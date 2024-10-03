UF law school tops all state schools with 90% of their students passing bar exam on first try

The University of Florida (UF) Levin College of Law now leads the rest of the Sunshine State’s law schools for students who passed the Florida Bar exam on their first try.

The UF law school had 90% of its students who took the bar exam pass it. The result comes after UF initiated a three-year program to increase the rate of students who clear the test. The 90% passage rate for first attempts leads the state, a UF news release said Thursday.

“The Board of Trustees has partnered with college leadership to provide all of our students the very best legal education. We are proud of these results and our students and look forward to following the success of these tremendous graduates,” said Mori Hosseini, UF Board of Trustee Chair.

“We are the No. 1 law school in the state of Florida. We accomplish great things for the state of Florida when we set high goals and hold ourselves accountable. We are constantly striving to make ourselves better. We are grateful for the resources that our state has given us, and we are committed to educating leaders who are ready to tackle big problems.”

UF’s program provided support and engaging academics that included workshops on study skills, exam preparation and exam dry-runs for students. The prep begins in their first year of law school up to the time they prepare to take the bar exam, and is led by Associate Dean Sabrina Lopez and Natasha Carbajal, the full-time director.

“We’re grateful for the state and board’s investment in UF Law,” said Interim Dean Merritt McAlister. “We are proud of our graduates, and it’s rewarding to see their — and our — hard work pay off. We will be relentless in preparing lawyers to succeed in a constantly evolving legal environment. We won’t rest until every student passes the bar on the first attempt. We are grateful to Chair Hosseini for holding us to the highest standards and personally investing in our college when we achieve those goals.”