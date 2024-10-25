Emily Bonilla is hosting a free Halloween party in Orange County

Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla is hosting her 2nd Annual Spooktacular Halloween Event Saturday for some family-friendly fun.

The Oct. 26 event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orlando Magic Goldenrod Recreation Center located at 4863 N. Goldenrod Road in Winter Park.

“This free event will bring the whole family together for a safe, festive celebration in the spirit of Halloween — complete with chills, thrills, and community fun.” Bonilla’s Office said in a press release. “This year’s 2nd Annual Spooktacular is sure to be the best yet, so make sure to mark your calendars and bring the whole family in costume for an afternoon full of spooky surprises, all while supporting local causes.”

The festivities include a new Disney-sponsored haunted house that’s family-friendly and trick-or-treating indoors in air conditioning as well as food trucks available for purchase.

People can take selfies in a “Spooky Selfie-Stations,” play interactive games and dance to DJ Skeleton. Prizes will also be auctioned off. In addition, local businesses and nonprofits will compete for the best Halloween-themed booth while they showcase their services.

“Spooktacular is a fantastic way for families to come together, have fun, and enjoy Halloween in a safe, air-conditioned space,” Bonilla said in a statement. “Thanks to our wonderful sponsors and all of the incredible participants, this event has grown into a highlight of the year. We’re thrilled to add the Haunted House this year, and we’re looking forward to another exciting day of community fun!”

The event sponsors are Disney, Brighter Days Community Initiative/Home Services Network and Johannessen Lights.

Visit this link to register for the event.

Orlando knows how to do Halloween.

Orlando’s theme parks are hosting special ticketed events to celebrate the spooky season from Disney World’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights and SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream. Smaller attractions, including Gatorland, Legoland Florida and Leu Gardens, also offer special Halloween festivities.