Personnel note: Lewis Longman & Walker adds Jason Winn to Tally lobbying team

Attorney Jason Winn is joining the lobbying team at Lewis Longman & Walker, the firm announced this week.

Winn, who comes aboard as a Senior Attorney, has a background in in administrative, civil, legislative and governmental affairs. Highlights on the resume include representing local governments and health care workers in matters related to licensure defense, employment, compliance with Executive Orders and newly enacted Florida legislation.

The Nova Southeastern law grad has served as general counsel for the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association, Florida Podiatric Medical Association, Florida Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Foundation, the Sheriff’s Offices in Gadsden and Wakulla, and the Florida Hearing Society, where he also holds the position of Executive Director.

An accomplished speaker, Winn frequently lectures across Florida on the laws and rules impacting health care practitioners. He also volunteers his legal services at the Wakulla County Senior Citizens Center and Legal Services of North Florida.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our team,” said Lori Killinger, LLW’s Executive Shareholder and Chair of the firm’s Legislative, Lobbying and Governmental Affairs Practice Group. “His deep understanding of the legal landscape, especially in the areas of administrative law and government relations, will be an invaluable asset to our firm and our clients.”

LLW is a full-service law firm with practices in environmental law, land use and real estate law, government law, government affairs and lobbying, administrative and appellate litigation and Native American law. LLW is a Top Ranked Law Firm by Martindale-Hubbell.

In addition to Tallahassee, LLW has offices in Jacksonville, St. Petersburg, Tampa and West Palm Beach.