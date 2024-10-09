October 9, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

National Hurricane Center warns to stay inside and away from windows
Image via AP.

Fresh Take FloridaOctober 9, 20242min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa to continue operations

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Manatee Co. officials urge residents to shelter in place

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Florida Highway Patrol rescues dog tied to pole on I-75 ahead of storm

Hurricane Milton
Here are some other tips to stay safe during the storm.

As tropical-storm-force winds start to blow into the Tampa area ahead of Hurricane Milton, forecasters are warning that it’s time to retreat indoors — and stay away from windows.

Hurricane Milton was about 145 miles west of Fort Myers and 160 miles southwest of Tampa with 145 mile per hour winds. The storm was moving northeast through the Gulf and expected to make landfall overnight.

The National Hurricane Center advised people to listen to updates and prepare for loss of power by keeping a battery-powered radio, charged phone and flashlight.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at [email protected]. You can donate to support our students here.

Post Views: 0

Fresh Take Florida

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAuthorities close all bridges to mainland from Pinellas County peninsula

nextPasco residents post 'You Loot We Shoot' signs outside Helene-ravaged homes with Milton closing in

One comment

  • The Cat In The MAGA Hat

    October 9, 2024 at 3:14 pm

    During Beryl in Texas ,I was out and about getting some ice cream and toilet paper,when the Eyewall pass,a twig flew off and hit me on the knee

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Entire Tampa Bay area under tornado watch until 9 p.m. as Milton approaches

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more