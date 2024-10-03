October 3, 2024
Kathy Castor, Lindsay Cross to canvass for hurricane relief

Janelle Irwin Taylor October 3, 2024

Cleaning supplies, plastic tubs, N95 masks and more are needed, too.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor and state Rep. Lindsay Cross will canvass Shore Acres Saturday to identify individuals and families who may need help recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Shore Acres is a low-lying area prone to flooding and experienced some of the worst flooding in St. Petersburg.

Castor and Cross are looking for volunteers to pitch in to help neighbors clean up and get them supplies desperately needed for recovery.

The event begins Saturday at 11 a.m. at 3099 1st St. NE. Volunteers will canvass the neighborhood to identify needs until 1 p.m., then break for lunch until 2 p.m. At 2 p.m., volunteers will help those in need with cleanup and deliver supplies to those who need them.

Both lawmakers suggest volunteers bring with them clothes that can get dirty and, if possible, some heavy-duty cleaning supplies. Items most in need include, plastic tubs, squeegee mops, box cutters, long dishwashing gloves, N95 masks and bleach. Food and water donations are also welcome.

The cleanup will wrap at about 4 p.m.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

Categories