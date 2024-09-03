Tampa General strengthens partnership with USF Health with $162M investment

Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida (USF) Health Morsani College of Medicine have become quite a power couple — a relationship further strengthened with the influx of $162 million from Tampa General.

The historic investment in academic medicine will enhance integration across the two organizations and deepen their commitment to excellence in quality health care.

The more than $162 million that Tampa General will direct to USF Health in 2025 is roughly $100 million more than what Tampa General invested in its university affiliate just over five years ago. This substantial investment supports the shared vision between the two affiliated organizations to increase integration, recruit best-in-class providers and advance research initiatives while continuing to grow the region’s economy and create jobs.

“Through our collaborative efforts at Tampa General and USF Health, we are transforming the health care landscape. Together, we have expanded our world-class teams, launched new cutting-edge initiatives, adopted innovative technologies and disrupted old care delivery models,” said John Couris, President and CEO and Tampa General Hospital.

“We’re setting the standard for the future of health care, and now is the time to strengthen our investments and integrations across the academic health system so that we can have an even more meaningful impact on our patients and the health care industry across our state and the country.”

USF President Rhea Law added, “The University of South Florida’s long-standing partnership with Tampa General Hospital has provided significant benefits to our students and our region, and today’s approval propels us even further along in our collaboration. At the core of this agreement lies our commitment to delivering world-class patient care, expanding our state’s health care workforce and advancing research — three goals that play a vital role in the future of our university and our communities.”

The commitment comes in the form of a revised affiliation agreement, which was approved by the Tampa General Board of Directors on Aug. 6 and by the Governance Committee, acting on behalf of the USF Board of Trustees, on Aug. 28. The agreement is effective Oct. 1.

“This is an exciting time at USF and for the entire Tampa Bay area, with tremendous growth and opportunity,” said Will Weatherford, Chair of the USF Board of Trustees and the Governance Committee. “Our expanded connection to Tampa General adds incredible value to that continued progress and we certainly look forward to seeing the expanded affiliation further elevate our region.”

Tampa General Hospital and USF Health form one of the nation’s leading academic health systems. This partnership was established more than 50 years ago and combines clinical care, teaching and research to deliver the best possible outcomes and support for patients, including those with the most severe illnesses and complex health conditions. Utilizing their collective assets and expertise, the system has impacted the lives of millions of patients, attracted some of the world’s most sought-after specialists, deployed next-generation technology and advanced cutting-edge research.

The duo even collaborates on joint clinical trials and translational studies, taking their discoveries and breakthroughs from the laboratory bench to the patient bedside, bringing the most sophisticated level of care to the community and beyond.

What’s more, the academic health system is raising up the next generation of health care providers and workforce to expand access to the exceptional care for which Tampa General is known. Several hundred USF Health medical students conduct clinical rotations each year at Tampa General, along with 726 residents and fellows who also train at the hospital. Tampa General invests funding in programs that support 344 of these USF residents and more than 70 training programs. The hospital also hosts 200 undergrad USF nursing students and 315 ancillary USF students every month, providing critical hands-on experience.

The hard work and collaboration that Tampa General and USF Health have fostered earned the organizations national recognition in research and quality of care. The academic health system has risen to the second-highest-ranked hospital in Florida this year, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Hospitals.

The growing prominence of the academic health system has attracted new investments and talent to the area, developing Tampa’s growing reputation as a global destination for exceptional care, advanced research and emerging biotechnology. The academic, research, science and technology organizations reside within the Tampa Medical and Research District, which is anchored by Tampa General and USF Health.