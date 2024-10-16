October 16, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Laurel Lee has outraised Pat Kemp more than 4-to-1 as she seeks re-election in CD 15

Jacob OglesOctober 16, 20245min0

Related Articles

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Abortion rights advocacy group speaks out against Florida threatening TV stations for playing ad

HeadlinesJax

Donna Deegan says Donald Trump would put undocumented immigrants into ‘concentration camps’

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

A TV station stopped playing pro-abortion rights ads after state’s threats, lawsuit says

laurel lee
The incumbent has seen national support from groups like AIPAC.

U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee has raised more than $2 million toward her re-election bid through September. That’s four times the amount collected by her Democratic opponent, Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp.

Federal Election Commission reports show the Thonotosassa Republican raised more than $330,000 in the third quarter for her re-election campaign. Additionally, her sponsored leadership committee, the Florida Freedom Fund PAC, raised another $52,000.

Lee closed the quarter with $1.42 million in cash on hand for her re-election campaign, while the Leadership PAC had about $113,000.

Kemp, who filed against Lee in April, has raised north of $455,000 and had less than $222,000 of that left as of the end of September.

Kemp raised $195,000 over the third quarter. She also stepped up spending in that quarter, pumping more than $125,000 into the race. Lee in the same three-month period spent almost $187,000.

Lee won her seat representing Florida’s 15th Congressional District in 2022, when she defeated Democrat Alan Cohn with 58.5% of the vote. That was in a district that Donald Trump carried over Joe Biden with less than 51% support in 2020.

The district went more handily for Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, with the Republican Governor winning almost 59% of the vote. Notably, Lee outperformed U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio within the district, with the Senator winning just over 57% of the vote on the path to his own re-election to a third term.

Lee served as Florida Secretary of State, appointed by DeSantis, before leaving that position to run for Congress. She served before that as a Judge.

Kemp represents east Hillsborough County now on the County Commission.

Lee has enjoyed the benefits of incumbency, including support from a number of national advocacy groups. In the last quarter, she received $10,000 in earmarked donations through the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). That came as Lee has remained an outspoken ally of Israel in the wake of Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas last year and increasing conflict with Iran and Hezbollah this year.

Other major donors include the American Chemistry PAC, which has given a total of $5,000, and Guidewell Mutual in Jacksonville, which has donated $7,000 now. Microsoft also gave $5,000, and the National Association of Realtors has now donated $10,000. Mosaic gave $4,500 and the Geo Group gave $6,000. UBS Americas, a financial services company, has given $10,000.

She also collected numerous individual donations through WinRed.

While Kemp received union support this Summer from the International Brotherhood of electrical Workers and from the UA Union Plumbers & Pipeworkers, she has primarily raised from individuals through WinDem and Act Blue. Prominent individual donors include former University of South Florida President Betty Castor and Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDems lead Republicans in mail ballots returned, with room to stretch lead further

nextKamala Harris returns to battleground Pennsylvania, with Republicans, as Donald Trump pursues Latinos’ votes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories