal government has come against opposition from congressional Republicans, including Steube. Steube co-sponsored the “IRS Overreach Prevention Act,” introduced by Reps. Adrian Smith and Chuck Edwards in July. The bill “prohibits the Secretary of the Treasury from implementing or continuing a free, public electronic tax return-filing service option.” “Americans do not want the IRS as their accountant. It’s big government overreach for the IRS to do Americans’ taxes for them while also acting as the collector and auditor,” Steube said. “A government-run tax prep system is a bad idea and a massive conflict of interest for an agency already weaponized against hardworking Americans.”

“Congressional Working Group continues U.S. critical minerals policy talks led by Kathy Castor, Rob Wittman” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — On July 23, the Select Committee’s Critical Minerals Policy Working Group, led by Castor and Republican Wittman of Virginia and convened once again to tackle the pressing issue of the United States’ heavy reliance on Chinese imports for critical minerals. This third meeting continued to examine into the complexities surrounding the U.S. supply chain, bringing together critical voices like Peter Mattis, president of The Jamestown Foundation; Emily De La Bruyere, senior fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and co-founder of Horizon Advisory; and Jennifer Hinton, Group Manager ESG at Jervois Global. It became clear that one name — Jervois Global — would continue to surface in discussions. Despite significant investment from the U.S. government, Jervois’ ongoing financial and operational instability has cast doubt on the company’s ability to serve as a reliable cornerstone of the nation’s mineral strategy.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miami-Dade Sheriff candidates trade barbs, tentatively agree to debates” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade County’s two remaining Sheriff candidates, Democrat James Reyes and Republican Rosie Cordero-Stutz, appear to both be keen on debating one another multiple times before Election Day. The rules and locales still need to be decided, but neither seems reluctant to compare their record to the other’s. Reyes’ campaign Friday challenged Cordero-Stutz to four televised debates, two in English and two in Spanish. Those events and two additional community-hosted forums should help to clear up any misconceptions voters have about the candidates and dispel “lies” Cordero-Stutz’s campaign has told, said Reyes’ senior adviser, Christian Ulvert. “With our opponent already spreading lies, misinformation and driving fear into the community with a divisive agenda that puts public safety at the backburner, voters should learn about the clear differences between the two,” he said.

“Homeless camp next to Chase Stadium? One guy running for Mayor thinks it’s the best spot” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Fort Lauderdale might have the perfect spot for a homeless camp right under its nose, says mayoral candidate Jim Lewis. Lewis suggests the city set up a homeless encampment on a small portion of the 20-acre lot just south of Chase Stadium, where Inter Miami and soccer superstar Lionel Messi play. The land, slated for a park Inter Miami’s owners promised to build, is now used for overflow parking on game days. Cities across the state are in a race to find spots for homeless encampments before the new state law that bans sleeping in public places kicks in on Oct. 1. The camps would need running water and could remain in place for one year.

“Miami-Dade police boats to fly safety flag to honor Lourdes student killed in boat crash” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — The family of Luciana ‘Lucy’ Fernandez, who was killed almost two years ago to the day in a Biscayne Bay boating crash that also left her Our Lady of Lourdes Academy classmate with permanent disabilities, is hoping their tragedy might prevent others from experiencing the same pain. In the wake of their tragedy, Lucy’s parents created the Lucy Fernandez Foundation, which provides scholarships to their daughter’s beloved alma mater and educates boaters on the importance of operating their vessels safely. The family, including Lucy’s parents, Andres and Melissa, were at the marina to deliver flags from the foundation to members of the Miami-Dade County Police Department’s Marine Patrol Unit, who flew from their vessels throughout Labor Day weekend.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“How indictment changes Carolina Amesty’s future” via Annie Martin and Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Even before Amesty was indicted this week, the Windermere-area Republican was in for a tough re-election battle in a swing district that Democrats are pushing to flip this year. Now, it’s gotten tougher. Running for office while facing four felony charges is challenging because legal battles are time-consuming and the situation undermines the criminal suspect’s political support while bolstering their opponent. The good news for Amesty is that she’s unlikely to be removed from office in the near-term unless the voters do it: State law doesn’t allow DeSantis to suspend legislators as he can do to local elected officials. A lawmaker’s expulsion requires a two-thirds vote from their colleagues and fortunately for Amesty, Republicans hold a supermajority in the Florida House.

“Andrew Bain, Monique Worrell debating twice this month as State Attorney showdown looms” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Worrell is fighting for her old job back after DeSantis removed the Orange-Osceola State Attorney from office in 2023. DeSantis said he suspended her because she neglected her duties. Worrell contends her removal was politically motivated. Now, Worrell is running on the Nov. 5 ballot to ask voters to reinstate her in one of the most closely watched local races in Central Florida this General Election. Her competition includes Bain — who DeSantis appointed to replace her — and Republican Seth Hyman. Bain is running as an independent in the Democratic-leaning area spanning Orange and Osceola counties. The three candidates are set to debate each other twice this month.

“Wadeview Park residents blame flooding on city project” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Some residents of Wadeview Park in south Orlando cleaned up a mess left by an afternoon storm Sunday while preparing Monday for another possible drenching, suspicious that a $13 million city project on Delaney Avenue unwittingly diverts downpour runoff in their direction. On the community Facebook page, residents agreed with their view. Some posted videos. Others noted stormwater drains were plugged, adding to the rushing waters, which carried away trash cans and a detour sign, among other objects in its path. The project began in May and is intended to add a new sewer system and stormwater drainage Improvements. The projected completion date is winter 2025.

“Fast-growing Ocoee plans a six-month pause in building” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Ocoee, one of Orange County’s fastest-growing cities, is tapping the brakes on new development. “We’re still very pro-growth here,” said Craig Shadrix, Interim City Manager for the west Orlando suburb, where the population jumped by more than 30% in the last U.S. Census. “This is just giving us a little bit of space to help create the kind of growth we want to see.” City Commissioners are expected to adopt a six-month development pause at their next Board meeting, set for Sept. 17. That will give the city time to study a new blueprint for guiding what sort of development should go where — and at what level of intensity.

“Publix seeks tax breaks, incentives to renovate its Kentucky Avenue offices into IT campus” via Sara Megan Walsh of The Lakeland Ledger — Publix will seek Lakeland and Polk County officials’ approval for more than $365,000 in tax breaks and $500,000 in fiscal incentives to renovate is current Kentucky Avenue offices and parking garage. Publix has temporarily moved staff out of 321 S. Kentucky Ave. in Lakeland as part of its announced plan to create its new technology campus in downtown Lakeland. It has filed paperwork for a county tax break and funding under the Polk County Business Incentive programs under “Project Pomelo.” “You’ve heard a little bit about this before,” Jason Willey, Lakeland’s assistant director of economic development, said to City Commissioners on Friday. “This is an exciting opportunity for downtown.” On Tuesday, Polk Commissioners will consider giving Publix an ad valorem tax exemption for 90% of all assessed property improvements to its Kentucky Avenue offices and any qualifying tangible personal property for 10 years. The tax break would start with its 2026 taxes.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Funding to open Black history museum with Rays stadium is uncertain” via Jack Evans and Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — The “gateway” to the development, the Rays and development partner Hines have long said, will be something else: a new, modern home for the Woodson African American Museum of Florida, which would be the first African American history museum built in the state. The museum’s goal is to open with the stadium and the first development phase in time for Opening Day 2028. But that timing depends on whether the Woodson can raise enough money to start construction on time. The Woodson has asked for $10 million from Pinellas County’s tourist development tax fund. However, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, the county’s tourism bureau, is not likely to recommend the funding because Woodson’s patrons don’t book enough nights at hotels and other short-term rentals.

“Indian Rocks Beach won’t compromise with vacation rental owners who sued” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — Last year, the City Commission imposed a sweeping set of restrictions on vacation rentals in May, including a 10-person occupancy limit for units in residential areas, required annual inspections and noise restrictions. Those restrictions took less than six months to spur seven lawsuits by vacation rental companies. The settlement deal would have ditched city requirements for annual inspections, instead requiring them every two years. The 10-person maximum occupancy limit would increase to 14 in residential areas, among other changes. In exchange, all seven companies would drop the lawsuits. The Commission ultimately rejected the settlement deal, deciding 3-2 to send the city’s legal team back to the drawing board with the rental companies. The lawsuits will likely reopen, City Attorney Randy Mora said, potentially costing the city around $800,000 in legal fees.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Patriot Front white supremacists march in downtown Tallahassee, take photo at Old Capitol” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — About two dozen members of Patriot Front, a Texas-based White supremacist and neo-fascist hate group, were spotted in Florida’s capital city Saturday. According to online reports, photos and video, the group was seen marching with masks over their faces along the Tallahassee Downtown Market, atop the Cascades Park bridge and later gathered outside the Old Florida Capitol. They placed stickers that said, “Nationalist Lifestyle” and “White N Radical” on light poles downtown, according to photos posted by the Leon County Democratic Party on Facebook. A Tallahassee Police Department watch commander and Capitol Police officer said they did not make contact with Patriot Front. Capitol Police just monitored them as they took a photo in front of the Old Capitol, the officer said.

—“Women remove racist ‘garbage’ after Patriot Front walks through downtown Tallahassee” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat

“UF Health, United Healthcare fail to agree on contract leaving thousands without network provider” via Isabella Casapao of First Coast News — University of Florida Health and United Healthcare failed to resolve monthslong contract negotiations, leaving thousands of First Coast patients without a network provider on Sunday. The contract between UF Health and United Healthcare expired Sunday. UF Health said in a news release that United Healthcare is excluding UF Health hospitals and physician groups in Jacksonville, St. Johns, and Gainesville from its network. United Healthcare is no longer covering UF Health physicians, hospitals and other facilities for commercial and Medicaid Managed Care health plans in Gainesville and Jacksonville, according to UF Health. United Healthcare said it agreed to terms with UF Health regarding its Medicaid network but claims UF Health never responded to finalize the contract on Aug. 31, disrupting access for 30,000 people enrolled in Medicaid plans.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Lee County Commissioners to vote on resolution opposing abortion Amendment 4” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — The Lee County Board of Commissioners will vote on a resolution Tuesday opposing abortion Amendment 4 that is set to be on the ballot in November. The amendment, sponsored by Floridians Protecting Freedom, would enshrine abortion into the state’s constitution. It would allow for the practice to be done up to the point of “viability,” which the Governor previously said is a non-definable time in the pregnancy that abortion providers can easily abuse. The resolution said the Board “believes that the language of the proposed amendment is vague, deceptive, and overbroad and would strike already enacted protections instituted by the State of Florida by broadening the definition of health care providers to those not medically licensed and allowing the life of the unborn to be taken right up to the moment of birth.”

“DeSantis makes three appointments to Board of Southwest Florida Water Management District” via The Lakeland Ledger — DeSantis has appointed Joshua Gamblin to the Governing Board of the Southwest Florida Water Management District and reappointed John Mitten and Michelle Williamson. The Governor’s office said that Gamblin is the ranch manager of Stolen Saddle Ranch in Arcadia. He previously served as land manager, wildlife biologist and private land burn team coordinator for the Tall Timbers Research Station and Land Conservancy. Gamblin earned a bachelor’s degree in natural resource management in wildlife from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and a master’s degree in forest resources and species conservation from the University of Florida.

— TOP OPINION —

“When Labor Day meant something” via Chad Broughton of The Atlantic — Today the holiday stands for little more than the end of Summer and the start of school, weekend-long sales, and maybe a barbecue or parade. It is no longer political. Many politicians and commentators do their best to avoid any mention of organized labor when observing the holiday, maybe giving an obligatory nod to that abstract entity, “the American Worker.”

Labor Day, though, was meant to honor not just the individual worker, but what workers accomplish together through activism and organizing. Indeed, Labor Day in the 1880s, its first decade, was in many cities more like a general strike — often with the waving red flag of socialism and radical speakers critiquing capitalism — than a leisurely day off. So, to really talk about this holiday, we have to talk about those-which-must-not-be-named: unions and the labor movement.

Labor Day began not as a national holiday but in the streets when, on Sept. 5, 1882, thousands of bricklayers, printers, blacksmiths, railroad men, cigar makers, and others took a day off and marched in New York City. “Eight Hours for Work, Eight Hours for Rest, Eight Hours for What We Will” read one sign. “Labor creates all wealth,” read another. A placard in the following year’s parade read, “We must Crush the Monopolies Lest they Crush Us.” The movement for the holiday grew city by city, and eventually, the state and federal authorities made it official.

The decline of unions may be the main reason Labor Day’s meaning has been lost amid picnics and holiday sales. As membership declined, so did public support. According to a just-released Gallup tracking poll, a slim majority of Americans approve of labor unions — down from as high as three out of four in the booming postwar years.

— OPINIONS —

“Harris, Trump, and Arlington cemetery” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — There is no doubt the families had a right to observe the anniversary at Arlington and to invite Trump to be there with them. Undoubtedly, the Army, which administers Arlington National Cemetery, tried to stop the event. Army officials reportedly dragged their feet and “stymied” the families’ request to have Trump, according to Rep. Michael McCaul, who heard of the families’ problems and enlisted House Speaker Mike Johnson to intercede with Arlington officials to get approval for the event. Perhaps the one image that has most upset Trump’s adversaries is a photo of Trump standing at the graveside with the families, giving his familiar thumbs-up gesture. So, what happened in Section 60 was entirely human. It is also entirely human for other families to be angry about his appearance there because it is entirely human for people to disagree. But now, it is a campaign issue.

“Here’s why we shouldn’t demean Trump voters” via Nicholas Kristoff of The New York Times — Since 2016, the liberal impulse has been to demonize anyone at all sympathetic to Trump as a racist and bigot. This has been politically foolish, for it’s difficult to win votes from people you’re disparaging. It has also seemed to me morally offensive, particularly when well-educated and successful elites are scorning disadvantaged, working-class Americans who have been left behind economically and socially and, in many cases, are dying young. They deserve empathy, not insults. By all means, denounce Trump, but don’t stereotype and belittle the nearly half of Americans who have sided with him.

“Will Trump’s new marijuana position — key in Florida — help him win swing states?” via A.G. Gancarski for the New York Post — While Trump’s position on the abortion amendment likely reassures Republican elected leaders in the state, the cannabis position puts him at odds with DeSantis, who has said if weed were legal, people could hold “80 joints” at once and “bring 20 joints to an elementary school.” Marijuana likely isn’t the issue that will decide the 2024 Election. However, Trump’s willingness to embrace pragmatism over partisan polemic regarding the plant’s future may resonate particularly with younger voters, perhaps offsetting Harris’ gains with the demographic in recent weeks. That is if he’s willing to play it up beyond the isolated context of the Sunshine State.

“‘This was a terrible idea’: the incident that broke Republicans’ DeSantis fever” via Richard Luscombe of The Guardian — In the end, it wasn’t culture war feuding over restricting LGBTQ+ rights, thwarting Black voters or vilifying immigrants that finally broke Republicans’ DeSantis fever in Florida. It was, instead, a love of vulnerable Florida scrub jays; a passion to preserve threatened gopher tortoises; and above all a unanimous desire to speak up for nature in defiance of DeSantis’ mind-boggling plan to pave over thousands of unspoiled acres at nine state parks and erect 350-room hotels, golf courses and pickleball courts. Scores of Republican state House members and Senators, whose achievements during the more than five years since DeSantis was elected Governor have been largely limited to rubber-stamping his hard-right agenda, lined up to denounce the projects. Many noted the plans had been drawn up in secret, with no-bid contracts destined for mysteriously pre-chosen developers outside the requirements of Florida law.

“Election Day trouble? Meager mail voting and high turnout are warning signs in Miami” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Never mind election dirty tricks or the threat of foreign interference, voting in November’s election in Miami-Dade could be impacted by two local issues: Too few vote-by-mail ballots have been requested, and voters are expected to turnout in historic numbers. Election officials fear a perfect storm that could spell long lines on Election Day, even past the 7 p.m. cutoff. They need the help of Miami-Dade to avoid it. Let’s help. With just two months left before Nov. 5, the number of vote-by-mail ballots requested by the county’s 1.4 million voters is anemic. As of the week of Aug. 26, only 250,000 requests have come into the elections department, compared to 438,000 for the midterm elections in 2022 and a whopping 600,000 in the 2020 Presidential Race, which COVID-19 hampered.

“A bullying Broward judge deserves tough discipline” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Once again, a Broward judge awaits punishment from the Florida Supreme Court in a case marked by bullying and retaliatory conduct in an ugly election. What’s most striking about this case is its glaring predictability — you could see it coming. County Judge Mardi Levey Cohen’s lack of judicial temperament was already a central issue, which is why the Sun Sentinel did not recommend her re-election in 2022. From the bench, she called an assistant public defender “you little twit” (she denied it, but four lawyers in her courtroom under penalty of perjury swore that she did). Then-Public Defender Howard Finkelstein called for Levey Cohen’s removal from the bench. She also pressured a defendant to plead guilty who was acting as his own lawyer. In another case, transcripts show the judge referred to a defendant with no lawyer as an “idiot” — three times. A picture emerges of an angry and intolerant judge.

What Darryl Rouson is reading — “‘Nickel Boys,’ adapted from Colson Whitehead’s book, will challenge Oscar voters” via Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter — Nickel Boys, RaMell Ross’ big screen interpretation of Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book The Nickel Boys, had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival‘s Herzog Theatre. Reactions among attendees, including numerous Academy members, have been strongly divided — many were impressed and deeply moved by the film, while others were left cold by it — leaving its Oscar prospects somewhat up in the air. Ross is a tremendously gifted filmmaker who was Oscar-nominated and won a Peabody Award for his unconventional 2018 documentary feature Hale County This Morning, This Evening, which looked at the Black experience in a part of Alabama. Now just 42, he is making his narrative directorial debut with Nickel Boys.

“‘Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid’ Review: James Carville doc is a punchy portrait of a political provocateur” via Steven Farber of The Hollywood Reporter — For much of the film, Carville worries about the dangers of having Biden as the candidate. The movie (which was acquired by CNN Films) was conceived and filmed before Biden dropped out of the race. During the last year, long before the June debate with Trump, Carville was deeply concerned that Biden’s presence on the ballot could cost the Democrats the election. That all changed on July 21, when Biden dropped out. But by then, the film was close to completion. A brief end title reports the news of Harris’ ascension, yet the film still seems skewed. Nevertheless, it provides some great background on Carville and certainly convinces us that he is one of the most colorful figures on the scene today — and still making noise.

“UF offering academic course on the life and times of late troubadour Jimmy Buffett” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Buffett’s music always had a bit of philosophy. In the lyrics to his songs, the Florida transplant usually included life lessons, such as dealing with growing older, traveling without losing your mind, and a bit of mixology when making adult beverages. Now, those lyrics and themes are literally being taught and analyzed in the classroom in a University of Florida (UF) course that began Aug. 30, nearly one year to the day Buffett died on Sept. 1, 2023. “Uncommon Arts: Son of a Sailor” is the title of the academic course, which counts for one credit hour as an honors elective class at the UF campus in Gainesville. The course is a new addition to the academic offerings at UF, taught by Melissa L. Johnson.

“What if animatronic Walt were wired for Disney World, too?” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — When the smoke cleared after the recent D23 announcements, Walt Disney World ended up with several notable developments. I’ll admit that when Disney execs started talking about the “Monsters” land, I assumed it would be in a far-flung theme park, perhaps Paris or Shanghai. One item that local park watchers might envy is the full-size animatronic figure of Walt Disney that will be installed at Disneyland for a new show titled “Walt Disney – A Magical Life.” It debuts in 2025, Disney says. “It’s like that light-bulb moment,” said travel writer and guidebook author Simon Veness. “Of course, there should be a Walt animatronic that needs to be in every Magic Kingdom park in the world tomorrow.”

“Universal Orlando’s movie parade invokes nostalgia with classic films” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Millennial Clint Gamache was obsessed with “Ghostbusters” during his childhood. He collected action figures and ran around the house with his proton pack, pretending to capture ghosts. Now 40, Gamache is feeling the nostalgia coming back at Universal Studios during the park’s Universal Mega Movie Parade, which features 13 floats and more than 100 performers. “I was like a kid in a candy store,” said Gamache, who writes about his love of theme parks and pop culture for ThrillGeek. “It’s easily the best daytime parade Universal Orlando has put on. I was blown away by the detail on the floats.” The parade, which runs on select days through Nov. 14, features plenty of Easter eggs like young people performing stunts on bikes alongside the “E.T.” float to the giant 16-foot marshmallow man from “Ghostbusters” or a Huey Lewis and the News cover playing for the “Back to the Future” float.

“Recreational snook fishing season is open as FWC issues advisories on limitations in Florida waters” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Recreational snook fishing officially got underway Sunday in Florida, lasting through Nov. 30 in some areas and until Dec. 14 in other areas. While the harvesting of snook for recreational purposes encompasses most of the East Coast of Florida, there are some limitations on the West Coast. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) advises anglers to take note of limits and varying regulations in different regions of Florida when it comes to snook fishing. The one regulation consistent throughout the state is that there is a limit of catching one snook per person per day, and each snook is 28 to 33 inches long. However, regarding the regional management of snook season in Florida, there are several variations on the season and other limitations.

“Dragons and sharks on a beach near you: The story of the Great Lego Spill” via Aimee Ortiz of The New York Times — In 1997, nearly 5 million Lego pieces — including 33,427 black dragons — were packed in a shipping container when a rogue wave hit the Tokio Express, a cargo ship hauling the toys and other goods. The ship, traveling to New York from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, nearly capsized and lost all 62 shipping containers — an event known as the Great Lego Spill. People found tiny, colorful octopuses, dragons, life rafts, scuba flippers, scuba tanks, seagrass, and more, and they enthusiastically reported their finds to the page. “At last,” read a blurb from a recent find, “after years of searching, I find my very first piece of Lego, lost at sea.” The endeavor became a widely followed project and led to a book titled “Adrift: The Curious Tale of the Lego Lost at Sea.”

