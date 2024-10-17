October 17, 2024
Recreational pot ads deploy Donald Trump, Joe Gruters to promise legalization will done the ‘right’ way

Jacob OglesOctober 17, 2024

right way ad
The Amendment 3 ads promise the measure won't lead to public smoking.

Two new ads supporting recreational pot appeal to conservatives and promise decriminalization will happen the “right” way in Florida.

The 30-second spot from Smart & Safe Florida, titled “Right Way,” turns to prominent Republicans to make the case that weed can co-exist with law and order. In the ad, state Sen. Joe Gruters, a former Republican Party of Florida Chair who endorsed Amendment 3 in July, speaks directly to the camera.

“I’m as MAGA as they come,” Gruters says. “Florida is the freest state in America, but we still have outdated marijuana laws obstructing that freedom. Amendment 3 would give adults back that freedom and give Florida a chance to legalize marijuana responsibly.”

Gruters already announced implementing legislation that would decriminalize pot while restricting smoking in public spaces. He said Florida could follow the path of states like Arizona instead of more liberal ones like California and New York that allow cannabis in the street.

A press release from Smart & Safe commits to supporting restrictions against public smoking similar to regulations on alcohol and tobacco consumption.

Another ad appealing to Republicans features words of the current GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump. While he hasn’t shot a spot specifically for Amendment 3, the Mar-a-Lago resident said he will vote for the constitutional amendment in November.

A spot entitled “Good” features a Truth Social post in which Trump commits to voting “Yes.” Then, it shows interview footage of Trump explaining his own expectations.

“It’s got to be done in a very concerted, lawful way,” he said, “and the way they’re doing it in Florida, it’s going to be very good.”

The ad also promises a regulated market and asserts the measure will generate billions for schools and police, a matter that also would be determined in implementing legislation.

Even if the measure passes with 60% support, any statute resulting from the constitutional amendment will almost certainly be developed by Republican majorities in the Florida House and Senate.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

