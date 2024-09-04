Ron DeSantis again urges Floridians to ‘knock on wood’ as hurricane season heats up

“Knock on wood.”

That’s the take Ron DeSantis is offering with regard to hurricane season, which is nearing its peak.

The Governor told a crowd in Central Florida regarding hurricane season that “it doesn’t even matter if it’s active or not terribly active, it’s really what hits us or doesn’t hit us.”

“I mean, that’s what we’re concerned about. So you can have a very active season. Maybe we don’t get impacted or you can have a mild season, but if we get impacted by just one big one, it does that. So knock on wood. We’re in the high season right now,” he said at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes.

If the comment sounds familiar, that’s because it is. He used it during a Boston radio interview during his presidential campaign last year as he courted New Hampshire voters.

“I think what’s going to happen is because we did those reforms, it now is more economical for companies to come in. I think they’re going to wait through this hurricane season and then I think they’re going to be willing to deploy more capital to Florida,” DeSantis said last summer on the Howie Carr Show referencing the state’s troubled property insurance market.

“So, knock on wood, we won’t have a big storm this summer,” DeSantis added.

The comments, which were first reported by Florida Politics, were picked up by lots of other media in the days after the Governor’s interview in which he was referencing potential damage to a state he wasn’t even in at the time.

Ultimately, DeSantis withdrew from the presidential race ahead of that New Hampshire Primary.