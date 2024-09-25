Florida network activated to link contractors and suppliers to homeowners who suffer damage from hurricane

Florida’s Disaster Contractors Network (DCN) is now activated amid the very likely possibility that Hurricane Helene will be a Category 3 storm as it slams Florida late Thursday.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) established the free network with the objective of connecting homeowners who have suffered damage to their homes with professional contractors who can provide repairs or construction on buildings damaged by a natural disaster.

But those contractors and suppliers are licensed and the DBPR prohibits unlicensed contractors from being part of the network in the emergency construction in the immediate aftermath of an event such as Hurricane Helene appears to be.

“DCN online is a great tool for Floridians to have in their hurricane toolkit as Hurricane Helene approaches. We know that state-licensed contractors have the appropriate education, proper workers’ compensation and liability insurance, and the necessary experience to get the job done properly the first time,” said DBPR Secretary Melanie S. Griffin. “The Disaster Contractors Network can help protect Floridians from fraudsters who take advantage of vulnerable Floridians following a storm.”

The system works for homeowners immediately after the storm passes. State officials urge anyone impacted by the hurricane to wait until it has fully moved through the state. But homeowners can log onto DCNOnline.org, where they can find the county they live in and begin the process of asking for contractor work. Those licensed contractors are most likely to come from the counties where they live.

The website also has tips for homeowners and how they can avoid fraud in the aftermath of a storm, and advises contractors and suppliers how they can proceed properly with debris removal and other advisories.

For contractors and suppliers, they need to go to the same site, DCNOnline.org, to register their licensed company if they haven’t registered already. There is still time to become part of the network.

The state has been involved in the network for two decades and DCN has a proven record of success of linking homeowners to the contractors and suppliers. A DBPR news release said the network was instrumental in hooking up homeowners with those licensed suppliers and contractors with victims of Hurricanes Ian, Michael and Charley.