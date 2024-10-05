Florida cities fly high in property investment rankings, with rent hikes exceeding income increases

Hurricanes notwithstanding, the Sunshine State is the place to be for property investors.

That’s the take from Agent Advice, a site with tips for the real estate industry.

The claim: four of the top ten cities for savvy investors are right here in Florida.

Miami leads the list, described as “a goldmine for property investors, driven by rapid annual price growth across all property types—particularly a 13% surge in homes with five or more bedrooms.”

Rising income levels (4.4% per year on average) don’t keep up with the market, but that’s a renter’s problem, not an owner’s.

Tampa is in the second spot, “thanks to a booming property market, with prices rising by more than 11% across all bedroom types.”

That’s nearly four times the rate of the 2.7% year over year increase in personal income, but that’s what second jobs are for.

“Its location on the Gulf Coast, paired with a high quality of life, makes Tampa a prime investment choice, with more investors seeking to capitalize on its upward trajectory,” Agent Advice asserts.

Orlando is sixth nationally, buoyed by a 10% increase year over year in the price of one bedrooms.

Renters may have to bunk up, though, given incomes are only up 1.5% over the last 12 months.

Finally, Jacksonville “rounds out the top ten, with a 9.2% annual price growth in one-bedroom properties and a solid population growth rate of 2.2%.”

And if you’re a bargain hunting investor, you’re in luck: “The city’s affordable real estate market, coupled with a rising personal income of 3.2%, makes it an emerging market with strong potential for investors looking to enter at a low cost.”