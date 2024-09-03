September 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Carol Dover inducted into Florida Tourism Hall of Fame
Carol Dover inducted into the Florida Tourism Hall of Fame.

Drew DixonSeptember 3, 20243min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 9.3.24: Painful — algorithm — China CHIPS — peace prize — student debt

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislative Committee weeks to begin in December

HeadlinesUniversities

Governor says nearly $400M in nursing education investments is paying off

DOVERTOURISM
Carol Dover has been instrumental in promoting Florida as a top tourist destination.

A leader in the Sunshine State restaurant and hotel industry has been inducted into the VISIT FLORIDA Tourism Hall of Fame for her contributions to attracting more tourists.

Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, was honored during a ceremony last week in Tampa. Dover was recognized for her contributions to the tourism industry in Florida over the past three decades.

“I am deeply honored to be inducted into the Florida Tourism Hall of Fame,” Dover said. “This recognition is not just a reflection of my individual efforts but a testament to the unwavering support of my faith, family, and the incredible dedication of our team. Over the past 30 years, our collective vision and hard work have shaped the hospitality and tourism industry in profound ways. This achievement is as much a celebration of their commitment as it is of my own. I am truly grateful for this distinction and look forward to continuing our journey of excellence together.”

Dover was acknowledged for her ability to protect, educate and promote Florida’s $112 billion tourism industry. She engaged in prominent roles in opposition to Florida’s alcohol beverage tax, which was repealed. She’s also encouraged increased use of the Florida Tourist Development Tax to promote more tourism in the state. She also played a key role in lobbying Florida restaurants to keep more hours to service visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dover was also a key advocate for the relocation of the headquarters of the Florida Restaurant Association from Hollywood to Tallahassee where industry officials would be more conveniently located in proximity to state lawmakers and lobby them for more expenditures on the tourism industry.

Dover was essential in raising awareness of an often overlooked element of visitation to Florida to engage in the state’s equestrian industry located largely in the center of the state.

“Carol has provided instrumental influence to expand and fund the Florida Horse Park, helping to establish Ocala as the horse capital of the world, as well as her promotion of equestrian events across Central Florida and Wellington, contributing significantly to the success of “equi-tourism” to the point of more than $12.8 billion in economic impact for Florida,” Tourism Hall of Fame officials said.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDelegation for 9.3.24: Painful — algorithm — China CHIPS — peace prize — student debt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories