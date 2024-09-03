Tampa Bay Times names new managing editor, other senior staff

The Times Publishing Company has appointed seven staff leaders to senior positions with the Tampa Bay Times, a move designed to position the paper for new innovation and growth.

Justo “Jay” Rey has been named advertising and marketing vice president. Rey is also president and publisher of Tampa Bay Newspapers, a role he will continue.

Also, on the business side, Morgan Peterson has been promoted to director of philanthropy and communications.

Michael Van Sickler and Traci Johnson have been named managing editors on editorial operations. Rebecca Woolington and Claire McNeill have been elevated to deputy managing editors. Allison Ross has been promoted to assistant managing editor.

“For more than 140 years, the Times has been the leading news organization in the state of Florida,” Times Chair and CEO Conan Gallaty said. “With this leadership team, we are poised to embrace a new era, prioritizing digital growth, enhancing community engagement and continuing our commitment to producing quality journalism.”

Van Sickler has been with the Times for more than 20 years, serving in various roles, from a local and state government reporter to, most recently, managing editor for news and engagement. Van Sickler will lead most of the paper’s news coverage in his new leadership role.

Johnson has been with the Times since 2001, serving in production and editing roles, including most recently as managing editor for sports production and visuals. Now, she will lead copy editing, design teams, and photo staff for the newsroom’s sports writers and editors.

Van Sickler and Johnson’s promotions will help fill the vacancy being created later this month by the departure of current managing editor Carolyn Fox, who is leaving the Times to assume the executive editor role for the Maine Trust for Local News.

“Carolyn has been a remarkable leader in the Times newsroom who has helped make us better in so many ways,” said Editor Mark Katches. “Though we’re sad to see her go, we have an amazingly talented leadership team ready to move the Times forward.”

Before her promotion, Woolington served as investigative editor for the Times while McNeil supervised the Times’ enterprise teams. They will now take on more significant roles in the newsroom, shaping accountability and narrative journalism.

Rey’s prior leadership with Tampa Bay Newspapers has led to doubling circulation and growth, which now includes 13 product titles. Rey will enhance the paper’s marketing and sales operations in his new position and oversee the launch of the Times’ newly announced St. Petersburg Beacon in early 2025.

Peterson is new to the Times, joining the paper in March. Before joining the Times, she was a nonprofit strategy consultant and a marketing and development specialist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.