Winners and losers emerging from the 2024 Legislative Session

A return to normalcy.

That phrase applies to the 2024 Legislative Session in more ways than one.

As we and others have written about before, there were times during the past several years when it appeared Gov. Ron DeSantis was running two branches of government at once (see: DeSantis strong-arming the Legislature in 2022 over redistricting). But with DeSantis’ presidential ambitions faded, this year marked a return of healthy disagreement between the legislative and executive branches, where all leaders staked out their own priorities on more or less equal footing.

Sure, there is room to spin a narrative this year highlighting “battles” over the social media ban for minors, or the Senate stalling some gubernatorial appointments, or several culture war bills dying this year that would have been DeSantis favorites in years past. But in reality, these types of back-and-forth are, well, normal. It’s the way Session is supposed to work.

Take that social media restriction bill. DeSantis vetoed the first version of the Speaker Paul Renner-priority. But what did they do? They got in a room and hammered it out and, as a result, churned out an improved product that no doubt still sends a message from Renner that Florida is focused on protecting children’s mental health.

And about all of those culture war bills dying: DeSantis was hyperfocused on those items in recent years to boost his reputation with the base rather than emphasizing legislation most Floridians would care about. This year, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo stood up when needed to keep other priority legislation in the forefront.

That includes a transformative “Live Healthy” package pushed by Passidomo to help flood funding to increase the number of doctors and nurses working in Florida, increase innovation, help Floridians with medical debt, and more. This will be vital to head off a shortage of those workers as the state ages. It’s certainly going to impact Floridians far more than another pronoun bill would.

Also leading the list of big-ticket legislation was legislation loosening regulations on public schools to allow them to compete better with private and charter schools. This was a goal for Democrats, as the GOP-controlled Legislature has opened up school choice options throughout the state in years past. This year’s legislation will help ensure that all schooling options are competitive, and Passidomo anticipates more reform will be on the way ahead.

Lawmakers also did additional work on property insurance, which is a top issue for many Floridians for which they still need relief.

Sure, there was some red meat thrown around as well. There always will be when one party controls a supermajority. But then we’re back to that world: “normalcy.” It wasn’t sucking all of the oxygen out of the room like in years past.

Heck, we even got #CateSineDie back and Session ended on time. Can anyone hope for more normalcy than that?

Biggest winner

Kathleen Passidomo — Legacy. It’s something most politicians won’t publicly muse about. But for those who make it to the pinnacle of state or federal politics, it’s always something that matters privately.

So let us say publicly that Senate President Passidomo should be proud of the legacy she cemented with her stewardship this Session and last.

Passidomo’s premier achievement this year is her “Live Healthy” package of bills. Not only will it help boost the state’s health care workforce as the state’s elderly population grows, but it will increase services for Floridians with disabilities, designate more teaching hospitals, invest in technological innovation, create more transparency on healthcare pricing, and much more.

And talk about legacy: Senators also amended the package to name a screening grant program after Passidomo’s parents, Alfonse and Kathleen Cinotti.

Passidomo also worked to shepherd through other major wins. Those include aforementioned bills to deregulate public schools and help out the property insurance markets, as well as workforce housing improvements, $1.5 billion in tax relief for Floridians, another balanced budget that invests in infrastructure, education and the environment, and working with the Governor and House Speaker on a slate of calls for new constitutional conventions to push for reform in Washington.

That cooperation between leaders was key to helping move forward many substantial pieces of legislation this Session. When it mattered, Passidomo proved time and again she was a loyal and steadfast supporter of DeSantis and Renner, rejecting Medicaid expansion from the very start of Session and instead focusing her health care reforms on boosting the private marketplace. And though Passidomo hails from a center-right district, she wholeheartedly helped forward a conservative agenda for a state electorate that delivered the largest Senate Republican supermajority in over a decade.

But it’s also true that a good leader knows that when the messengers overtake the message, it’s time to pull the plug. Whether it was White supremacists spewing hateful vitriol in a Senate committee meeting, or the Alabama Supreme Court making access to in vitro fertilization part of the national political discourse with two weeks left in Session, the Senate President understood that timing is everything. And like the last Session, she showed a willingness to stop inflammatory legislation in its tracks and instead focus on solutions vital to most Floridians.

And 50 years from now, our grandchildren will be grateful for investments in Florida’s Wildlife Corridor and for lawmakers dedicating Seminole Compact revenues to conservation land acquisition and clean water infrastructure.

Passidomo did all this while being a resolute workhorse in the Senate. Known for reading every bill, the Senate President is one of the first to arrive and last to leave the Capitol each day, quietly putting her touch on countless pieces of legislation and adding nuggets of her own priorities to key bills. Whether it was adding school safety provisions to constitutional carry or public school deregulation to universal school choice, the Senate President isn’t afraid to leave her mark, all while managing the Upper Chamber with grace, good humor and nary a comfort break from the rostrum.

Maybe 70 really is the new 40! In any case, we’re glad she’s hanging around for two more years, during which time she will surely continue building on her good work in the Legislature.

Other Major Winners

Wilton Simpson — Ag is back. And the egg farmer/statewide pol is a big reason.

Simpson stands tall as the winner just for wearing jeans and cowboy boots every day (no lifts necessary, thank you very much). He spent enough time in Tallahassee to get a Department package and significant budget priorities, including the first-ever recurring money for rural and family lands and the first new agriculture building in almost 50 years.

But a look at his social media shows him spending most of his time outside of the Capital city. Forestry offices, agriculture interdiction stations, farms and fairs. Democratic predecessor Nikki Fried turned much of her attention to the Consumer Services side and, frankly, toward some high-profile political issues as she ran for Governor. But Simpson has returned to the traditional meaning of the office, supporting and promoting one of the most significant industries in Florida’s economy.

He’s an Ag Commissioner that represents ag.

The result? The advancement of many issues that are important to the industry. He supported an agriculture package passed by the Legislature that includes a ban on cultivated meat but also enhances trespassing penalties on farmland, regulates palmetto berry sales and excuses school absences for National FFA Organization events. Along the way, he seriously elevated conversations around food security and pushed for rural land conservation included in the state budget.

And heck, strengthening one of the state’s most critical industries may also provide a solid foundation for a gubernatorial run.

Paul Renner — Speaker Renner will long be remembered as a consequential leader, with his unwavering vision in protecting children by taking on — without lobby or financial support — the largest and most powerful data and tech companies in the world, including one owned by the Chinese Communist Party. He also focused on supporting families, preserving Florida’s environment and pushing back on federal and corporate overreach into large and small businesses.

Holding true to his mantra, the “Florida Way,” his groundbreaking legislation in universal school choice, social media regulations, Florida’s Wildlife Corridor and beyond, while leading the House with the largest Republican supermajority in Florida history, proved that with great power comes great responsibility. We believe his steady hand guided a Chamber with thoughtful debate and historic legislation.

Jennifer Bradley — Before Session even started, Sen. Bradley clocked in miles traveling the state in the offseason and brought together diverse stakeholders, and from there pretty much wrote “Condo 3.0,” the major condo law rewrite bill. It was the rare piece of industry legislation driven by a lawmaker, not a lobbyist.

She similarly brought together some parties who absolutely despised each other to finally pass a veterinarian telehealth bill that had crashed and burned for five years in the upper chamber. And she secured some big budget wins, including $100 million for prison capital improvements.

But Bradley’s greatest moment came late in the evening as a “monument protection” bill came before a Senate hearing. Despite perpetual protests from the sponsor that this was not about Confederate monuments, public comments in favor of the bill all seemed focused on statues of men in gray uniforms. Lawyer David McCallister called monument removal an attack “against White society,” and when asked if that was supposed to be a defense of “White supremacy,” he responded, “Yes, it was.”

That set Bradley off, calling out the comments as “vile, bigoted, racist.” “You are the reason why I’m vacillating on whether I should vote ‘yes’ because it looks like I endorse your hatred, and I do not,” she said.

Bradley voted up in committee but raised concerns with Senate leadership about the bill, which was dead by morning. She’s been a voice of reason before, casting one of the only Republican votes against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” measure as one example. But this moment of statesmanship seemed to completely change the trajectory not just of the 2024 Session but years of stoking divisive culture wars and prioritizing basic decency ahead of “owning the libs.”

Tom Leek — His farewell remarks were honest and with purpose, just as the eight years of his House career have been. As a committee chair for Corcoran as a freshman, then a key part of the Leadership Teams for Speakers Oliva, Sprowls, and as The Hand for Speaker Renner, he concludes his run as Appropriations Chairman with impact and good humor. And with the support and backing of so many, it may have been more apt to say ‘au revoir’ than ‘farewell’ as we see him coming back soon, next in Senate District 7.

Chris Spencer — DeSantis may have had a bumpy campaign, but with a freshly printed $117 billion state budget about to land on his desk — right next to the veto pen — he will never enjoy more political influence during his remaining term than he does right now.

And who is his loyal soldier on the front line in the inevitable budget bloodletting? Spencer, a longtime Tallahassee insider and the Director of the Office of Policy and Budget for the Governor.

Spencer, one of the handful of people who can be counted as a true DeSantis insider, was instrumental in holding down the fort in Florida while DeSantis spent eight months on the campaign trail. Now, Spencer and his band of budget wonks will be the screen that separates the gold from the dirt for DeSantis, and you can expect that ultimately at least a billion dollars in projects and programs will be sliced from the budget.

That’s real power.

Outstanding members

Ben Albritton — The Senate President-designate is next in line to lead the supermajority in Florida’s upper chamber. This Session was a win for the Majority Leader as he corralled support for key conservative issues, ensuring that Republicans in the Senate head out on the campaign trail with a laundry list of red-meat accomplishments that set them up for success. And, of course, Florida’s favorite citrus grower made clear that “food matters” to the state’s elected officials. With significant investments to revitalize Florida’s signature crop, a ban on lab-grown meat and an expansion of conservation easements, Florida farms have a bright future.

Danny Perez — In the past, incoming presiding officers have tried to raise their profile or trade on the promise of their impending influence. But this Session, Speaker-designate Perez moved quietly around the Capitol, listening to Members, fixing their problems, and unsticking their bills. Speakers carry a big stick, but one who also understands how to use soft power is a leader to watch.

Sam Garrison — The Speaker-designate designate isn’t afraid to take on the most behemoth of issues, including homelessness in the nation’s third-largest state. Homelessness and behavioral health at times go hand in hand, and his leadership as House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee Chair overseeing a $45 billion health care budget shows his grasp of the allocation process and the need for funding — all while adhering to the GOP principles of less government, less taxation and more freedom, with his millage rate bill where locals can’t raise taxes without a two-thirds vote. We can’t wait to see what he champions next.

Jim Boyd — Best overall team player, Sen. Boyd was a true champion for Floridians this session. From supporting American steelworkers, enhancing flood insurance coverage, designating behavioral health teaching hospitals, increasing consumer protections for dental services, expanding the My Safe Florida Home program, establishing touching memorial designations statewide and more, Boyd and his team certainly deserve a relaxing Spring Break!

Danny Burgess — Year after year, Sen. Burgess has proven he isn’t afraid to tackle tough issues and does so with a thoughtful, balanced approach. But it’s clear his true passion lies in serving Florida’s veterans, ensuring we take care of and honor those who have served us. Informed by his time spent leading the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs, Burgess this Session led the charge on addressing several issues he identified during his tenure there, including bills to further support those receiving care in state veterans nursing homes by allowing their spouse to live with them, and to create the Florida Veterans’ History Program to ensure the legacy and experiences of Florida’s veterans live on.

Nick DiCeglie — In a word, Sen. DiCeglie was BUSY this Session. His leadership and determination in working with all sides allowed him to break through years of gridlock and pass meaningful legislation regarding vacation rentals that protects property owners and provides a statewide standard for thoughtful rules to allow local municipalities to regulate the properties. He led the way to protect unsuspecting voters from being inundated with misleading AI-generated political ads, and he worked to pass important cybersecurity liability legislation. He protected the environment by helping to limit the intended release of balloons and, of course, as a Chair of the transportation committee, he helped get important legislation for the Florida Department of Transportation passed to deal with the traffic congestion across our state. If that wasn’t enough, he was successful in getting over $12.8M in funding for local projects, including the Holocaust Museum, and critical funding for first responders. DiCeglie’s voters should be very pleased with their freshman Senator.

Vicki Lopez — Some freshman lawmakers head to Tallahassee with hopes of delivering for their district without rocking the boat too much. Others, like Lopez, seek transformative change. But few are as effective as she’s been. In her first round of legislating last year, Lopez had a respectable 40% success rate on bills she sponsored, including the game-changing Live Local Act. She was just warming up. This year, she’s on track for a 75% clearance rate with bills like “Condo 3.0,” the “My Safe Florida Condominium Pilot Program” and a Live Local Act update earning headlines, constituent praise and plaudits among her peers from both sides of the aisle. Her efforts to shore up safety strictures for residential towers earned her the nickname, “Condo Queen,” and her cordial, earnest approach to The Process — which has seen her sometimes vote against her fellow Republicans on divisive proposals like the draconian six-week abortion ban — won her admirers in and outside of the Capitol.

Lawrence McClure — A yearslong battle over Hillsborough County’s transportation tax was brought in for a bipartisan landing thanks to the leadership of Rep. McClure. McClure showcased his ability to negotiate, build bridges and bring disparate interests together, all while standing on principle to produce tangible results for his county. A landmark Session for the Representative from Dover and a landmark deal for Hillsborough.

Jason Pizzo — The Senate Democrats’ next leader had a far more successful Session than it appears on paper. Of a career-low seven bills Pizzo filed for consideration in 2024, just one that cracks down on deadly stunt driving is now headed to the Governor’s desk. But in reality, Pizzo passed several other measures, including a much-ballyhooed condo safety reform package and a ban on environmentally harmful balloon releases — they just didn’t carry his name anymore. The condo measure, which lawmakers unanimously backed this year when it had GOP sponsors, contained many provisions Pizzo propounded in unsuccessful 2019 and 2020 bills. Meanwhile, the balloon bill passed this year with Republican sponsors after going unheard in 2023 when he first suggested the ban. Pizzo professed to have no “pride of authorship” for his legislation. “You can have all the ideas,” he told his colleagues Wednesday. “Just make sure you pass them.” But the condo issue stung, he added, because if the Legislature had acted on the proposal when he first brought it, it could have prevented the 2021 Surfside collapse. “Ninety-eight people died in my district,” he said, “because of partisanship.”

Allison Tant — The Tallahassee Democrat has come up with another winner in her drive to make it so that people with disabilities get support from their loved ones without going through the red tape that current privacy and guardianship laws can present. Her bill (HB 73), now awaiting Gov. DeSantis’ signature, allows a person with a disability to maintain their autonomy while creating a way for supporters to obtain information on the person’s behalf and communicate his or her wishes. It’s a shortcut that helps the person with disabilities avoid having to come under guardianship, which would encroach on his or her autonomy. A guardianship also forces those seeking a supportive role into a more onerous legal relationship, which is also very costly to establish. About two dozen other states have a similar pathway for supporters, but Florida has the strongest safeguards against abuse, Tant said. “This is a hallmark bill for people with disabilities,” Tant said. “It allows people with disabilities to get the involvement and protection they need while they maintain agency over their own lives.” This follows Tant’s effort last year to pass a law that created a similar middle ground for parents’ involvement in their adult child’s education once he or she turns 18.

Jay Trumbull — Universally respected in the Senate, Sen. Trumbull continued to be a pillar for the Panhandle, delivering budget victories for his region, including cleanup for the communities affected by the recent tornadoes. A quiet, but extremely effective operator, Trumbull helped bring pay raises to teachers to help Florida stay on the forefront of education, while at the same time implementing stronger penalties in the retail theft space.

Members deserving an honorable mention

Lauren Book — Due to term limits, it’s Sen. Book’s last Session representing West Broward in the Florida Senate (though, as Sen. Pizzo said on the Floor, statewide office is surely in her future…) Book helped defeat the dangerous personhood legislation that had the potential to negatively affect women’s healthcare and reproductive rights on everything from abortion to IVF

Adam Botana — The carny wrangled the circus in his debut as Chief Floor Whip.

​​Colleen Burton — The Senator had another banner year. As the Senate Health Policy Committee Chair with a keen understanding of the state’s complex health care industry, Sen. Burton was trusted to carry Passidomo’s priority “Live Healthy” legislation — and she did not disappoint, expertly securing bipartisan and nearly unanimous support from her peers in the upper chamber. She also fought tirelessly to expand regulations on high-potency hemp products, like delta-9, to protect current and future generations from avoidable harm and even death. Time and time again, she has demonstrated her tenacity in the pursuit of creating a safer, more resilient Sunshine State.

Jennifer Canady — Beyond rising to the top of her class, she is quickly becoming a key voice in education reform.

Mike Grant — One time, two times a Leader. Rep. Grant will be remembered as one of the strongest Majority Leaders in House history.

Blaise Ingoglia — It was another banner Session for Sen. Ingoglia. Ingoglia successfully passed a raft of conservative policies, including $1 billion in tax cuts, protections for the police, a crackdown on illegal immigration, more guardrails against woke education and the establishment of November as Military Appreciation Month in the state. Ingoglia pushed several resolutions beloved by the conservative grassroots, calling for federal term limits, a balanced federal budget and designating drug cartels as terrorist organizations. There’s no doubt that Ingoglia is the strongest conservative in the Senate.

Patt Maney — Nothing slowed him down or stood in his way in advocating for improved efficiencies in the judiciary and for mental health and veteran services.

Jonathan Martin — The Southwest Florida Republican is reliably conservative, highly effective and unafraid to tackle tough challenges. Martin ended the Session with 20 bills passed. Martin worked on high-profile issues, such as addressing the epidemic of homelessness and strengthening penalties against juveniles involved in firearms crimes. Martin also passed laws to enhance protections for children against online sex predators. He stood up for seniors to protect them from fraud and fought for consumer privacy. Martin has quickly proven to be an impactful voice in the Senate.

Fiona McFarland — The queen of data privacy takes on Big Tech again to protect kids from harmful and addictive digital fentanyl.

Stan McClain — The Representative is finishing his time in the House on a high note. McClain served as a trusted ally to Speaker Renner and was rewarded with chairing the powerful Ways & Means Committee. He more than proved his worth and expertise with Leadership, including producing one of the most substantive tax packages to date that will have a lasting legacy on the state. McClain carried through a few of his own priorities to ensure he made good on campaign promises and has made it clear that he will be a leader in the Senate. McClain is a clear winner this Session and will continue to be once he makes it to the other side of the Capitol.

Bobby Payne — Let’s give it up for Mr. Rural County Florida. He never forgot where he came from and continued to showcase the best Florida’s rural counties have to offer.

Bob Rommel — The Commerce Chair brought down the hammer against those who want to “smash and grab” in the Sunshine State.

Michelle Salzman — Rep. Salzman’s unwavering dedication to championing legislation honoring the Dozier School for Boys and Okeechobee School is profound. Drawing from her own past experiences of abuse, she showed courage and resilience in advocating for justice and remembrance.

Jason Shoaf — Rep. Shoaf has once again proven himself a champion for rural communities. He not only brought in big bucks for his counties, but also took home millions more to keep rural hospitals staffed and opened in Florida’s most underserved communities.

John Snyder — Rep. Snyder REACHed higher this Session, expanding apprenticeship opportunities for workers.

Josie Tomkow — As Chair of the PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee, Rep. Tomkow’s dedication to identifying opportunities for growth and meeting the demands of school choice was unparalleled. She was instrumental in ensuring that every student, particularly those with unique abilities, had what they needed to succeed. Tomkow continues to build on a legacy of leaders from Polk County who deliver for both their caucus and community.

Other Winners

Katie Ballard — With her shoutout from Speaker Renner in his farewell remarks, Ballard concluded her eight years leading the record-breaking fundraising for his political efforts and for House Campaigns in 2022. With a select list of clients including future Speaker Garrison and the Senate campaigns of Burton and Tom Leek, Katie is a go-to fundraiser and trusted political adviser on both sides of the rotunda.

Eli Menton — Featured in our INFLUENCE January 2021 Under 30 Stars, Menton has been The Speaker’s Man through the ’22 campaign cycle and now in his two years in charge of the House. One of the loudest cheers rang out on the House floor from all the members when Renner gave his thanks to Eli in his farewell. It is an honor to receive that from all the rows, Democrat and Republican, who gave their thanks to Eli, who has performed the most IYKYK position in the House at the highest level.

Americans for Prosperity — Walking away from this year’s Session with multiple legislative victories is the grassroots advocacy organization AFP-FL. AFP-FL worked hard throughout the Session to advance its mission to reshape and improve the policy landscape across the state. One of the organization’s biggest wins was the passage of Passidomo’s priority, the Live Healthy legislative package, which AFP-FL strongly advocated for because of its potential to enhance access to essential medical care and alleviate the shortage of health care practitioners in the state. Additionally, AFP-FL helped defeat threats to the financial stability of Florida’s state pension fund by preventing the reinstatement of cost-of-living adjustments. AFP-FL played a pivotal role in advancing other legislation, such as a measure allowing licensed professionals from other states to practice in Florida and measures that streamline the building permit process and prioritize residential availability. The organization also successfully advocated for the creation of on-the-job training opportunities for high school students and helped defeat an attempt to alter defamation laws regarding articles and broadcast segments, recognizing the potential threat it posed to the fundamental principles of the First Amendment. Lastly, AFP-FL advocated for an energy bill that passed to ensure cost-effectiveness for ratepayers while simultaneously maintaining grid reliability.

Amusement Machine Owners of Florida, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars — Legislation that would have broadly increased penalties for illegal gambling activities from a second-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony was defeated this Session. And while most would not oppose cracking down on illegal gaming and celebrate its loss, this loss is a win for a handful of advocates who tirelessly fought (even when it looked like they lost) to make sure veterans, volunteers and amusement machine operators weren’t crushed under the weight of life-altering penalties for unknowingly operating amusement machines. The effort was run by Scott Dick and the Amusement Machine Owners of Florida, teaming up with the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars and bringing in lobbyists Bill Helmich, Eli Nortelus, David Roberts and Jonathan Zachem.

Associated Industries of Florida — Under the leadership of Brewster Bevis, AIF continues to strengthen its position as the powerful voice of Florida’s business community. Not only does its government affairs team, led by Adam Basford, effectively influence countless pieces of legislation each Session in support of Florida’s job creators, but the association has kicked things up a notch in recent months. With the launch of the Center for Political Strategy and the addition of seasoned political operative Jeremy Sheftel, AIF is keeping its finger on the pulse of the issues that matter to Floridians and actively recruiting candidates on both sides of the aisle to improve the Legislature’s business climate. Now with its new AI Coalition, under the guidance of former Florida CIO Jamie Grant, AIF is set to lead the way in developing responsible AI regulations in Florida.

Community-based human service provider organizations — Count them among the many winners singing the praises of the Senate President’s Live Healthy priority, which included a 10% provider rate increase for all services in the APD iBudget Waiver. That wasn’t the only win for Floridians living with intellectual and developmental disabilities; there were also some great bills and plenty of cash for the waiting list (now called the pre-enrollment list).

Dozier victims — There’s no way to sugarcoat it: The state failed an untold number of children who passed through the halls of the Dozier School for Boys. Some were beaten, some were raped, more than 100 were killed. The dark period wasn’t brief, either. When the abuse and killings began, William McKinley was in the White House — that building name means something darkly different to Dozier survivors, however. There’s no dollar figure that can truly right the wrongs that occurred in Marianna. Money can’t buy happiness, it can’t buy innocence and it certainly can’t buy forgiveness. But it is a tangible way for the state to say “sorry” to the men who not only survived Dozier but continue surviving with their memories of it.

Breast and cervical cancer early detection — Legislators passed a significant increase in funding, championed by Gov. DeSantis, ACS CAN, and the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation, for the Mary Brogan Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, a federal-state partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health, providing potentially lifesaving breast cancer screening and diagnostic services to low-income, uninsured and underinsured women who do not qualify for Medicaid. At current funding levels, the program serves less than 7.4% of eligible women. Women whose breast cancer is detected at an early stage have a 93% or higher survival rate in the first five years.

Bus patrol — This one may have flown a little under the radar detector — well, camera actually, we just can’t resist puns — but the company that helps ticket drivers who pass stopped school buses is set to get a chunk of the cash each time it catches a traffic infraction on camera. Hat tip to powerhouse lobbying firms Rubin Turnbull and Smith Bryan & Myers, and many others on their team, for navigating some pretty rough waters to get it done.

Cancer research and investment – There were significant boosts in appropriations for a number of critical programs that will positively impact cancer care in the state, including $60 million for the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund and $1.7 million for the Mary Brogan Breast & Cervical Early Detection Program – both championed by First Lady Casey DeSantis, President Passidomo’s “Live Healthy Act” also has critical preventive care in underserved areas of the state and committed significant funds to workforce training initiatives. The leadership on display from the governor down surely makes cancer research and investment winners in the session while also benefitting Florida’s cancer centers and, most importantly, Floridians’ well-being.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium — The House that Winter built will have its own speciality license plate.

Clay County — Led by the dynamic duo of Sen. Bradley and Rep. Garrison, the northeast Florida gem raked in budget wins for a total of $14.5M in funding.

Credit unions — When we say Florida credit unions won big this Session, we mean it. In a move that went virtually unnoticed before it was a done deal, credit unions were able to get language tacked onto a Department of Financial Services agency bill that allows them to accept deposits from local and state governments. It was secured via a 49-44 vote in the House — an unusually close margin to have in the Chamber these days. A not-so-easily impressed member of the FlaPol team described it as an “absolute rabbit out of a hat” and declared it “the slickest maneuver of the Session, and the bankers couldn’t do anything about it.” Your local credit union thanks the team at Ballard Partners for landing the plane on this game-changer.

Condo owners — After a few tough years for Florida condo owners, things are turning around. Lawmakers this year passed what may be the biggest condo-focused anti-corruption and safety package in recent memory, aimed at keeping association boards and their members honest. They also approved a new branch of the popular My Safe Florida Home grant program to provide condo owners and associations with millions of dollars for hurricane-mitigation inspections and property-hardening grants. Condos within 15 miles of the shoreline are eligible to receive state matches for up to half the cost of roof-related projects and up to $1,500 per unit for impact doors and windows. Grants are capped at $175,000 per association.

Justo R. Cortes — Lawmakers in both chambers unanimously approved the “Justo R. Cortes Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Act,” which sets up a progressive supranuclear palsy and other neurodegenerative diseases policy committee to help combat the rare conditions. The measure (SB 186) is named after Justo R. Cortes, who was misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s before properly being diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. The rare brain disorder impairs parts of the brain that control movement, coordination and other functions and can lead to problems with walking, balance and eventually swallowing. Sen. Jason Brodeur and Rep. Doug Bankson did great work on moving this legislation forward to hopefully help Floridians avoid the pain and confusion caused by complicated conditions.

Disabled workers, Publix — The tax cut package also expands the tax credit for hiring disabled workers by $5 million a year, benefiting the workers but also companies like Publix that have many such employees.

The Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar — Members are celebrating the passage of HB 73 on supported decision-making. When signed by the Governor, it will set in law a requirement for courts to consider less restrictive alternatives to guardianship — such as supported decision-making — for persons with disabilities. The legislation clears the path for Floridians with disabilities to choose a supporter they trust to help them understand, consider, and communicate decisions, ultimately giving them more autonomy. The legislation flew through both chambers, passing unanimously, with Reps. Tant and Traci Koster spearheading the House effort, and Sen. Corey Simon leading in the Senate.

Epstein case transparency — The public will soon find out exactly how billionaire Jeffrey Epstein secured a “sweetheart deal” that allowed him to continue operating an underage sex trafficking ring for more than a decade after his first arrest. Just over one week after lawmakers unanimously passed it, DeSantis signed legislation to ease the unsealing of a 2006 grand jury case in Epstein’s sexual abuse of minors in Palm Beach County. Epstein ultimately served just 13 months in a private prison wing with work release and resumed his activities afterward until he was arrested again in 2019 and died of an apparent suicide. The bill, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky and Republican Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, is narrowly tailored to only apply to the Epstein case and goes into effect July 1. The South Florida lawmakers didn’t have to do all of the heavy lifting — the team at powerhouse lobbying firm Ballard Partners were also working behind the scenes to ensure this bill got to the Governor and earned his signature tout suite.

Equality Florida — Five flags have flown over Florida, and there’s a contingent of people who don’t want there to be a sixth — especially if the addition is the Pride flag. Though a proposal (SB 1120, HB 901) seeking to ban flags that espouse “political viewpoints” didn’t single it out by name, the iconic rainbow banner associated with LGBTQ rights and resilience was most certainly the intended target. The public opposition, led by Equality Florida, was overwhelming and intense. Equally helpful to their cause were the bills’ supporters, who took a hatchet to the legislation’s viability with every word that came out of their mouths. The bill didn’t manage to make it through a single Senate committee, and its lone House hearing was, at best, a Pyrrhic victory.

Ex-prisoners — Going from hard knocks to hitting the books is going to get easier as legislation that passed almost unanimously will allow those getting out of state or federal prison in Florida to use expired documents to qualify for in-state tuition at the state’s institutions of higher education, school districts, technical centers and career centers. Legislation (SB 62) that Broward County Democratic Sen. Rosalind Osgood proposed now heads to the Governor’s desk. Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, a West Palm Beach Democrat, filed identical legislation (HB 767). Osgood filed a similar proposal to smooth the path from incarceration to education last year but the bill didn’t get a hearing. Florida currently has more than 82,000 inmates. Upon their release, ex-inmates will be able to use expired documents for 12 months following their release to meet the 12-month residency requirement needed to qualify for education at the in-state rates. Better yet, the measure, if it goes into effect, won’t cost the state anything, according to an analysis of the bill.

Farmworker housing — Agriculture and a robust workforce are essential to the economy and growth of the great state of Florida. But ag workers, like everyone else, need somewhere to live and there’s a shortage of options. Enter SB 1082, which tackles this shortage by reducing the burden on Florida’s hardworking farmers and ranchers. Sen. Jay Collins and Rep. Kaylee Tuck championed the legislation to provide safe and essential workforce housing for legal and verified H-2A workers on agricultural properties. And a tip of the hat to up-and-comer Tripp Hunter of FFVA, who was instrumental in the bill’s successful march to the finish line this Session. A job well done.

FDLE — Speaker Renner made anti-human trafficking initiatives a legacy priority for his Speakership. He fully funded several FDLE initiatives to increase their operations fighting human trafficking.

First responders — For Florida’s police, firefighters and paramedics, this year’s Session brought more protection and less oversight. Lawmakers approved a bill creating a 25-foot zone first responders can invoke while working in the field that onlookers must evacuate after being warned. Democratic House lawmakers and civil rights advocates say it will hamper the recording of police, which in turn could lead to more abuses of power and brutality. Proponents like Republican Miami-Dade County Sen. Bryan Ávila and Rep. Alex Rizo, the measure’s sponsors, argue it’s a needed change that will help first responders secure crime scenes and help victims in crowded, chaotic situations. GOP lawmakers pushed through another divisive bill to declaw civilian review boards for police, many of which sprouted up amid protests following the murder of George Floyd.

Florida Chamber of Commerce — The Florida Chamber has been laser-focused on helping Florida become one of the Top 10 economic powerhouses in the world. So far, the policies pushed by the Chamber have resulted in a satisfying line-goes-up graph of the state’s GDP. That’s not a spurious correlation — the pro-business group’s strategy is informed by a team of all-star researchers who are armed with data. Given the state’s post-COVID-19 economic trajectory, is it any wonder that when President/CEO Mark Wilson and his team talk, lawmakers listen? The Chamber did score a win with the heat illness and local wage ordinances preemption, but its 2030 Blueprint spans every policy silo. They were also behind efforts to create the School Readiness Plus program, expand the New Worlds Learning Initiative and fast-track affordable housing permits. Those are just a few examples of Chamber wins that, on the surface, don’t sound like they’d be goals of a typical business group (psst, they’re not, that’s why so many other state Chambers are taking notes and trying to bring “the Florida model” to their neck of the woods).

Florida families experiencing food insecurity — Thanks to a much-needed $6.5 million appropriation from the Legislature, Farm Share will be able to continue its vital mission of working to ensure no Floridian goes hungry and no food goes to waste. As the nation’s No. 1 food bank, Homestead-based Farm Share is a vital source for the more than 4 million Floridians grappling with food insecurity. Amid inflationary pressures, even those with stable jobs need help putting healthy food on the table. Farm Share works hand-in-hand with local farmers and grocery stores to redistribute excess produce and other items to help close the hunger gap across our state, distributing nearly 100 million pounds of nutritious foods last year.

Floridians needing behavioral health services — With an increasing need for behavioral health services — which address mental health issues and substance use disorder — by Floridians of all ages, it goes without saying that this Session was a win for all Floridians. By expanding access to behavioral health services with the Behavioral Health Teaching Hospitals and improving the Baker and Marchman Acts’ processes, with Florida’s Managing Entities serving as a central hub, Floridians win. Mental health is paramount to one’s ability to live life to their fullest potential, and Floridians came out on top with the Legislature prioritizing mental health and wisely eliminating silos by utilizing the state’s existing Managing Entities to serve a central role in the oversight of these services.

Floridians with disabilities — The Able Trust requested $300K for the High School High Tech program. The House funded it at $1.4m to allow Able Trust to expand its grant program to more HSHT programs throughout the state. Well done, Sen. DiCeglie and Rep. Silver.

Florida Health Care Association — It was yet another successful year for the FHCA. Representing more than 80% of Florida’s nursing centers, FHCA’s highest priority focused on securing a Medicaid funding increase that would help those centers attract and retain a pipeline of caregivers to meet the needs of Florida’s aging population, today and into the future. After the House initially proposed a 4% ($124 million) increase, the FHCA team went to work on securing stronger support in the final budget. Ultimately, the Legislature made another bold investment in Florida’s nursing centers, providing a $247.8 million increase in the Medicaid budget to ensure Florida’s most vulnerable residents will continue having the quality care they expect and need.

Family Law Section of The Florida Bar — Last Session, they brokered a deal on reform to Florida’s alimony system and offered input on the critical Greyson’s Law. This Session, they continued their success, seeing the passage of major priorities, including Safe Exchange of Minor Children (Cassie Carli’s Law) and Equitable Distribution of Marital Assets and Liabilities. They also were vocally supportive of Hope Cards for Persons Issued Orders of Protection and Interpersonal Violence Injunction Petitions. The Family Law Section is very much cementing itself as the go-to subject matter experts for policymakers on all marital and family law matters, especially those that put Florida families first.

Feeding Florida — Florida’s only statewide network of food banks, received a $6.5 million appropriation from the legislature to continue its work helping Florida growers. Feeding Florida has recovered over 168 million pounds from Florida growers over the last seven years alone. The network, composed of 9 member food banks, works with organizations such as the Department of Children and Families and the Division of Emergency Management ensuring that families they serve not only get the food they need today, but the skills and support they need to prosper and become self-sufficient.

Flagler College — The St. Augustine institution scored big for the second year in a row and racked up another $35 million to preserve and protect the historic Hotel Ponce De Leon on campus.

Florida Behavioral Health Association — Psychologists and psychiatric APRNs will be able to practice to the fullest extent of their license in a community setting, a huge policy win for Florida’s community providers that will work to grow the workforce. In addition, enhancing the statewide coverage for Mobile Response Teams (MRT), which provide 24/7 emergency behavioral health services, will work to divert inpatient admissions, and connect people to care. Additionally, Sen. Erin Grall and Rep. Maney’s legislation improving behavioral health crisis services through the Baker Act and Marchman Act will allow timely access to mental health and substance use disorder services in Florida’s communities and will provide flexibility for courts to better meet individuals’ needs, ultimately protecting individuals and families.

Florida Cattlemen’s Association — Say what you will, few organizations proved as successful in wrangling support to plow priorities through as Florida’s ranchers. The cattle industry, for better or worse, viewed sudden investment in lab-grown meat as an existential threat, and by Session’s end had lawmakers cheering a ban on the House floor and questioning whether the cultured product should be called meat at all. They did that by overcoming lobbying by biotech leaders and even the North American Meat Institute, the nation’s lead meatpacking association. But beyond that food fight, cattlemen also successfully pushed for a Rural and Family Lands Protection Program allowing FDACS to purchase conservation easements without clearing every decision with the Governor and Cabinet. Last month, the state agency announced the preservation of three major family farms in Polk and Putnam counties using nearly $8 million in funding. There’s millions more budgeted this Session for the same program, so expect more big wins soon.

Florida Citrus Mutual — Senate President-designate Albritton is a key champion in Florida’s citrus industry’s great American comeback. A citrus grower himself, he knows the challenges this industry has faced in recent years. From cankers to hurricanes to greening, many were ready to write the obituary of Florida citrus. However, investments in research have led to innovations that are revitalizing the state’s signature crop. Albritton this Session helped direct $47 million to support the industry. The future is brighter and more ‘fruit-ful’ because President-designate Albritton and Florida Citrus Mutual — the state’s largest trade association dedicated to protecting and enhancing the future of citrus growers — are at the tiller to sustain the Sunshine State’s citrus industry.

Florida Hospital Association — Team members at the Florida Hospital Association are resting easy knowing that Florida hospitals can preserve high-quality, accessible health care with the passage of the landmark Live Healthy Act. Alongside Live Healthy champion Senate President Passidomo, the Florida Hospital Association worked with lawmakers and hospital leaders to enact sound policy and $716 million in notable investments for Florida’s hospitals to keep pace with the latest technology and treatments. With this wide-ranging support, Florida’s modern, sophisticated health care system is poised to meet the growing demand for high-quality care for millions of Floridians — and the many families flocking to the Sunshine State every day. Floridians can “Live Healthy,” in part, because of those steering advocacy for enhanced health care delivery, including Mary C. Mayhew, President and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association.

Florida’s legal climate — In recent years, the Legislature has been focused on reforming Florida’s legal climate, taking it from a Judicial Hellhole to a Point of Light. This Session, to continue to improve the civil justice system, lawmakers approved legislation related to asbestos-related claims, as a large percentage of these cases are ultimately dismissed. By increasing the information required to be included in the initial pleading filed by a plaintiff alleging injury from exposure to asbestos or silica, such as the exposed person’s smoking history, the exposure-related occupation and employer, and names of persons knowledgeable about the exposure, the bill will help narrow the field more quickly. This will reduce the burden on our court system, lower businesses’ litigation costs and help injured plaintiffs obtain justice more quickly.

Florida Network of Youth and Family Services (Florida Network) — Whether or not you’re familiar with the Florida Network, here’s all you need to know: For every $1 the state invests in their services — which help runaway, habitually truant, ungovernable or homeless youth — there is a $9.19 return on investment. The icing on the cake? Those same services also saved the state nearly $410 million in just 18 months. We understand why they were fully funded in the state budget and commend its President/CEO, Stacy Gromatski, and their board for preventing crises from becoming catastrophes for Florida’s next generation.

Florida Power & Light — A provision in the tax cut package (HB 7073) would delay the time utilities are taxed on major construction projects. FP&L backed it, and it is projected to cost state coffers $2.9 million.

Florida Retail Federation — FRF wasted no time this Session advocating for local retail. From expanding access to HIV screenings and treatment to Florida retail pharmacies (in a touching tribute to Rep. Dana Trabulsy’s late brother) to responsible balloon disposal and cracking down on smash-and-grab theft and porch pirating, no stone was left unturned. Not to mention, where would we be without sales tax holidays? The cornerstone of Main Streets statewide, Florida retail remains strong and ready to serve.

Florida Sheriffs Association and school safety — Led by the Florida Sheriffs Association Legislative Chair and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Florida’s Sheriffs have successfully advocated for the passage of school safety measures every year since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting tragedy that shocked the world. This year is no different, as Sheriffs worked with the Legislature to put forward another comprehensive school safety package. The legislation includes requirements that all access points to school campuses remain closed and locked and creates a requirement that every student’s instructional space will have a safe area identified. There are more accountability measures, which is certainly a good thing when we are all working to keep our kids safe. Sheriffs worked with two outstanding school safety advocates in Rep. Trabulsy and Sen. Alexis Calatayud.

Florida TaxWatch — The nonprofit government watchdog weighed in on several bills this Session fulfilling its role as the “eyes and ears” of Florida taxpayers. Under the leadership of Dominic Calabro and former Lt. Gov. Jeff Kottkamp, Florida TaxWatch’s timely research, in-depth analyses and compelling testimony on a variety of issues — including the state’s physician shortage, vacation rental regulations and the importance of swimming lesson voucher programs — was regularly cited by legislative leaders and media alike. They have been a go-to resource for many over the course of the last 60-plus days, and they aren’t finished yet: Turkey season is right around the corner.

The GEO Group — Legislators decided early this year to try and bring salaries in private prisons into line with the pay of guards working directly for the Department of Corrections. That ended up as a point of fine negotiation between the House and Senate, and lawmakers ultimately decided to direct staff support to individual institutions with the sprinkle list. Facilities run by The GEO Group — Blackwater River Correctional, Moore Haven Correctional and South Bay Correctional — locked down $1.6 million, compared to $479,000 for a single CoreCivic-run facility. Meanwhile, the Legislature budgeted nearly $10 million to extend contracts to GEO corrections facilities.

Gulfstream Park, Tampa Bay Downs and the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association — Last year lawmakers included $27.5 million in tax credits to be used to promote thoroughbred horse racing, with $15 million going to the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association, $5 million going to Tampa Bay Downs track and $15 million going to the Gulfstream Park Racing Association. That provision was set to expire in 2025, but the tax cut package included a measure removing that sunset, extending the distribution permanently.

Hayward House — Toast the end of Legislative Session with a Rascal Yard or Under the Magnolia at Hayward House. If Ashley Chaney can demo, reno and open a restaurant in 60 days, then the Legislature most certainly can Sine Die on time. Thanks for fueling the political process to the finish line with refreshing libations and delicious comfort food favorites. Cheers to HH for a successful first Session!

HCA Healthcare — As Florida’s largest teaching hospital system, HCA Healthcare played a pivotal role in securing increased funding for medical education. HCA successfully advocated for $24 million for the LINE Program to increase nursing education, an expansion of the “Slots for Docs” Program from 100 to 200 funded graduate medical education (GME) positions, and $10.5 million for the Statewide Medicaid Residency Program GME funding.

Homeowners — Property insurance premiums are already giving them heartburn, and the Legislature can only do so much to stabilize such a large and complex market. But there are headaches that can be avoided with sound policy. That was lawmakers’ aim with legislation bringing much-needed reforms to the state’s Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program. Since its inception in 2010, PACE has faced complaints from homeowners who didn’t know what they were signing up for or were given a less-than-transparent overview of how the lending vehicle works. SB 770 modernizes the 14-year-old law by providing significant new consumer safeguards and ensuring local governments will always decide whether PACE is offered in their communities. Nobody likes surprise bills, and thanks to Sen. Martin and House sponsor Rep. Trabulsy, fewer Floridians will be getting them.

JAXPORT — One of the major economic drivers in Northeast Florida got some much-needed funding for crane replacement, and it was a bipartisan effort, with Sen. Clay Yarborough and Rep. Kimberly Daniels combining to bring in $26 million for the modernization project, with the lobbying effort led by Joe Mobley of The Fiorentino Group with an assist from the team at Ballard Partners. This is after $30 million the year before. It’s much needed, as half of JAXPORT’s cranes are at the end of their useful life. Part replacement and refurbishment will give them new life, at a cost of approximately $2.5 million per crane.

Jewish Floridians — As antisemitic incidents in America increased nearly fourfold since the Oct. 7 attack in Israel, Florida has increasingly been a bastion for Jewish people. Lawmakers this Session passed — with minimal opposition — bills reaffirming support for the world’s only Jewish-majority nation, defining antisemitism in Florida Statutes to enable better enforcement against hate crimes and earmarked seven-digit funding for security at Jewish day schools and preschools. They also authorized a recurring funding model for Jewish school security costs and overwhelmingly shot down a proposal calling for a cease-fire in Gaza that included no conditions for Hamas to surrender or the 100-plus Israeli hostages to be released.

James Madison Institute — The Tallahassee-based think tank is one of the top progenitors of conservative policy in the nation. The James Madison Institute spent another 60 days fighting for the ideals of limited government, economic freedom and free enterprise for everyone in the Sunshine State. JMI served as one of the chief voices in the policy world cheering for further school choice expansion. The James Madison Institute worked with the Legislature to ensure that out-of-state occupational licenses are recognized so that recently relocated workers can begin to earn a living and address workforce shortages more quickly. JMI has been a go-to resource on many issues, including protecting consumer’s privacy.

Land Conservation — The Legislature is set to fund land conservation for FDACS Rural and Family Lands Protection Program and the Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Forever Program at $100 million each. With more than a billion dollars worth of critical natural and working lands awaiting conservation and at risk of being developed, the Florida Conservation Group has advocated tirelessly to see state dollars devoted to these programs. What’s more, with the full support of Senate President Passidomo, we saw the unanimous passage of Florida’s Compact to Conserve, a separate bill allocating another $100 million in dedicated funds for conservation projects within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. Both Florida Forever and Rural and the Family Lands Protection Program will be able to access these funds.

Magnums — Lawmakers have teased relaxing the cap on wine bottle sizes for years, with each Session culminating in a finish more disappointing than a mousy bottle of Bordeaux. Not this year. Lighthouse Point Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca shut down the Lucy-with-the-football routine and rallied unanimous support from his colleagues in the House. With an assist from Senate sponsor Jay Trumbull, who secured a 38-1 vote for the bill in the upper chamber, Floridians are one step away from a whole new world of wine bottle sizes — we’re talking bad boys as big as 15 liters or, in non-metric terms, “really freaking big.” Here’s hoping the Governor doesn’t ruin the party.

Masters of the Air — In some high drama at the end of the Legislative Session, Rep. Bankson and Chair McFarland made the first motion of the Session to refuse to concur with a Senate amendment. The aggressive lobby effort, led by Jared Rosenstein of Capital City Consulting, helped save the future free-market eVTOL industry.

Richard McCullough, Peter Collins — It’s not just FSU’s football team that’s climbing to the top — the FSU President and Board of Trustees Chair are ensuring the rest of the university continues climbing up the rankings. Under the leadership of this dynamic duo, FSU’s presence in higher education discussions at the Capitol is undeniable.

Alix Miller and the Florida Trucking Association — On the heels of a historical win with tort reform during the 2023 Legislative Session, Miller and Florida Trucking Association continued to notch impressive legislative wins in 2024. Most noteworthy was the passage of HB 179, a multiyear effort to combat predatory towing. Predatory towing has been on the rise around the country for the trucking industry, with excessive charges, billing for unnecessary equipment, damage to equipment and illegally withholding the release of cargo, with invoices as high as $200,000. Miller also secured the third and final year of an appropriation from FloridaCommerce to support the recruitment of truck drivers and safety outreach, for which Florida Trucking Association won the American Trucking Association’s Mike Russell Trucking Image Award in 2023.

Military veterans and their spouses — The budget contains over $284 million in programs and services, including funds to combat veteran homelessness, suicide prevention and improving their health care. Additionally, legislation enhances job programs for veterans and expands them to spouses. State Veteran Nursing Homes will now be able to keep couples who need nursing home care together by being permitted to admit spouses. Disabled veterans can more quickly receive tax exemptions and obtain free fishing and hunting licenses. Veterans can thank some of their own for bringing these policies home — among their biggest champions are Sens. Burgess and Collins, both U.S. Army veterans, as well as Rep. David Smith and FDVA Secretary James S. “Hammer” Hartsell, both of whom are Marine Corps vets.

Mote Marine — The marine biology center scored $5m for its aquarium, $1m for coral restoration, and HB 1565 removes the expiration date on the Red Tide Initiative which means a cool $3m per year in perpetuity.

Natural Gas — In Florida, there are more than 700,000 homes and 70,000 businesses that rely on natural gas. It may come as a surprise, but the reality is that physical domestic attacks on critical assets, including natural gas infrastructure, are on the rise. In fact, last year a mainstream film was released in theaters titled How to Blow Up a Pipeline. A review by The New York Times praised the film for its “sympathetic portrayal of eco-terrorism.” This points to the magnitude of the problem and illustrates the need for legislation to protect our critical infrastructure. Dale Calhoun, Executive Director of the Florida Natural Gas Association, diligently lobbied for the passage of HB 275, Offenses Involving Critical Infrastructure. HB 275, which will create new felony offenses for causing intentional harm or damage to critical infrastructure, passed unanimously.

New College of Florida — On the heels of a successful reorg with Richard Corcoran at the helm, New College has continued to secure state funding and respect. The latest budget, which allocates $30 million to New College, continues to prove the Legislature likes what they are seeing. And yet, the one-time accountability measures stuck in proviso seem almost punitive. This should raise a few eyebrows among the other state universities, lest they be targeted like this in the future. Nonetheless, with Corcoran in charge, New College is clearly a winner, now and for years to come.

Occupational, physical and speech therapists — They received their first Medicaid rate increase in 30 years.

Optometrists — It came down to the wire, but the Florida Optometric Association again beat back efforts to ban optometrists from being able to describe themselves as physicians, defeating SB 1112. Passidomo came out swinging in the last week of Session inferring that optometrists mislead their patients. “I think if you will, in the information you put out, what you wear, how you talk, you should tell your patients what your degree is. I think it’s wrong to infer or leave it silent that you have a degree you don’t have,” she said. The House, which agreed to pass similar legislation last year, wasn’t going along with Passidomo’s wishes. The bill was a top priority for Rep. Ralph Massullo, who is facing term limits. A physician, Massullo didn’t support the Senate bill and earlier in the week amended it to allow optometrists to use the term optometric physician in their advertisements. The Senate refused to concur and the House refused to reconsider before adjourning.

Oral health — Legislators prioritized oral health this Session through the funding of key initiatives championed by the Florida Dental Association to increase access to dental care for Florida’s veterans and underserved populations and the passage of legislation to protect Florida patients and promote oral health for all Floridians. This includes the passage of legislation to ensure Florida patients receive the dental benefits they are paying for by ensuring coverage for preapproved dental services and increasing patient protections for direct-to-consumer dentistry. Florida legislators’ recommended budget included $1 million in funding to implement Florida’s veterans dental care grant program, which will help charitable organizations and clinics across the state provide critical oral health care services and treatment to veterans at no cost, as well as support for the Florida Dental Association Foundation’s 2025 Florida Mission of Mercy two-day dental clinic event. Finally, the historic Live Healthy Act includes expansion of the dental student loan repayment program, training opportunities for dental students in federally qualified health centers, and a much-needed $35 million fee increase for dental services in Florida’s Medicaid program.

Orthodontic patients — In a win for patient health and safety, advancements were made to bring accountability to direct-to-consumer orthodontics to protect Floridians from potentially harmful and irreparable damage. Sen. Boyd and Rep. McClure championed policies passed in HB 855, which was supported by advocates from the American Association of Orthodontists and the Florida Association of Orthodontists. The bill would require a dentist of record to remain primarily responsible for all dental treatments for a patient treated through telehealth, require advertisements of dental services provided through telehealth to include a specified disclaimer for certain dental services, and require an in-person examination and review of X-rays from the last 12 months before the movement of teeth.

Parrotheads — Parrotheads can celebrate the memory of Jimmy Buffett on the drive to Key West. One of the most uplifting bills passed by the Legislature renames Florida State Road A1A to “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.” The coastal stretch of road goes from Fernandina Beach to Key West. Islamorada Republican Rep. Jim Mooney and Newberry Republican Rep. Chuck Clemons co-sponsored the bill. Buffett, famous for his “Margaritaville” and “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere” songs, was also passionate about the environment in his adopted state of Florida. At the age of 76, Buffett died last year from skin cancer. The legendary singer-songwriter “will always rightfully be remembered as one of history’s greatest Floridians,” Clemons said. Now, the renamed highway on the way to Buffett’s beloved Key West can pay homage to his memory and legacy. Buffett’s fifth album, after all, was called “A1A.”

Property rights — After several attempts to strip private property rights in Miami-Dade County and establish a buffer zone under the guise of Everglades Protection, property owners’ rights prevailed in this Session. Long Live the “Free State of Florida.”

Red Tails — Florida is joining other states, including Virginia, in honoring America’s first Black military pilots with a permanent holiday. Next year and every year after, the fourth Thursday of March will be recognized as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day in remembrance of the African American aviators who trained in segregated units — mostly at a flying school in Tuskegee, Alabama, but also in Florida — and flew as fighter pilots, navigators and bombers in World War II. Prior legislation designated the day for commemoration, but only for that year. A bill (HB 1227) lawmakers unanimously passed this month will make it a permanent holiday, but not a paid day off. Sen. Vic Torres and Rep. Bruce Antone, both Democrats, carried the measure with Republican Rep. Bankson. The Tuskegee Airmen have been depicted many times in dramatic and documentary media, including the 2012 feature film, “Red Tails,” and the 2023 HBO series, “Masters of the Air.”

Reproductive rights advocates — Things haven’t been going their way for a little while now, with a 15-week abortion ban on the books and a six-week one ready to go as soon as the courts weigh in on its predecessor. But, despite all of that, their side has reason for hope. First and foremost, a proposed constitutional amendment to guarantee abortion rights through viability has the signatures it needs and, based on Justices’ reception during oral arguments, seems like it will pass muster in the Supreme Court. But that’s not Session stuff. When it comes to the goings-on in the Statehouse, reproductive rights advocates can breathe a sigh of relief after GOP Sen. Grall pulled a bill that critics say would open the door to “personhood” for fetuses and bring a flood of nasty litigation along with it. Grall isn’t the type of person to give up, so odds are the issue is only dead for now, not for good. Still, that’s something abortion rights supporters can worry about after November.

Returning citizens — Florida’s returning citizens are definitely winners this Session after the Legislature passed a bill (HB 133) reducing barriers to employment for people with criminal convictions. On top of that, lawmakers created in-state tuition opportunities for incarcerated Floridians (SB 62), giving another to prosperity across the state. Credit goes in part to Amendment 4, which passed in 2018 and gave individuals who finished their time a say in politics. Their growing voice in the legislative process is making substantial inroads on behalf of individuals re-entering society. Supporters of the bills include the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, the Florida Policy Institute, the Institute for Justice and, on the workforce bill, the Florida Retail Federation.

Sadowski Coalition – It’s about time the folks at the Sadowski Coalition took a well-deserved victory lap. After many years of advocacy – and years where money in the affordable housing trust funds were diverted for other purposes – the members of the Sadowski Coalition over the last few years have seen the consistent full funding of housing as promised by the Legislature. Even more, under the leadership of President Passidomo, they saw the momentous passage of the Live Local Act. With housing being a critical issue in Florida, it’s finally getting the attention it deserves. I imagine that’s in large part because of the committed members behind the Sadowski Coalition and those at its helm, which includes Mark Hendrickson, executive director of the Florida Association of Local Housing Finance Authorities, who took over as its facilitator in 2023 after the retirement of longtime housing advocate Jaimie Ross.

Sickle cell disease sufferers — Relief may be on the way for those diagnosed with sickle cell disease as legislation (HB 7085) was unanimously passed in both chambers funding projects that improve care for Floridians diagnosed with the disease with money dedicated to the cause. It’s also aimed at improving data collection in the search for the best way to treat the disease that causes fatigue, infections and pain. Now the legislation that Boca Raton Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore and House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell sponsored awaits the Governor’s signature. The disease disproportionately affects Floridians, according to a news release from the House Democrats. Under the bill’s provisions, the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity within the Department of Health will award grants to community-based sickle cell disease treatment and research centers. The centers will also develop a health care workforce specializing in the unique needs of patients with sickle cell disease. And the legislation also means money dedicated to the cause: $10 million in recurring funds for the grant program is included in the House and Senate budget, according to a news release from the House Democratic Office.

Space Florida — SF had a skyrocketing victory this Session. The state’s aerospace economic development agency received an additional $5 million in operations costs on the “sprinkle list” from the House. That’s not counting the $12.5 million in basic funding Space Florida secured for meeting its state budget from the prior year, and $6 million for a new finance fund. The funds are a win for new Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long, who just took over the agency, replacing Frank DiBello. Gov. DeSantis previously represented a part of the Space Coast while he served in Congress, and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez is Space Florida’s Board Chair. Other board members include Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Financial Officer Rodney Cruise and Jacksonville’s Cecil Airport Director Matt Bocchino. The state funding is a win for Space Florida which is more important than ever as the private sector is jumping into the aerospace industry.

State college employees — It’s long been considered “Cadillac coverage” and now employees and faculty at state colleges can climb on board if they like. The Legislature agreed to spend $80 million in the FY 2024-25 budget to allow the state’s 28 colleges to get their health insurance coverage through the state group health insurance program. Community college faculty and staff have Senate Republicans to thank. A stand-alone education budget bill says that open enrollment should begin as soon as possible, but no later than July 31, 2025. The fine print also requires state colleges that agree to participate in the program to commit for at least three years. No problem. In other state group health insurance news, legislators also agreed to pump an additional $550 million in money (of which $200 million is federal funds) to keep the trust fund solvent. The financial infusion is becoming an annual appropriation; lawmakers have not raised the costs of health insurance premiums in years.

State workers — Nothing says “winner” like a pay raise. Better still, this marks the third year in a row (and fourth time out of the past five years) that one of the main Session takeaways for state employees is more money in their pocket. Call it intuition, but it tells us the 79,000 Career Services employees who will start making an extra thousand bucks a year come July 1 will remember the Passidomo-Renner years fondly.

Student-athletes — Parents and future pros can rest a little easier knowing that every coach on the sidelines will be ready and able to respond to student-athlete cardiac events thanks to the new CPR and AED training requirements contained in HB 865. Honestly, the bill carried across the goal line by Rep. Brad Yeager makes so much sense that we’re surprised it wasn’t already law.

The guy who signs the paycheck — One of the hardest fought issues this Legislative Session was the passage of HB 433, which contained three Florida Chamber top priorities to provide regulatory certainty and consistency for local businesses by addressing local policies that have a detrimental impact on local businesses and their employees. The Chamber was successful in getting all three of the provisions across the finish line in one of the final bills of Session. HB 433 prohibits local governments from adopting a patchwork of heat illness ordinances for outdoor workers and prohibits local government mandates around scheduling, as seen in places such as New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, and the state of Oregon. Finally, the bill prohibits local governments from using their purchasing or procurement processes to impose wage mandates on private employers.

State University System — It wasn’t just UF that saw success this Session — the entire State University System did well. Chancellor Ray Rodrigues has proven himself to be an effective advocate for investing in higher ed, and the state’s universities are enjoying the results. Not only did the three other preeminent universities — FSU, USF and now FIU — have a banner year, but UWF, FGCU and others saw significant state support as well. The Legislature’s commitment to the SUS is clear, and both state and university students are set to benefit from it.

TECO’s team — People in the process have witnessed quite the turnaround for TECO Energy. With Stephanie Smith now at the helm, supported by Justin Thames and Jane Hennessy, and alongside Kandi Floyd, who leads external affairs on the gas side, TECO earned many tallies in the victory column this year. The rock star in-house team was bolstered by contract lobbyists David Browning, Nicole Kelley, Brian Bautista, Chris Chaney, Steve Schale, Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart, Omar Rashid, Anita Berry, Rich Heffley, Kelly Horton and Yolanda Cash Jackson. It was definitely a Session for the books for team TECO.

Tesla — Efforts to preempt local governments and create a streamlined system for EV charging stations is a huge win for EV makers.

T.K. Waters — While it wasn’t an incredible year for some of Duval’s priorities, the county’s head lawman scored a couple of wins thanks to teamwork among the county’s delegation. Sen. Yarborough and Rep. Wyman Duggan teamed up on legislation clarifying statute to give Waters the right to shift funds around at will in the budget passed yearly by the Jacksonville City Council. Meanwhile, Rep. Jessica Baker teamed up with Yarborough to score $577,514 for a Mobile Investigative Command Vehicle on the Sheriff’s wish list, roughly half the cost for the ride. While the state didn’t fully fund it, he can make up the difference from a roughly $600 million local budget, and feel unencumbered in the process.

Uber Technologies — Uber Eats once again streamlines the process, ensuring all restaurants know they are being listed on delivery platforms before processing orders, providing consistency and transparency for consumers and preventing local governments from requiring personal data to be shared. Word around the Capitol is that after the Senate considered legislation, Orlando Airport Leadership reached out to finally fix the fee disparity Uber riders have been targeted with, with a resolution expected in the coming weeks. Nice work for Uber leads Javi Correoso and Giovanni Castro!

University of Florida — The Legislature invested heavily in Florida’s flagship and land-grant university this Session, and with good reason. UF has become a national academic and research powerhouse, home to a remarkable health system, one of the largest supercomputers on earth, an innovative semiconductor program and groundbreaking, life-changing research. With a presence in all 67 counties, its impact is felt not only in every corner of the state but throughout the entire Southeast region. And under the leadership of President Ben Sasse, the university is sure to use the state’s investment strategically, further bolstering Florida’s higher ed credentials.

Voucher programs — Love it or hate it, but in Florida, school choice means school choice. No ifs, ands or buts. Lawmakers proved that last year when they passed universal school choice, providing vouchers to any family for any school with few exceptions. Yes, that meant homeschool families got checks for several thousand bucks a kid … and yeah, some of them went on shopping sprees. But a kid can learn a lot from a PS5, or so we hear. The Legislature in 2024 considered putting some guardrails in place limiting how families spend the voucher money, but that sounded too much like a rule and not enough like a choice, so it was scrapped. Instead, organizations administering the school choice scholarships will provide parents with “handbooks” detailing what the money should and should not be used for. What they do with that information is up to them.

YMCAs — The YMCAs around Florida secured over $17M for projects. The biggest wins were in Volusia and Flagler counties.

Your coolers — High Noons will now be cold thanks to Alex Rizo and HB 709 which will allow distributors to service spirits. Prior to the bill, distributors could stock beer, but not ready to drink alcoholic beverages.

Your SunPass statement — A one-year rebate program for heavy toll users expired in January. There wasn’t much discussion of renewing it for another year until the last days of the Session, when lawmakers inserted a $450 million renewal of the program for one year starting April 1. Drivers who have more than 35 toll transactions per month will receive a 50% rebate on their tolls under the program.

Mixed bag

Ashley Moody and Jimmy Patronis — By the standards of Cabinet officials, Attorney General Moody and CFO Patronis had a somewhat successful, if muted, Session. But by the standards of low-name-ID potential gubernatorial candidates, they faltered. Lawmakers passed Moody’s bill to restrict the sale of non-Food and Drug Administration-approved vaping products, but Gov. DeSantis has vetoed a similar bill before so it’s uncertain if he’ll do so again. Patronis saw his agency bills pass, but lawmakers stripped out a provision cracking down on NewsGuard, a company that grades news outlets on veracity, over fears conservative outlets would be shut out by local governments. Both names have been floated as potential 2026 candidates, but neither had a headline-grabbing Session to break away from the pack. The cameo appearance of another potential rival, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, created more buzz.

E-bikes — One way to describe their 2024 Session: A stay of execution. No, lawmakers aren’t planning an outright ban, but e-bikes’ injury toll — and death count — has been rising and some lawmakers believe local governments should be able to take action. If not for a high-profile case that resulted in the death of a 66-year-old woman on Valentine’s Day, the issue may not have gained traction this year. Rep. Vicki Lopez sprang to action after hearing the news but wasn’t able to get any language tacked onto a transportation omnibus bill midway through Session. She has already vowed to bring the proposal back next year.

The LGBTQ community — While 2024 was hardly the legislative bloodbath for LGBTQ people that they endured in years prior, several bills that didn’t succeed this time around portend changes that may soon come. GOP lawmakers failed to pass measures to expand the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law in the workplace, ban the display of pride flags at government buildings (see above), stifle gender-affirming treatment and criminalize changing one’s sex on government documents. That last measure, which critics called “trans erasure,” was apparently so unpalatable to Senate President Passidomo that she said she had no intention of hearing the bill in her chamber.

PSTA — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority faced a bill this Session that would have restructured its Board of Directors. It was part of a broader effort to reform PSTA after complaints — largely from conservatives — about the transit agency’s new SunRunner Bus Rapid Transit route and St. Pete Beach, which successfully forced the agency to stop its fare-free period early over concerns about transient riders inundating the small beach town. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Linda Chaney, cleared the House. But Sen. Rouson pulled it in the Senate, meaning that without passage in both chambers, it was dead. The bill would have reduced the board’s size from 15 members to 11. The reduced board membership would have affected seats appointed by local cities, such as the city of St. Petersburg where Democrats tend to be in power to appoint members friendly to their brand of transit-friendly. Chaney said her measure was needed because PSTA receives too high a subsidy for too low ridership. Parts of her bill made it into another transportation bill, however, including a measure requiring a 2/3 vote to reduce lanes, a provision that would have affected SunRunner because it took a lane from regular traffic on First Avenues North and South for a dedicated transit lane.

Public money for state campaigns — Voters in November will decide — again — whether to repeal Florida’s scheme for using public dollars for statewide candidates’ campaigns. Candidates must raise a certain amount before the funds, which come from qualifying fees paid by candidates, are distributed. It was approved as a way to help lower-funded candidates remain competitive, but in an era of huge $100 million campaigns, public campaign finance funding is deemed obsolete by some lawmakers, who put the measure on the ballot. If 60% of voters approve, it’ll be gone.

Unions — Some might call it union-busting, others necessary regulation to keep Florida competitive. Whatever side of the fence, unions didn’t come out of this Legislative Session smelling like roses, at least not living ones. A measure (SB 1746) from Sen. Ingoglia doesn’t further impact unions in general, but it also did little to soften a law passed last year making it difficult for unions to remain in effect. The bill revises a law passed last year barring some public sector unions from automatically deducting dues from members’ paychecks to exempt additional unions. Last year’s bill controversially exempted law enforcement unions, which tend to back Republican candidates for office, but not teachers unions, which tend to back Democrats. The existing law also requires 60% or workers to join the union for it to remain certified. It also imposed additional transparency measures, all components that challenged unions. Ingoglia’s update adds 911 operators, emergency medical technicians and paramedics to the list of exempted workforces.

Losers

Ron DeSantis — It’s hard to carry priorities over the finish line when you don’t have any. Even as the Governor delivered his State of the State this year, everyone knew his focus wasn’t on Florida. Days before the Iowa Caucuses, he walked into House chambers less a state executive and more a candidate for President, one who already stank of doom.

DeSantis’ speech focused more on urban blight and crime rates in Chicago and San Francisco than home insurance rates. He evoked imagery of Founding Fathers ringing the Liberty Bell and fear-mongered on a flow of immigrants more than 1,000 miles away in Eagle Pass. And he cared more about stopping pro-Hamas demonstrations on Florida campuses than preparing coastal communities for the next hurricane season.

Lawmakers nodded along all the way to Cedar Rapids. But after a predictably disappointing finish in Iowa, DeSantis folded his campaign before New Hampshire and returned home to a Legislature already crafting policy without him. Everything that had made him a giant in 2023 — a landslide re-election, a heroic response to Hurricane Ian — seemed a distant memory. And much of his political strength — the love of Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson, a near-religious online following — was exposed as toothless, worthless or both.

He tried quickly to flex executive muscle, killing a Patronis proposal for a Donald Trump defense fund with an X post. But he showed up to shape the Session’s top priorities.

That seemed most evident on the symbolically numbered HB 1, Speaker Renner’s beloved social media bill. Days after suspending his campaign, DeSantis publicly proclaimed the bill went too far in cutting parents out of decisions on internet use. The Legislature’s response was to ignore him, even as DeSantis offered increasingly specific demands on what appeared in the bill.

And yes, the Governor ultimately got his way, but only after Renner pretty much forced a mid-Session veto. The maneuver left enough time to deliver a second bill already in a life raft posture. But it looked for more than a minute like a Republican Legislature might override a Republican Governor for the first time in modern history (Charlie Crist was an independent when the Legislature rebuked him).

Meanwhile, lawmakers punished DeSantis with the purse. The Governor wanted $50 million for his Florida State Guard, but lawmakers will only give him $20 million. He wanted $45 million for a Hillsdale College-created civics program, but lawmakers budgeted $10 million. DeSantis had reveled for years in national coverage of Florida flying border crossers to liberal strongholds like Martha’s Vineyard, but lawmakers tired of the fiscally dubious program and set no money aside to continue it.

As the Tampa Bay Times/Miami Herald notes, lawmakers aren’t just giving DeSantis less to spend but imposing guardrails on the Governor and allies as well. The Legislature will continue funding DeSantis’ attempt to turn New College of Florida in an explicitly conservative institution, but the school won’t get blank checks The budget includes detailed instructions on how New College must spend some of its new money — including requirements that the state university submit quarterly status reports to the Legislature to better explain how it spends cash and whether produces any measurable academic progress.

Similar strings tighten up the State Guard, which also must document quarterly progress. The Governor’s pet army also won’t receive its final chunk of funding without starting the physical construction of a headquarters in Flagler County (as it happens in Renner’s home district).

Meanwhile, Senate President Passidomo’s Office became a wood chipper for culture war issues that had been a hallmark of DeSantis’ national agenda. “Don’t Say Gay” for nonprofits? Lowering gun-buying age? Screwing with trans people’s driver’s licenses? Even as DeSantis endorsed policies, or even implemented them administratively, the Senate became a legislative graveyard.

We’ll see what this all means when the budget hits DeSantis’ desk. But it’s clear the days of wishing laws directly into statute are done. This was DeSantis’ least effective Session ever, and now he’s stuck in Florida for two more.

Other losers

National reporters and online trolls — What a difference a Sine Die makes. Last year you couldn’t swing a pickleball paddle without hitting a bigfoot national scribe or a jerky conservative keyboard warrior in downtown Tallahassee on the last day of Session. This year, with DeSantis’ complete and total collapse, none of them are here for the DeSanti politicos to fete at the Governors Inn bar and clubhouse. It’s their loss, Tallahassee is lovely this time of year.

Linda Stewart — Working against her own constituents left Sen. Stewart with few friendly headlines back home during her final Legislative Session. The Orlando Sentinel uncovered communications showing she had filed a bill drafted by a lobbyist about VISIT FLORIDA funding, and then the two tried to hide it since it directly hurt the interests of the county government. Effectively, it would have made it harder for any County Commission to slash funding for the state’s destination marketing organization. The lobbyist got fired, and the bill died. Meanwhile, Stewart’s hometown newspaper hammered her as “what’s wrong with Florida politics” during the Session that was supposed to serve as her swan song.

Alex Andrade — With a month like this, it’s no wonder Rep. Andrade wants to make it easier to sue folks for libel. Let’s make clear now that “Loser” is a statement of opinion, not fact, but it’s one that’s pretty easy to back up. His defamation bill, dead two years in a row now, just stood as the most high-profile failure. He also carried bills on ticket resales, Kratom and charter schools that flunked out like a Swiftie getting high before midterm exams. Some bills flamed out in high spectacle, like the gutting of a proposed exemption for financial disclosures for politicians in towns of 500 people or fewer. There, House leadership cleared the way for an unfriendly amendment and hung the Pensacola Republican out to dry. And all this happened before Rolling Stone turned a racially insensitive remark by Andrade into a national headline. Andrade feels he’s been unfairly characterized as a racist by the Florida Democratic Party — and specifically by some Black women in the House. Maybe, but it’s worth asking why he consistently draws criticism from one demographic of colleagues again and again. He heads home with reason for self-reflection — and little else.

Arts — The Legislature believes that the best artists are starving artists, or at least it seems that way based on the dearth of arts funding in the 2024-25 budget. Advocacy groups such as the Florida Cultural Alliance sought about $55 million in grant funding for the arts — a term used semi-loosely since a handful of natural history outfits are under their banner — and ended up getting less than half. FCA kept its fingers crossed ahead of the “sprinkle” drop but there wasn’t anything sweet for them … in confectionary terms, it may as well have been the citric acid dregs at the bottom of the Sour Patch bag.

Fabián Basabe — As a lawmaker, Rep. Basabe is a ship without a harbor. He votes with few exceptions in lockstep with his fellow Republicans on hard-right issues, but his own legislation — particularly his meager batch this year — could be mistaken for those of a moderate Democrat. Two of the eight bills he filed for the 2024 Session sought to better protect same-sex marriage. Another would have aided environmental cleanups by allowing deposit returns of up to 15 cents on beverage containers. Just one, which would have created an initiative to place women’s historical markers across the state, received a single hearing in a chamber his political party dominates. Maybe it’s the feuds he starts with progressive lawmakers he later hopes will collaborate with him or his threat to kill funding for an underprivileged youth center after a social media account mocked him. Perhaps it’s the lawsuit former staffers filed against him over alleged sexual harassment. Whatever it may be, he seemed locked out of The Process this year.

Bears — Property owners plagued by rogue bears might be celebrating this Legislative Session, but the bears raiding their trash cans and scaring their kids aren’t. The Legislature approved a measure (HB 87) backed by Rep. Jason Shoaf in the House and Sen. Corey Simon in the Senate (SB 632) that authorizes residents to kill black bears that threaten them on their property, so long as they don’t sell the meat or any other part of the bear. The measure is heading to DeSantis for his signature. Think of it as “Stand Your Ground” but for menacing bears. It cleared the House this week, but passed out of the Senate long before that, despite concerns from some Democrats that the bill would facilitate “mass murder” of bears. However, property owners, particularly in rural areas, have reported incidents involving bears and argue they should have the legal authority to defend themselves on their properties. Lawmakers agree. The black bear population has reached more than 4,000 since the bear population dropped dangerously low, to about 300, in the 1970s.

Butterfingered 7-year-olds — Starting July 1, the intentional release of any balloons outside in Florida will be classified as littering, punishable by a $150-per-violation fine. That is, except for children 6 and younger, who will be exempt from punishment under a bill now floating to the Governor’s desk. So, don’t let go of that string, kids!

The Carlyle Group — After a China crackdown bill outlawed nationals from countries of foreign concern buying up properties in Florida, real estate professionals realized quite a few buyers fall into that category. The Real Property, Probate & Trust Law Section of the Florida Bar and the Real Estate Roundtable rallied business groups in favor of a “glitch” bill rolling back portions of the law, but lawmakers say nobody lobbied as hard as The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. For a minute, it looked like something might pass after the Senate Rules Committee attached language to a bill by Sen. Yarborough that would have allowed purchases for residential real estate development and in other specific situations. But the Governor, after language first appeared, fumed at an Orlando news conference about the “unwind what we’ve done to protect Floridians against the threat posed by China.” After that, the House never took up the changes and instead pushed the underlying bill on easement development back to the Senate with anything about China excised completely. And that’s how it stayed when the Senate passed a version to put on DeSantis’ desk.

China — A while ago it was Germans, then it was Russians. Now it’s China’s turn. In Florida and elsewhere, one of the quickest ways to poison the well on any idea is to find a way to link it to China, like a perverse geopolitical version of “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.” Yes, everyone knows China is not our friend, but nobody can keep a straight face and say theatrics and a tinge of Sinophobia aren’t part of the fuel mixture propelling anti-China policy in the statehouse. Bad batteries? China. Foreign landowners? PRC plot. Teens like vaping? Shenzhen wants to poison our youth. The Left isn’t immune, either — we didn’t even know there was a “race” to develop viable cultured meat, but apparently, we’re in danger of losing it now. Just imagine if, instead of putting a man on the moon, JFK was talking about putting lab-grown beef on store shelves in the next “deck-ade.” Really, the only thing lawmakers could do to drive the point home more would be to pass a joint resolution formally stating that wet markets are gross. All ridiculousness aside, it doesn’t matter if perception isn’t reality once there’s a law on the books — and sticking it to China, even more so now than owning the libs, is the cause célèbre in the Legislature.

Chinese vape manufacturers — OK, but seriously, though: The Food and Drug Administration’s lack of enforcement capabilities has allowed illegal and unsafe disposable vapes from China to flood the Florida market and get in the hands of kids. Not anymore. With the passage of HB 1007, vape manufacturers are required to register with the state and certify that their products are compliant with both federal and Florida law. Gov. DeSantis has previously voiced his support for reigning in these dangerous foreign manufacturers.

Coastal historic preservation — The outcry was loud and fervent enough to kill it last year, but the momentum behind a bill (SB 1526) to remove most local protections for historic buildings in oceanside communities bulldozed its opposition this time around. Now thousands of old, coastal structures of note are at risk, and city governments can do little to stand in the way. The bill, dubbed the “Resiliency and Safe Structures Act,” prohibits local governments from blocking or restricting the demolition and replacement of flood-risked buildings that intersect with a state-designated coastal area meant to limit overdevelopment. Property owners would then be able to build a replacement structure at the maximum height and density allowable by local zoning. Sen. Ávila and Republican Rep. Spencer Roach, the measure’s sponsor, say it empowers property owners and will boost safety. Critics like Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez say it will hurt tourism and irrevocably change the architectural character of beachside communities.

Tina Descovich — It’s almost enough to make you feel sorry for Moms for Liberty. The group grew from some Florida pols blasting off on school lockdowns to a national lobby hosting presidential candidates in record time. But that seemed to blow up with co-founder Bridget Ziegler’s sex scandal, and things have only gone downhill since then. The culmination of the group’s diminishment became evident when the Senate refused to take up Descovich’s appointment to the Commission on Ethics. She was the only one of about nearly a dozen unconfirmed nominations that the Senate didn’t attribute to running out of time. Rather, the Senate declined to consider Descovich based on a complaint that she regularly lobbies the Legislature on policy. DeSantis has already signaled that he will reappoint her, so her confirmation will come back again next Session. But combined with increasingly bad press — check out that 60 Minutes interview — and it’s unclear if her political capital isn’t on an irreversible decline.

The housing challenged — If sleeping on the street wasn’t bad enough, doing so in Florida will be a crime starting in October when a new law kicks in banning homeless people from setting up camp on public property. Counties can seek approval from the Department of Children and Families to designate areas for the unhoused to stay for up to a year, but any tenants there would be barred from consuming alcohol or illegal drugs. Republican Sen. Martin, the measure’s sponsor, described the provision as a “compassionate response to the shortage of shelters.” However, many Democratic critics questioned how effective and feasible the plan would be. Sen. Stewart called it an “unfunded mandate,” while Sen. Geraldine Thompson complained it was an attempt to hide “the failure in our society that has brought about homelessness.” Sen. Pizzo suggested the bill was authored by a “think tank” and questioned the logic of running the policy statewide before trying it at a smaller scale first.

Flamingoes — The beautiful birds might have flown into the Tampa Bay area with a hurricane in August, but they won’t be designated the state bird this year. A Senate bill seeking to name the well-balanced pink bird the official state bird made some progress, but the House version flopped. Sen. Calatayud’s bill (SB 918) cleared its first committee on a narrow 3-2 vote but didn’t make it to either of its other two committee stops. And the House version (HB 753) from Reps. Chaney and Mooney didn’t get a hearing in any of its three committee stops. Perhaps lawmakers just really love mockingbirds — that’s the bird the flamingo would have replaced had the bills gained traction. Now that the hankie has dropped without being named the state bird, perhaps you’ll find Florida’s new pink residents having a cocktail somewhere …. a shrimp cocktail that is.

Meta — The social media giant behind Facebook and Meta financed a campaign against HB 1, a priority for the Speaker, that sounded alarms on parental rights. That attracted a veto by DeSantis but resulted in a replacement bill that gives some allowance to parents but imposes the same data privacy and age verification requirements on the tech company that existed the whole time. Even opponents of the legislation spent significant energy trashing the dangers of social media for children. Now, the platforms need to find a low-invasive way to check how old every user is and take down accounts of those to log on (or for 14- and 15-year-olds get a signoff from mom and dad), and they have to dump addictive features that make the platform such a fixture in people’s lives.

Orange County Board of County Commissioners — While Commissioners cut ties with a lobbyist over the affair mentioned above, that left them without a contract midway through the Legislative Session. It also exposed a sloppy and very public debate over a largesse of tourist development tax (TDT) revenues, which caught the attention of lawmakers who now may make draft proposals to further limit County control over TDT collections in future Sessions. Their proposal to amend the TDT statute to allow uses outside of tourism marketing and other allowable uses was unceremoniously shot down despite a strange level of confidence from some members of the Commission. Sen. Brodeur, who had a rather flashy dust-up with fellow Orange County delegation members pre-Session, has even floated the idea of giving TDT authority over to a “regional authority.” Come to think of it, there’s now a group already called the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. Also, lawmakers passed provisions in a Commerce package (SB 1420) that basically gutted a proposed charter amendment restricting growth in Orange County that at least two commissioners supported.

The Palm Beach Post — As Palm Beach Clerk Joe Abruzzo put it, the Post got scooped in its own backyard on Epstein by the Miami Herald, and it’s spent the last four-plus years trying to save face. The paper sued Abruzzo’s Office and State Attorney Dave Aronberg for Epstein’s 2006 grand jury records, even though Aronberg’s Office didn’t have the records and the Clerk’s Office lacked the authority to release them. Then, after a judge told the Post that it would have to wait until July like everyone else to see the records once a new state law goes into effect allowing them to be unsealed, the Post quickly ran the petulant headline: “Jeffrey Epstein case torpedoed: Judge decides no answers for the public.” Talk about salty.

P*rnhub — It seemed to get a lot less ink, considering people brag about their follower count but delete their browser history. However, the social media bill imposes the same strict regulations on pornography websites as on social media platforms. Pornhub, the nation’s top porn site (and the sixth most popular website on the internet ahead of Wikipedia), raised many of the same age verification concerns as other tech companies about the legislation. Of note, when other states imposed similar requirements to keep “harmful content” out of reach of children, Pornhub responded by shutting off access to everyone in the state. Lawmakers may need to brace themselves for an influx of calls from angry incels in the near future.

Small businesses, farmers, veterans — Actually, all Floridians lost in the final days of Session as SB 1698 delivered a gut punch to Florida’s multibillion-dollar hemp industry, which directly employs over 100,000 Floridians. Dozens of small-business owners, employees, farmers, and customers of Florida’s hemp industry showed up for committee hearings to oppose the bill and highlight the economic ramifications if it becomes law. Despite this show of opposition, and a survey showing that less than 1 in 3 Floridians support the bill, FDACS was a strong advocate for the measure.

South Florida gamblers — Despite a push from Florida’s second-most popular Republican presidential candidate, a reupped bid to bring casino-style gambling operations to the renowned Fontainebleau Hotel in South Beach folded yet again. DeSantis was unable to convince key lawmakers to approve the plan long sought by real estate billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, who used to give DeSantis flights on his plane, amid pushback from Miami Beach leaders, hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin, auto magnate Norman Braman and others. It was something of a repeat of what happened in 2021 when then-Senate President Wilton Simpson shut down speculation that the hotel could get a gambling license. Some have suggested this most recent turndown is a sign DeSantis’ influence over the Legislature has waned since his failed White House run.

Squatters — You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here. That’s tough luck for squatters in Florida after the Senate cleared a bill (HB 621) allowing property owners to seek help from a local Sheriff’s Office to remove unauthorized occupants from residential buildings under certain circumstances. The bill abolishes the “doctrine of adverse possession,” which, according to the Florida Sheriffs Association, is a method of acquisition of property by possession for a statutory period of time. That means squatters can’t claim residence in a property that is not legally theirs by ownership or lease. Some exemptions apply, such as if the property has been “cultivated or improved” alongside other hyperspecific edge cases. One way or another though, the exemptions won’t help squatters avoid getting booted from their secret domiciles. It wasn’t a disputed issue either — the measure passed both chambers unanimously.

Victims of drunk drivers — In the final third reading calendar of Session, the Speaker temporarily postponed HB 39/SB 260; it was never brought back up. The reason for this remains unknown and, unfortunately, Florida’s drivers are left at serious risk.

Watchdogs — Those hoping to hold government officials accountable might have a harder time if Gov. DeSantis signs legislation that would block local watchdog groups from launching investigations into public corruption or ethics violations. The bill (SB 7014) aims to crack down on investigations used for political gain, though supporting lawmakers didn’t give specific examples of that happening. The bill, if it becomes law, would only permit local ethics panels to investigate alleged misconduct if a complaint came from someone with personal knowledge of the infraction who provides their name and files a complaint under oath. The Tampa Bay Times/Miami Herald noted that an Ethics Commission in Miami-Dade County self-initiated ethics investigations that have led to criminal indictments, including against ex-Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla. Burgess ran the bill in the Senate and said the effort would bring “uniformity” to the ethics complaint process.