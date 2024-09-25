Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is closing while Disney World, Universal stay mostly open

Hurricane Helene is barreling toward Florida, and that’s forcing some theme parks — though not all of them — to shut down Thursday in preparation for what officials fear could be high winds and bad flooding.

“After reviewing the latest route of Hurricane Helene and to ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests, and animals, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed Thursday, Sept. 26.,” the park said on social media. “Guests are encouraged to check our website and follow our social media channels for updates on park reopening.”

In Orlando, Universal’s Volcano Bay water park and Disney World’s Typhoon Lagoon and mini golf course are also closing Thursday as Central Florida prepares for rain and wind.

But the rest of Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort’s theme parks will remain open Thursday.

“The bad news is that we will definitely as a community will be impacted by Hurricane Helene,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said at a press conference for storm preparation. “The good news is that we will not be directly impacted, but we know that beginning sometime (Thursday), we will be experiencing a tropical force storm, winds and and rain that is going to necessitate all of us to adjust our daily lives.”

Demings warned about the possibility for tornadoes. He said the county is giving out free sandbags to help with flooding. So far, the county has given out 13,000 sandbags, Demings said.

Meanwhile, Disney World said on its website, “We are closely monitoring the path of the storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members.”

Disney World has famously stayed open, only closing a handful of times in its more than 50-year history. The biggest closure, of course, was during the pandemic, although several hurricanes passing through have occasionally caused the world’s largest theme park to shut down or close early.

SeaWorld Orlando is also open Thursday, as is Legoland Florida in Winter Haven.

“We are closely monitoring the progress and track of Hurricane Helene. Our parks have comprehensive weather preparedness plans to ensure the safety of our guests, ambassadors, and animals,” SeaWorld Director of Public Relations Jeannette Conrado said in a statement. “At this time, we have not made any adjustments to our operating schedule, but we encourage guests to check our website regularly for updates.”

The Orlando International Airport, one of the biggest in the country, has not made any announcements about closing Thursday.

“Our airport remains open and operational. Inclement weather may lead to delays & cancellations,” according to the airport’s social media.