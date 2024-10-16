Whitney Fox outraises Anna Paulina Luna in third quarter, nears incumbent in cash

Democrat Whitney Fox over the last quarter said she outraised U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. That severely cut into the Republican incumbent’s cash-on-hand advantage in one of Florida’s hottest congressional races.

Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, raised more than $952,000 over the third quarter, including more than $285,000 before the end of July and another nearly $666,000 in August and September. Fox, meanwhile, collected nearly $1.08 million over the three-month period, including almost $101,000 in July, before she won the Democratic nomination in August, and then more than $977,000 in August and September.

That leaves Luna with a slim advantage in money in the bank. She wrapped the period with more than $812,000 cash on hand, while Fox wrapped the quarter with more than $807,000.

“The people of Pinellas County are ready for change. While our community was in the eye of the storm, Luna was turning her back on us,” Fox said. “Luna voted against FEMA funding right before Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated our community. Instead of doing her job she’s ducking debates and jetting off to out-of-state rallies while Pinellas residents are suffering. That’s not leadership — it’s cowardice. The choice couldn’t be more clear.”

Fox also criticized Luna taking donations from America First Natural Resources, a company the Congresswoman has personally invested hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the Miami Herald.

Luna first won election in Florida’s 13th Congressional District in 2022, defeating Erin Lynn for the open seat and flipping the seat from Democratic to Republican control.

The fundraising burst for Fox occurred after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee added Fox to its Red to Blue program, the only Florida candidate on that list.

Fox in her statement alluded to responses to Hurricanes Helene and Milton. After the first storm delivered storm surge to Pinellas County, Luna emceed a North Carolina political rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and criticized federal hurricane response there.

But after Milton, Luna led Democratic President Joe Biden on a tour of the region and called for the Republican-controlled House to reconvene and budget more relief funding for the administration. That call for Congress to come back into session after Milton notably came after Fox called for congressional action.

“A representative who shows up for photo ops, or one who shows up to solve problems,” Fox said. “I’m ready to get to work for Pinellas County.”

Luna and Fox have not debated to date.