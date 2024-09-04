Man arrested at Boston airport for posting violent threats on Randy Fine

Authorities in Massachusetts arrested a man for sending violent threats to Florida Rep. Randy Fine over social media.

According to Fine’s office, the U.S. Homeland Security Department and Massachusetts State Police took Edwin Guerro into custody at Boston Logan International Airport following a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation.

The arrest came days after Guerro posted antisemitic posts in replies to Fine, and included some explicit threats of violence.

Law enforcement has tied Guerro to the X account @CurryMVP2000, which primarily posts pornographic images but also regularly posts antisemitic comments. A look at replies shows the account regularly posts about the Israel-Hamas conflict, stating that Jews and Israelis deserve to die.

Fine posted on X on Aug. 14 about local Republican State Committeeman and Committeewoman contests, writing in part: “Those that refuse to condemn Nazis are no better than Nazis,” before calling a candidate an “antisemite.”

Guerro posted a reply that “Jews are a stain to the world,” a comment that can still be viewed on X.

But a response with a threat of harm landed Guerro in trouble.

He reposted Fine’s message with a picture of a handgun and the words: “Looks like I’m taking a little field trip to Brevard County Florida let’s play a game.”

Fine said the comment immediately upset him. “I just thought, oh my God!” Fine said. “Then five minutes later, he sent me a picture of an Israeli with his head blown off.”

That picture reportedly showed an Israeli soldier killed in the streets in a violent conflict. “This is gonna be Randy very very soon,” Guerro’s account posted. “See you in Florida!”

The account also later posted, “Why don’t you show us where you’re at? (Randy Fine), you’re scared of getting your brains blown in? Don’t worry, we’ll make sure your sons watch.”

The violent posts from Guerro’s account can no longer be viewed on X, which also has taken down a profile picture on the account. Fine provided screenshots of the messages.

The threats prompted Fine to report the matter to law enforcement, and resulted in police assigning officers to provide security at Fine’s home for three days.

“As an outspoken and unafraid Jewish Republican legislator, Nazis and Muslim terrorists make dozens, if not hundreds of hateful statements towards me every day,” Fine said. “Most I take as a badge of honor, but this one was different. The threat was specific, it was imminent, and it was made shortly after a Brevard County Judge irresponsibly posted my home address on the internet. Within moments of contacting the Florida Sergeant-at-Arms and FDLE, I had 24-7 security at my home, and I am and will be forever grateful for it.

“Florida is not New York or Washington, where no one ever seems to be held responsible for attacking Jews. Let Guerro’s arrest make one thing clear – in Florida, if you ‘f’ around, you’re going to find out.”

It’s unclear if Guerro was traveling to Florida when he was apprehended by authorities. But Fine’s office said he was intercepted entering the country from overseas. He now awaits extradition to Florida, and is being held in Massachusetts without bond.

Guerro faces eight felony charges. Those include five charges of written or electronic threats to kill while evidencing prejudice, a first-degree felony. He also faces a charge of unlawful use of a two-way communication device while evidencing prejudice, a second-degree felony, and charges of publications which tend to expose persons to hatred while evidencing prejudice and of threats of harassment while evidencing prejudice, both third-degree felonies.

Authorities say the threats against Fine were issued from a foreign country.

Fine noted this actually marks the second occasion someone has been arrested for threatening him with violence.

“I’d prefer there not be a third,” he said. “There are consequences for this kind of behavior. If I was certain this would never happen again, I don’t know if I would have cared to make sure that this was public.”

Fine spoke about the matter from Las Vegas, where he is preparing to speak to the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Summit.

“It’s timely just to let people know what it’s like for Jewish politicians right now,” he said.