October 5, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Another hurricane headed to Florida? Storm brews in Gulf
Manatee County gets ahead of the storm with an emergency declaration.

Associated PressOctober 5, 20241min0

Related Articles

APolitical

Florida cities fly high in property investment rankings, with rent hikes exceeding income increases

APoliticalHeadlines

Leslie strengthens into a hurricane in the Atlantic but isn’t threatening land

FederalHeadlines

Kamala Harris heads to North Carolina, will view damage from Helene

Sandbag Location Sign On Corner
Rain likely begins Sunday. Expect flooding.

A storm system brewing in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to reach tropical storm status later Saturday, with forecasters warning it could intensify into a hurricane headed to Florida next week.

Tropical Depression 14 was about 210 miles (340 kilometers) north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a 10 a.m. EST advisory.

Though no coastal watches or warnings were in effect, the hurricane center said the Florida Peninsula, the Florida Keys, Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula and the northwestern Bahamas should monitor the system’s progress.

The storm is forecast to strengthen and bring the risk of life-threatening impacts to portions of Florida’s West Coast next week, with hurricane and storm surge watches likely being in effect Sunday. Parts of Florida are expected to have heavy rainfall beginning Sunday. The rainfall will bring the risk of flash, urban, and areal flooding, along with some river flooding.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida cities fly high in property investment rankings, with rent hikes exceeding income increases

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories