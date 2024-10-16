Laurel Lee has outraised Pat Kemp more than 4-to-1 as she seeks re-election in CD 15

U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee has raised more than $2 million toward her re-election bid through September. That’s four times the amount collected by her Democratic opponent, Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp.

Federal Election Commission reports show the Thonotosassa Republican raised more than $330,000 in the third quarter for her re-election campaign. Additionally, her sponsored leadership committee, the Florida Freedom Fund PAC, raised another $52,000.

Lee closed the quarter with $1.42 million in cash on hand for her re-election campaign, while the Leadership PAC had about $113,000.

Kemp, who filed against Lee in April, has raised north of $455,000 and had less than $222,000 of that left as of the end of September.

Kemp raised $195,000 over the third quarter. She also stepped up spending in that quarter, pumping more than $125,000 into the race. Lee in the same three-month period spent almost $187,000.

Lee won her seat representing Florida’s 15th Congressional District in 2022, when she defeated Democrat Alan Cohn with 58.5% of the vote. That was in a district that Donald Trump carried over Joe Biden with less than 51% support in 2020.

The district went more handily for Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, with the Republican Governor winning almost 59% of the vote. Notably, Lee outperformed U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio within the district, with the Senator winning just over 57% of the vote on the path to his own re-election to a third term.

Lee served as Florida Secretary of State, appointed by DeSantis, before leaving that position to run for Congress. She served before that as a Judge.

Kemp represents east Hillsborough County now on the County Commission.

Lee has enjoyed the benefits of incumbency, including support from a number of national advocacy groups. In the last quarter, she received $10,000 in earmarked donations through the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). That came as Lee has remained an outspoken ally of Israel in the wake of Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas last year and increasing conflict with Iran and Hezbollah this year.

Other major donors include the American Chemistry PAC, which has given a total of $5,000, and Guidewell Mutual in Jacksonville, which has donated $7,000 now. Microsoft also gave $5,000, and the National Association of Realtors has now donated $10,000. Mosaic gave $4,500 and the Geo Group gave $6,000. UBS Americas, a financial services company, has given $10,000.

She also collected numerous individual donations through WinRed.

While Kemp received union support this Summer from the International Brotherhood of electrical Workers and from the UA Union Plumbers & Pipeworkers, she has primarily raised from individuals through WinDem and Act Blue. Prominent individual donors include former University of South Florida President Betty Castor and Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik.