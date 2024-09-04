Last Call for 9.4.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The pro-Amendment 3 crowd had a killer Labor Day weekend, landing an endorsement from Donald Trump, and on Wednesday Ragnar Research Partners gave them another reason to celebrate.

According to the poll, conducted Aug. 18-21, Florida voters are broadly in favor of legalizing marijuana, with 44% saying they “strongly support” the proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize the substance for adults 21 and older. An additional 21% expressed “not-so-strong” support.

At a combined 65%, the amendment has a bit of a cushion over the 60% threshold required for passage. Nay voters aren’t numerous, either, with just one in five voters saying they “strongly” oppose legalization and an additional 5% saying they “not-so-strongly” oppose it. The remaining 10% are on the fence.

While Amendment 3 is polling above the Mendoza line among most demographics, Black voters are resolute in their support with 97% in favor, whether “strongly” or “not-so-strongly.” The proposal also enjoys strong support among men under 55 years old, regardless of race, with 81% in favor compared to just 14% who are opposed.

Amendment 3 does face an uphill battle with a significant bloc, however — it’s underwater with Hispanic voters 45%-49%. That’s the only demo that outright rejects the proposal, though Amendment 3 has failed to gain traction with women 55 and up, who are in favor 43%-37%.

Broken down by ideology, Republicans (56%-32%) and self-described conservatives (52%-33%) were the least enthusiastic, though the amendment still has majority support. Those numbers could tick up, too, following Trump’s endorsement over the weekend.

—“The 43 strangest lines from Donald Trump’s interview with Lex Fridman” via Chris Cillizza of So What

—”If Republicans want to win, they need Trump to lose — big” via Jonathan Martin of POLITICO

—“Kamala Harris is swimming in cash — but Democrats may still have a fundraising problem” via Eric Levitz of Vox

—”Harris pares back Joe Biden’s capital-gains tax proposal” via Andrew Restuccia, Tarini Parti and Richard Rubin of The Wall Street Journal

—”Is the Democratic Party a strong party?” via Nathaniel Rakich of FiveThirtyEight

—“How Democrats made Project 2025 one of their top anti-GOP attacks” via Ashley Parker and Maeve Reston of The Washington Post

—”Biden’s asylum restrictions were meant to be temporary. That could change.” via Hamed Aleaziz of The New York Times

—“What Brian Stelter can teach all of us” via Chris Cillizza of So What

—“Why thousands of Florida students are not being taught sex ed” via Judd Legum of Popular Information

—”Laurel Lee cruised through a GOP Primary. Will Pat Kemp put up a bigger fight in CD 15 this November?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“Randy Fine faces contempt hearing over ‘offensive conduct’ during court appearance” via Eric Rogers of Florida Today

Quote of the Day

“So, knock on wood. We’re in the high season right now.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, as hurricane season enters its peak.

Marlins continue series with Nationals

The only two National League East teams with losing records meet in Miami tonight as the Marlins host the Washington Nationals (6:40 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Florida).

Miami (51-87) is tied with the Colorado Rockies for the fewest wins in the National League this season, while the Nationals (62-76) are 13 games behind in the Wild Card chase and have little chance of earning a playoff spot.

Washington won yesterday’s series-opener 6-2 behind Joey Gallo’s three-RBI night and three-hit performances by Keibert Ruiz and Jacob Young. Ruiz lacked only a triple for the cycle.

Despite the poor record, Miami has been showing some improvement lately. They split a four-game series in Denver against the Rockies and then took two of three in San Francisco against the Giants.

If Miami is to finish the season with a respectable record, they will have to overcome the sixth-most difficult remaining schedule in baseball. The remaining opponents on the Marlins’ schedule have a winning percentage of .523. That includes five games remaining against the Nationals.

Miami faces the Dodgers, Phillies, Braves, and Twins, all likely playoff teams in the season’s final month. Three games remain against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the last-place team in the National League Central, although they could face All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes in one of those games.

