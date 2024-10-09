October 9, 2024
Authorities close all bridges to mainland from Pinellas County peninsula
Image via AP.

Fresh Take Florida

Hurricane Milton
It's time to hunker down.

All bridges to the mainland from the Pinellas County peninsula are closed due to Hurricane Milton’s high wind speeds and rising water levels, the Florida Department of Transportation says.

That leaves only one route left for evacuation, driving north along US 19 through Clearwater. The bridges were closed Wednesday afternoon, after authorities for days have been urging residents there to evacuate.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was closed after sustained wind speeds exceeded 45 mph, the agency said.

The Howard Frankland Bridge and the westbound Gandy Bridge were closed after water encroached the two bridges’ approaches. The westbound Courtney Campbell Causeway was also closed over rising water.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. You can donate to support our students here.

Fresh Take Florida

VIEW ALL POSTS

