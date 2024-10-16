October 16, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Direct mail round-up: In HD 113 GOP incumbent depicted as a ‘Blue Dog Progressive’
One of many mailers being sent to Democrats in House District 113 portraying Republican Rep. Vicki Lopez as a progressive fighting GOP "extremists." Image via Dani Rivera/Florida Blue Dog Progressives.

Jesse SchecknerOctober 16, 202410min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Federal money to help states hit by Helene and Milton nears $2B

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Marist poll shifts 3 points toward Kamala Harris in last 2 weeks, now has her up 5 over Donald Trump nationally

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 10.16.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

FBDP mailer Lopez Rivera
Funding for the mailers can be traced back to her political committee.

A new political committee with a name that suggests it has Democratic leanings is sending a mailer to Miami-Dade County homes touting incumbent Rep. Vicki Lopez’s bona fides as a champion for women’s reproductive rights.

The message in and of itself isn’t untruthful. Lopez voted against Florida’s 6-week abortion ban in 2023.

But the mailer from a group called Florida Blue Dog Progressives targeting Democrats in House District 113 omits a key detail: Lopez is a Republican, though you wouldn’t know by reading the mailer’s text.

“Vicki Lopez trusts women and doctors on their healthcare!” the mailer reads. “When Republican extremists waged war on women’s healthcare and our right to make decisions about our bodies, Vicki Lopez went against the Republican establishment and stood with women.”

The mailer, first flagged Saturday by Miami campaign finance researcher and reform advocate Dani Rivera, is one of many being sent out to support Lopez’s re-election bid. It’s part of a robust, six-figure campaign to help her repel a challenge from first-time Democratic candidate Jackie Gross-Kellogg.

Rivera, a Republican, told Florida Politics that by Tuesday, she and her husband received 19 mailers either touting Lopez’s candidacy or bashing Gross-Kellogg. The Florida Blue Dog Progressives mailer was addressed to her husband, a Democrat.

Florida Blue Dog Progressives formed last month. Through Oct. 4, the most recent date from which campaign finance data is available on the Division of Elections website, it reported no financial activity.

One of many mailers being sent to Democrats in House District 113 portraying Republican Rep. Vicki Lopez as a progressive fighting GOP “extremists.” Image via Dani Rivera/Florida Blue Dog Progressives.

So, where did the money come from to pay for the mailers? Lopez’s political committee, Common Sense Government.

On Sept. 5, Common Sense Government gave $100,000 to Florida First Forever, a political committee linked to consultant Brett Doster, to whose Front Line Strategies Lopez has paid nearly $62,000 this cycle — including $45,000 last month for advertising.

Florida First Forever, in turn, sent $100,000 on Oct. 2 to Florida Blue Dog Progressives, whose Chair, consultant Barney Bishop, is a self-professed “conservative Republican” who previously served as President and CEO of the powerful corporate lobbying group, Associated Industries of Florida.

Rivera explained the financial shell game in a short video on X Monday, which she added to a screenshot showing Lopez had blocked her on the platform.

Florida Politics contacted Lopez and Bishop for comment Tuesday but received no response by press time.

“Blue dog” is a reference to the Blue Dog Coalition, also known as the Blue Dogs or Blue Dog Democrats, a caucus of moderate congressional Democrats who generally hold socially liberal but fiscally conservative views. In the nearly three decades since its founding, the group’s name has been adopted by others in the party at various levels of government in self-descriptive political shorthand. Republicans don’t commonly use the term to describe themselves.

“If Vicki Lopez wants to push back on the anti-abortion people and (Gov. Ron) DeSantis — if she really wants to be seen as a blue dog progressive — then she should switch parties and become a Democrat. She might still get elected in the district if she switched parties because it’s a D+ district and people like her. But if she did, she’d be in a superminority,” said William “Fergie” Fried Jr., a physician and political activist whose 90 for 90 initiative is backing Gross-Kellogg and many others in Florida and across the country.

“This blue dog thing is only happening when it’s convenient. It’s a lot of mind games. And you’re not spending the kind of money Lopez is spending if you’re not concerned and worried about losing your seat.”

Lopez has been an incredibly effective lawmaker over the past two Sessions, passing 40% of her bills in 2023 and 75% in 2024, including ambitious measures like the Live Local Act, “Condo 3.0” and one creating a pilot program that extended home-hardening grants to condo owners.

Her legislative success came even though she opposed so-called red meat measures pushed by GOP leadership, including the 6-week abortion ban and a proposal to lower the age to buy long guns. And it didn’t hamper her ability to secure close to $26 million in state appropriations for her district.

She’s also proven to be a powerhouse fundraiser, stacking more than $853,500 between November 2022, when she won by 825 votes to flip HD 113 red, and Oct. 4. By Oct. 5, she had about $556,000 remaining.

Republican Rep. Vicki Lopez hopes to earn a second term representing House District 113. Images via the candidates.

Gross-Kellogg, a regional coordinator for a Miami-Dade PTSA panel, raised $51,000 since filing in late May and had about half of it left by the second week of October.

Other mailers for Lopez’s campaign have also drawn the ire of progressives, including one featuring a picture of a trans athlete juxtaposed with an image of Gross-Kellogg. It read in Spanish, “Jackie Gross-Kellogg ensures that boys can compete in women’s sports. Don’t allow women to be erased.”

HD 113 spans a center-east portion of Miami-Dade, covering all of Key Biscayne and parts of Coral Gables and Miami.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMaría Elvira Salazar nears $3M raised to defend her CD 27 seat

nextWhitney Fox outraises Anna Paulina Luna in third quarter, nears incumbent in cash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Why I urge you to vote for Torrie Jasuwan

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more