Carol Dover inducted into Florida Tourism Hall of Fame

A leader in the Sunshine State restaurant and hotel industry has been inducted into the VISIT FLORIDA Tourism Hall of Fame for her contributions to attracting more tourists.

Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, was honored during a ceremony last week in Tampa. Dover was recognized for her contributions to the tourism industry in Florida over the past three decades.

“I am deeply honored to be inducted into the Florida Tourism Hall of Fame,” Dover said. “This recognition is not just a reflection of my individual efforts but a testament to the unwavering support of my faith, family, and the incredible dedication of our team. Over the past 30 years, our collective vision and hard work have shaped the hospitality and tourism industry in profound ways. This achievement is as much a celebration of their commitment as it is of my own. I am truly grateful for this distinction and look forward to continuing our journey of excellence together.”

Dover was acknowledged for her ability to protect, educate and promote Florida’s $112 billion tourism industry. She engaged in prominent roles in opposition to Florida’s alcohol beverage tax, which was repealed. She’s also encouraged increased use of the Florida Tourist Development Tax to promote more tourism in the state. She also played a key role in lobbying Florida restaurants to keep more hours to service visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dover was also a key advocate for the relocation of the headquarters of the Florida Restaurant Association from Hollywood to Tallahassee where industry officials would be more conveniently located in proximity to state lawmakers and lobby them for more expenditures on the tourism industry.

Dover was essential in raising awareness of an often overlooked element of visitation to Florida to engage in the state’s equestrian industry located largely in the center of the state.

“Carol has provided instrumental influence to expand and fund the Florida Horse Park, helping to establish Ocala as the horse capital of the world, as well as her promotion of equestrian events across Central Florida and Wellington, contributing significantly to the success of “equi-tourism” to the point of more than $12.8 billion in economic impact for Florida,” Tourism Hall of Fame officials said.