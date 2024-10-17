DLCC to offer resources to Democratic candidates in 7 competitive legislative races

Seven Democrats in competitive Senate and House races are getting backup in the form of support from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC).

The group will provide resources to Rep. Tom Keen, an Orlando Democrat defending the House District 35 seat he won earlier this year. The organization also wants to help six Democrats flip Republican-held seats, including Senate District 3 candidate Daryl Parks and House candidates Sarah Henry in House District 38, Leonard Spencer in House District 45, Maria Revelles in House District 47, Jay Shooster in House District 91, and Joe Saunders in House District 108.

The national group plans to direct resources to 180 battleground seats nationwide in state legislative chambers, with the seven Spotlight seats making up about 4% of its targeted races.

“GOP leadership in the Florida Legislature has become notorious for prioritizing divisive culture wars instead of solving real problems,” said DLCC President Heather Williams.

The organization made clear it wants to break a Republican supermajority Democrats feel have pushed an agenda out of step with Sunshine State voters.

“The Republican trifecta has advanced a MAGA agenda that undermines our freedoms and in response, these dynamic Florida Democrats are stepping up to challenge GOP dominance,” Williams said.

“With a focus on the issues that matter most, these candidates are standing up to Republicans’ attacks on freedoms and democracy. By winning these races and chipping away at entrenched Republican power, we can help state Democrats lead Florida to a brighter future.”

Keen faces a rematch with former Osceola County School Board member Erika Booth.

The other candidates are all running against Republican lawmakers, mostly freshmen.

Parks is challenging Sen. Corey Simon, a Tallahassee Republican, in what is widely acknowledged as Florida’s only major battleground for the Senate.

Henry is challenging three-term incumbent Rep. David Smith, a Winter Springs Republican.

Spencer faces Rep. Carolina Amesty, a Windermere Republic under indictment for forgery.

Revelles is challenging Rep. Paula Stark, an Osceola Republican facing her own ethical issues.

Shooster is taking on freshman Republican Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman.

Saunders, meanwhile, hopes to knock off Rep. Fabián Basabe, a Miami Beach Republican who faces lurid accusations from aides.