September 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Club For Growth poll shows Anna Paulina Luna with 5-point lead over Whitney Fox
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. Image via Facebook.

Jacob OglesSeptember 3, 20244min1

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

‘Rough morning’: Ron DeSantis weighs in on UF, FSU college football losses

HeadlinesInfluence

Fired parks employee claims DEP intended to keep ‘atrocious’ plan secret as long as possible

APoliticalHeadlines

UF survey: Consumer sentiment up in Florida as confidence reaches highest level in 3 years

Anna Paulina Luna
A previous poll showed the opposite.

A new poll shows U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna leading Democratic challenger Whitney Fox, but still shy of majority support.

The poll, conducted by WPA Intelligence for the Club For Growth PAC, found 48% of voters ready to re-elect the St. Petersburg Republican. Meanwhile, 43% plan to support Fox.

The poll found 10% of voters in the district remain on the fence.

Pollsters surveyed 400 likely voters in Florida’s 13th Congressional District Aug. 28 and 29. The polling memo, obtained by Florida Politics, did not include survey language, meaning it’s not clear whether voters were given information about candidates or provided a simple question about their voting plans. Club For Growth is a national conservative group that advocates for free market principles.

With Luna under 50%, the incumbent still needs to win over a portion of voters to ensure re-election, but has a shorter way to go to a majority than her Democratic opponent, according to the poll.

Pollsters report a 4.9% margin of error.

A poll conducted last week for Florida Politics by St. Pete Polls had different findings, with Fox posting 48% support compared to just 44% for Luna.

Club For Growth endorsed Luna when she first won her congressional seat in 2022 over Democrat Eric Lynn, and continues to maintain a fundraising portal for the Republican incumbent as she seeks a second term.

The conservative group’s support could be important as Republicans seek to maintain their House majority — Luna represents one of Florida’s few battleground districts.

She notably won her seat with a larger margin than reflected in the latest poll, carrying more than 53% to Lynn’s less than 45% two years ago. The same election, more than 58% of voters in the district supported Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election and more than 56% backed GOP U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio for a third term.

Luna’s victory flipped CD 13 from Democrat to Republican control, following a significant reddening of the Pinellas County seat under a new congressional map pushed through by DeSantis.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has listed Luna among its targets this election cycle as the party hopes to regain control of the U.S. House.

Republicans hold a voter registration edge in the district, with more than 205,000 voters to less than 151,000 Democrats, as of book closing following the August Primary Election. The district is also home to nearly 136,000 voters with no party affiliation.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUF survey: Consumer sentiment up in Florida as confidence reaches highest level in 3 years

nextFired parks employee claims DEP intended to keep 'atrocious' plan secret as long as possible

One comment

  • Foghorn Leghorn

    September 3, 2024 at 11:21 am

    Of course my local paper won’t post this poll. They only post polling data that supports their agenda (Democrats)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories