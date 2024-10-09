National Hurricane Center warns to stay inside and away from windows

As tropical-storm-force winds start to blow into the Tampa area ahead of Hurricane Milton, forecasters are warning that it’s time to retreat indoors — and stay away from windows.

Hurricane Milton was about 145 miles west of Fort Myers and 160 miles southwest of Tampa with 145 mile per hour winds. The storm was moving northeast through the Gulf and expected to make landfall overnight.

The National Hurricane Center advised people to listen to updates and prepare for loss of power by keeping a battery-powered radio, charged phone and flashlight.

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at [email protected]. You can donate to support our students here.