Senate Democrats announce first TV buy in Florida, supporting Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced a TV buy in Florida. That signals critical national support for Democratic candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s campaign against Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

The political arm for Senate Democrats announced plans to go on air in Florida and Texas, where Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz faces a challenge by Colin Allred. It marks the first time the national party made a broadcast play for either of the Republican-controlled Senate seats.

“Senate Democrats are expanding the map and going on offense,” said U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat and the current DSCC Chair. “All cycle long the DSCC has been preparing to take advantage of Sens. Cruz and Scott’s damaged standings in their states – and now our efforts in Texas and Florida are accelerating.

“Democrats have strong candidates running effective campaigns in both states, and as we escalate our communications against Sens. Cruz and Scott we will crystallize the case against them.”

While an aggressive move, the ad buys in Florida and Texas also come as polls show Democratic Sen. Jon Tester trailing Republican challenger Tim Sheehy. That has spurred a push by Democrats in Florida and Texas to encourage diverting resources in those states to potentially offset a loss in Texas.

Senate Democrats currently hold just a one-seat majority in the upper chamber.

A RealClearPolitics polling index shows Scott leading Mucarsel-Powell in Florida by an average of four percentage points. Republicans have felt confident Florida has evolved from an eternal tossup state to one that leans red.

But Scott notably won his seat in 2018 by a razor-thin margin, unseating Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson by just over 10,000 votes, about 0.12 percent of more than 8.1 million cast.

Mucarsel-Powell, a former Democratic Congressman from Miami, won the Democratic nomination in August.

Through the last FEC fundraising period, the Democrat reported $4.4 million in cash on hand to Scott’s roughly $3.9 million.