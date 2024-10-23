Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.23.24

Good Wednesday morning.

The Florida Chamber Foundation and the Children’s Movement of Florida are combining efforts on an initiative to help early learning programs impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The 2024 Florida Early Learning Recovery Fund launches with an initial fundraising goal of $1 million. The money raised will aid early learning programs sidelined by the storms in reopening. The fund, which accepts online contributions, will be administered in partnership with Florida’s Early Learning Coalitions.

According to the Chamber and Children’s Movement, more than 1,500 child care providers and family child care homes in Florida sustained damage that threatened their operation following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“High-quality early learning is the foundation of our education system and a vital support for our workforce both today and tomorrow,” Children’s Movement CEO Madeleine Thakur said. “This fund will ensure that early learning businesses’ recovery needs are addressed so they can focus on providing the best education and care for our youngest children impacted by the recent storms.”

In addition to reopening costs, the 2024 Florida Early Learning Recovery Fund will distribute funds to child care providers and family child care homes to replace lost or damaged educational materials and to support their workers.

“Reopening child care centers is absolutely essential to Florida’s economic recovery,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “Without reliable early learning programs, parents are unable to return to work, and businesses face significant workforce shortages.”

— TOP STORY —

“Florida’s largest insurer denying hurricane claims sparks alarm” via Aliss Higham of Newsweek — Citizens Property Insurance has denied 77% of insurance claims relating to Hurricane Debby, which hit Florida’s Big Bend region in early August, according to a report by NOTUS. Across all Florida insurers, as of Sept. 27, 51% of all residential claims made concerning Debby were closed without a payment.

Citizens Property Insurance was formed as a state-backed insurer of last resort in response to Florida residents struggling to obtain policies amid a significant surge in premiums among private insurers. It has since become the largest provider in the Sunshine State, with more than 1.2 million active policies as of October 2024.

“Citizens received the majority of all Debby claims from Tampa and surrounding markets, which is also where the majority of Citizens policy count is located for this event,” Michael Peltier, spokesperson for Citizens, told Newsweek.

“That area received minimal wind damage but significant flood/surge damage. Since surge and flood are excluded, most of the claims have been denied or closed with no payment.

“Claims closed with no payment are a result of claims that are not covered, claims that are less than the policy deductible, and potentially claims for policies that have been depopulated by other carriers,” Peltier said.

“Claims that are being closed without payment following Hurricane Debby are primarily flood claims that were submitted to a property insurer,” said Mark Friedlander, the director of communications at the Insurance Information Institute.

“In order for a consumer to qualify for a FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) emergency grant, they must submit a flood damage claim to their property insurer and prove that it was denied. This is specifically for consumers that don’t have flood insurance,” he told Newsweek, saying he expected a “similar scenario” with flood claims filed with property insurers for Helene and Milton.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Kamala Harris holds 46%-43% lead over Donald Trump amid voter gloom, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds” via Jason Lange of Reuters — Harris held a marginal 46% to 43% lead over Trump, with a glum electorate saying the country is on the wrong track. Harris’ lead in the six-day poll, which closed on Monday, differed little from her 45% to 42% advantage over Trump in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted a week earlier, reinforcing the view that the contest is extraordinarily tight with just two weeks left before the Nov. 5 election. Both polls showed Harris with a lead within the margin of error, with the latest poll showing her ahead just two percentage points when using unrounded figures. The new poll showed that voters have a dim view of the state of the economy and immigration — and they generally favor Trump’s approach on these issues.

“Trump gains slight edge over Harris in poll of likely Georgia voters” via Kristal Dixon of Axios — The race to succeed President Joe Biden as the 47th President remains close, but a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/University of Georgia poll shows Trump with a slight edge over Harris in the Peach State. Trump leads Harris 47% to 43%, outside the margin of error of 3.1%, among the 1,000 likely voters in Georgia who participated in the poll. 8% of those surveyed said they are still undecided with two weeks before Election Day. UGA political scientist Trey Hood told the AJC that “neither side has this in the bag.” “And that makes the next two weeks even more important,” said Hood, who oversaw the poll, conducted Oct. 7-16. 74% of Black voters said they would vote for Harris, while 8% said they planned to vote for Trump.

“The slop candidate” via Charlie Warzel of The Atlantic — For me, it’s the amber glow of the fry machine gently illuminating the exhausted 45th President of the United States of America. The glare of the potato-warming apparatus casts a shadow on the left side of Trump’s face as he works at a McDonald’s in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. This man, who held the nuclear codes just 1,369 days ago, is now wearing an apron and doling out fast food. The images of Trump’s McDonald’s stunt — in which he jiggled the fryer and handed burgers out of a window yesterday — are uncanny. There’s Trump, face contorted in the appearance of deep concentration, tilting a fry basket to the heavens; Trump hanging two-thirds of the way out a drive-thru window, waving like a beleaguered Norman Rockwell character; Trump, mouth agape, appearing to yell into the middle distance of a fast-food parking lot. The shadows of the McDonald’s kitchen, the interplay between the sheen of the stainless steel, and the cast of the nugget-warming lights give the very real photos a distinct Midjourney aesthetic.

“Likability isn’t enough” via Nate Silver of Silver Bulletin — I woke up this morning with an epiphany: what the hell is Harris’ closing message? And then I went to her website and was even more confused. Anyway, I don’t want to overstate the importance of campaign tactics, a lot of which are constrained by the underlying conditions of the race that are outside of the candidates’ control. But I think this is a problem for her, at least at the margin. If this election were a popularity contest, Harris would win. Harris’ favorability rating is 46.5%. Trump’s is 43.3%. That’s a 3.2-point gap in Harris’ favor. And Harris’ unfavorability rating is 47.2%. Her numbers are basically break-even; in other words, about as many Americans like her as dislike her, which is pretty rare for a politician these days. Trump’s unfavorability rating is 52.4%. So that’s an even more significant difference: a 5.2-point gap favoring Harris.

“Republicans lean into anti-transgender message in closing weeks” via Leigh Ann Caldwell, Liz Goodwin and Justine McDaniel of The Washington Post — Trump and other GOP candidates are increasingly targeting transgender people in the election campaign’s closing days, invoking them at rallies and pouring millions into advertising tying Democrats to transgender rights. At a recent Trump rally in Reno, Nevada, the campaign played a video that included Rachel Levine, the highest-ranking transgender official in the Biden administration, wishing people a happy Pride Month. The crowd booed. The crowd booed even louder when the screen cut to a TikTok video of a drag queen. A different version of Trump’s message is being blasted into the homes of persuadable voters nationwide.

“Two theories for why the polls failed in 2020, and what it means for 2024” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — Will the polls be wrong again this cycle? It’s the question I probably get most, for obvious reasons. Unfortunately, it’s not an easy one to answer, and one reason might surprise you: Pollsters still don’t know exactly why the polls underestimated Trump four years ago. As a postelection report by professional pollsters put it: “Identifying conclusively why polls overstated the Democratic-Republican margin relative to the certified vote appears to be impossible with the available data.” The exact explanation matters. Under some theories, polls may be much better in 2024; under others, pollsters are still vulnerable to another misfire. In the absence of a clear answer, most theories center on “nonresponse bias,” in which Trump’s supporters were less likely to respond to surveys than demographically similar Biden voters.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“As early voting gets underway, Republicans across Florida quickly surpass Democratic turnout” via Fresh Take Florida — Republicans across Florida after the first day of early, in-person voting in many counties entirely surpassed the sizable statewide lead in turnout that Democrats had been building steadily over the past month through mail ballots. Early voting across much of Florida entered its second day Tuesday, as Republicans already began celebrating their achievement in flipping the turnout margin. Fresh Take Florida, a news service operated by the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, tracked county-by-county figures in real time and analyzed them for trends and patterns. Heading into Monday, Democrats were outperforming Republicans in 66 of Florida’s 67 counties, with a roughly 6% turnout lead ahead by about 65,500 mail ballots.

Rick Scott holds GOTV news conference — U.S. Sen. Scott will be joined by his wife Ann, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and supporters at a local business to remind Floridians how important it is to vote in this year’s election: 11 a.m., location provided upon RSVP at [email protected].

“Dems erect billboards blasting ‘Trump’s Project 2025’ as Trump holds Latino event in Doral” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Democrats are running a bit of counterprogramming to meet Trump’s roundtable event with Latino leaders at his Trump National Doral golf resort. Six billboards are up in Latino-majority neighborhoods in Miami-Dade County, courtesy of the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Each warns viewers in English and Spanish about how they could be financially impacted by Project 2025, a comprehensive plan for a sweeping overhaul of America’s executive branch to which the former President has denied any personal connection. One sign says Project 2025 will raise taxes on middle-class families by $3,900, using calculations from the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Another uses analyses by the House Budget Committee Democrats in saying the plan will cut taxes for billionaires at the expense of working families.

“The border is a bigger issue than the economy, Trump tells Hispanic voters in Miami” via Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald — Trump made his closing pitch to Hispanic voters in South Florida, railing against the country’s “open borders” and warning that the U.S. political system could collapse in the same vein as Venezuela’s if he loses next month’s Presidential Election. Speaking at a roundtable with Hispanic leaders at his Doral golf resort, Trump launched into a rambling speech in which he lamented the “crazy” impacts of solar farms on desert environments, attacked Harris as “grossly incompetent,” and falsely claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic had allowed his opponents to do “bad things” with the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. He then claimed that if Harris wins next month’s election, it could spell the end for democracy in the United States, comparing it to “Venezuela on steroids.” “If we lose this election, we may not have a country anymore. And I’ve heard this from a lot of very smart people … they say we may never have an election again in this country,” Trump said.

“Ron DeSantis continues statewide tour against ‘deceptively crafted’ abortion rights initiative” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis continued attacking Florida’s abortion rights initiative Tuesday as he repeated previous claims that the political committee behind Amendment 4 is lying in commercials and warned that if voters approve the measure, abortions will be allowed right up to birth. DeSantis, who is using his official capacity to fight against the ballot initiative in what critics say has been an unprecedented war using state resources, spoke at a Jacksonville rally for the second straight day with Florida Physicians Against Amendment 4, a group of doctors who oppose abortion rights. He is traveling around the state with the group. The Governor joined them at a Miami rally on Monday and is scheduled to go to a Winter Garden church on Tuesday afternoon. “I think people should know the truth about what is at stake here,” DeSantis said. “Amendment 4, for the way it’s deceptively crafted, would effectively mean no limits.”

“Florida Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo recommends drug testing for kids amid pot legalization campaign” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — Ladapo has told doctors to place pediatric patients on a routine drug screening program, citing an increase in marijuana use among kids just two weeks before voters decide on a ballot initiative seeking to legalize pot. The guidance, which the Florida Department of Health emailed on Tuesday, warns that marijuana use has increased among children 12 years old and older as more teenagers believed that pot was safer to consume than alcohol or other drugs. DOH released the guidance as early voting continues in this year’s election, which includes a ballot initiative in which voters will decide whether to legalize pot for adults aged 21 and older. “Increased access to nonmedical cannabis and cannabis-related products, such as marijuana, increases opportunities for cannabis intoxication and hospitalization among youth,” the guidance said.

Happening today — Smart & Safe Florida continues its series of product safety-focused events at Trulieve stores around the state this week, featuring Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers: 10 a.m., Trulieve Miami Dispensary (Hallandale Beach), 2100 East Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale Beach; 1 p.m., Trulieve West Palm Dispensary (West Palm Okeechobee), 4139 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach.

Happening today — Smart & Safe Florida will make a campaign announcement joined by the American Association of Senior Citizens, Florida Alliance for Retired Americans and Florida For Care: 11 a.m., Brownwood Hotel, 3003 Brownwood Blvd., The Villages. RSVP to Morgan Hill at [email protected] or (501) 454-2711.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

“Whitney Fox campaign critical of Club for Growth poll showing Anna Paulina Luna up by six in CD-13” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — A day after a poll showed the race in Florida’s 13th Congressional District between Republican incumbent Luna and her Democratic opponent, Fox, in a dead heat, a new survey commissioned by the conservative Club for Growth PAC shows Luna up by six percentage points, 51%-45%, with 5% undecided. A previous poll commissioned by the Club for Growth PAC in late August had Luna up 48%-43%, with 10% undecided. The PAC released only the bottom line of its new poll, conducted Oct. 6 and 7. The race is considered the most competitive of the 28 congressional districts in the state, but the district is Republican-leaning. In late July, nearly 55,000 more registered Republicans than registered Democrats lived in the district. The Fox campaign dismissed the survey as a “biased, right-wing poll.” “Anna Paulina Luna’s insecurity is boundless,” said Fox Campaign Manager James Corti in a statement sent to the Phoenix.

“Rep. Carolina Amesty running while indicted and increasingly alone” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — With two weeks until the election, we’re going to check in on several campaigns. That includes a first-term legislator who’s running while under indictment, a Brevard County legislator recently ordered by a judge to attend anger management classes, multiple lawmakers running malarkey-filled ads about insurance “reform” and details about the teeny-tiny print you’re seeing on your sample ballots. Let’s start with Amesty, the first-term GOP rep from Windermere struggling to run for re-election after being indicted by a grand jury. Her campaign contributions have dried up and, as the Orlando Sentinel reported, the Republican Party of Florida seems to have largely abandoned her. The starkest statistic: Since Sept. 1, the “Friends of Carolina Amesty” political committee’s donation total is negative $12,500.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“Take two: Democrat Sarah Henry takes on Republican David Smith again” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — In 2022, Henry tried but failed to unseat a GOP lawmaker as a red wave swept Republicans into office even in blue-leaning Orlando suburbs. This year, with a Presidential Election and hot-button issues such as abortion rights on the ballot, she believes her story will end with an election win. “I think we’re going to see a lot of voters coming out,” Henry said. “We hear that when we’re knocking. We see it in the yard signs in the neighborhoods. … We see that in our own campaign, with new volunteers turning up every week and folks calling and texting and emailing and asking how they can get involved.”

“State Attorney Suzy Lopez reflects on progress ahead of election: Lower crime, more accountability” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Ahead of the General Election, Lopez spoke with Florida’s Voice about her achievements, which include holding criminals accountable, rebuilding partnerships with law enforcement, lowering crime rates and expressing her hope that voters will choose to keep her in office. “Our relationships with law enforcement and holding people accountable have led to significant decreases in crime,” Lopez said. Lopez is up for election in November against Andrew Warren, a “Soros-backed” Democrat. DeSantis appointed Lopez to the 13th Judicial Circuit seat in 2022 after suspending Warren for “neglecting his duty.” “According to our sheriff, at this time right now, in 2024, crime is down close to 15% in Hillsborough County over last year. Crime overall in 2023 was down almost 9% in the county over 2022, and in the city of Tampa, crime is down over 10% – almost 11% now over this time in 2023,” she said. Lopez previously announced that her area’s crime rates have significantly declined since she took over the seat.

Happening today — Miami-Dade County Tax Collector candidate David Richardson and House District 106 hopeful Joe Saunders will be joined by SAVE LGBT and Equality Florida for early voting: 3 p.m., Miami Beach City Hall, 1700 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach. RSVP to Claire VanSusteren, (352) 281-9056.

“With two weeks before Election Day, Pinellas Dems are at risk of losing even more ground on County Commission” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Pinellas County Republicans successfully flipped the County Commission just two years ago, after trying to do so every election cycle since it went blue in 2014. This year, Democrats have no shot at winning back a majority on the dais — only two races are up for election and both have Democratic incumbents. That means the party is solely on defense, trying to at least keep the seats the party already has. Trends do not appear to be on the Democrats’ side. A perennial swing county, the Commission had been red for years until an electorate frustrated by the Tea Party movement and the ensuing fluoride battles that permeated the county building in downtown Clearwater led to a shift.

“Five candidates face off in election for Palm Bay City Council Seat 5” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — Five candidates are running to fill Seat 5 on Palm Bay City Council, left empty after the sitting Council member was arrested and subsequently resigned. The seat has been vacant since Peter Filiberto resigned last year after police pulled him over for suspected DUI. So, this is a Special Election held in conjunction with the Nov. 5 General Election to see who will serve the remaining two years of the four-year term. Ultimately, the City Council voted unanimously to formally ask the Governor to remove Filiberto, who would later resign. The Council then was not able to appoint a replacement by the deadline. Filberto ran for Palm Bay City Council Seat 3 this year but lost in the Aug. 20 Primary.

— STATEWIDE —

Assignment editors — Gov. DeSantis will hold a news conference with Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Roger Young: 9:45 a.m., Sea Hag Marina, 322 Riverside Drive, Steinhatchee. RSVP to [email protected].

“DeSantis continues Gator gridiron grumbles” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s Governor is weighing in on the upcoming Florida-Georgia football game and even his taxpayer-funded campaign against Amendment 4 isn’t shielded from football observations. Speaking at a Catholic church in Jacksonville along with Florida Physicians Against Amendment 4, DeSantis suggested the Gators don’t have a shot against the Bulldogs during the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” “I’m not sure I’d put my money on the Gators on this one, but you never know, right?” DeSantis said, continuing his tradition of casting aspersions on the on-field performance of public university teams in the state and effectively reprising comments he made ahead of last year’s neutral site game in Jacksonville between the two teams.

“New study finds 10% increase in Florida higher ed enrollment could mean billions in gains” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Just a nominal increase in the number of postsecondary education students in Florida could increase the state’s economic gains by billions of dollars, according to a new study. The “Florida’s Future Billions” report conducted by Helios Education Foundation, which supports higher education for low-income or underrepresented communities, conducted the study. The analysis found that just a 10% increase in students for Florida’s postsecondary education system would account for a $8.38 billion increase in economic output for the state. “This report comes at a critical time when the value of college is being questioned around the country,” said Paul J. Luna, Helios Education Foundation president and CEO.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“House GOP braces for bitter fight over the power to oust a Speaker” via Jordain Carney and Olivia Beavers of POLITICO — House Republicans are gearing up for an intraparty war early next year over the ability to defenestrate a Speaker. While the majority of Republicans despise the tool, which has single-handedly caused repeated chaos this Congress, several conservatives are prepared to fight to keep it. Speaker Mike Johnson and other leadership allies have openly signaled that they want to raise the number of members required to force a vote on deposing a Speaker; currently, a single lawmaker can call for a referendum. But that fight is inextricably tied to Johnson’s ambitions to remain Speaker.

“U.S. and Europe agree to finalize $50B Ukraine loan backed by Russian assets” via Alan Rappeport of The New York Times — The United States and Europe are close to finalizing a plan to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan backed by Russia’s frozen central bank assets by the end of the year, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. An announcement of the loan could come this week as finance ministers and central bank governors convene in Washington for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. American and European policymakers have been negotiating for months over how to use Russia’s central bank reserves, most of which are being held in Europe, to aid Ukraine. They settled on a plan earlier this year to use the interest earned on the funds to secure the loan.

“FBI investigates apparent leak of Israel’s plans to attack Iran” via Adam Goldman of The New York Times — The FBI is investigating a leak of highly classified documents that appear to show Israel’s plans to retaliate against Iran for a missile attack earlier this month, the agency confirmed. The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) prepared the documents, responsible for analyzing images and information collected by American spy satellites. The NGA is part of the United States intelligence community and conducts sensitive work supporting clandestine and military operations. The information in the documents is highly classified and details interpretations of satellite imagery that shed light on a possible strike by Israel on Iran.

Spotted — Ballard Partners on POLITICO’s list of Lobbying Disclosure Act revenue rankings for the third quarter of 2024. The firm ranked No. 16, reporting $4.8 million (versus $4.4 million in Q2 2024 and $4.2 million in Q3 2023).

“IRS raises standard deduction, adjusts tax brackets for 2025” via Julie Zauzmer Weil of The Washington Post — The IRS announced new inflation-adjusted tax brackets for the coming year, setting the standard deduction for a single filer at $15,000 and for a married couple at $30,000 for the first time. The new tax brackets, standard deduction, and other policies will apply to income earned in 2025, which Americans will report on their tax returns in 2026. The change does not affect the marginal rates of the tax brackets, but it does change the dollar value at which those rates kick in. The top marginal rate of 37% next year will apply to income above $626,350 for an individual or $751,600 for a couple, an increase of about 2.8% from 2024.

“Tech giants press Congress to codify AI Safety Institute” via Julia Shapero of The Hill — A coalition of more than 60 tech companies and industry groups, including Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI, urged congressional leaders to pass legislation permanently authorizing the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute by the end of the year. In a letter led by the Information Technology Industry Council and Americans for Responsible Innovation (ARI), the coalition called on Congress to prioritize legislation that would codify and provide resources for the institute located within the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). “There is a critical opportunity for the U.S. to lead multilateral efforts through its own AI Safety Institute — or risk letting other countries write the rules for this powerful technology,” the letter reads.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Access to medical care is among issues in three races for Indian River Hospital District” via Nick Slater of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Seven candidates are running for three seats on the Indian River County Hospital District Board. Vero Beach residents Dr. Wayne Creelman, 72; Gary Druskovich, 65; and Allen Jones, 82, are running for Seat 1. Karen Deigl, 62, of Indian River Shores, and Sheila Gallo, 63, of Vero Beach, are running for Seat 5. Dr. William Cooney, 81, of Vero Beach, and Deborah Shellenberger, 70, of Sebastian, are running for Seat 7. Key issues in the race are physician relations, access to care, and district financial status. Creeleman, a psychiatrist, said he would focus on access to mental health services.

“Indian River School Superintendent David Moore gets 22% raise in divided School Board vote” via Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The School Board followed through on its plan to give Superintendent Moore a 22% raise to keep him with the District. With little discussion, the Board voted 4-1 to give Moore a $43,301 raise, from $195,699 to $239,000. His deferred retirement pay increases from 5% to 7.8%. “Thank you, Dr. Moore, for everything you’ve done for us,” said Board Chair Teri Barenborg. Jacqueline Rosario voted against the raise but thanked Moore for his work. “It’s not the work. I’m incredibly grateful for the work that you do. It is exemplary,” Rosario said. “I just think that (the amount) is a little too excessive.”

“Sewer conversions, public safety among top issues in Sewall’s Point Town Commission race” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Five people are seeking three Sewall’s Point Town Commission seats in the Nov. 5 General Election. Incumbents John Tompeck, the Mayor; Vice Mayor Frank Fender III; and Commissioner Kaija Mayfield face candidates Johnny Colson and Frank Tidikis to lead Sewall’s Point for another four years. Colson did not respond to requests to be interviewed for this story. “I have a pretty good idea of some of the problems that we have,” said Tompeck, a licensed engineer and former director of the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority, “especially the infrastructure, flooding, stormwater problems we have along South Sewall’s Point Road.”

“Qualifications for Town Commission among Sewall’s Point charter changes on Nov. 5 ballot” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Three changes to the town’s charter will go before voters here in November. Voters will have the chance to regulate what kind of transportation the town can tax, what would force a Town Commissioner from office, and how long a potential Commissioner must be a registered voter before running for election. Sewall’s Point has written into the charter the power to license, regulate, and tax various modes of transportation, such as cars, wagons, and carriages, as well as wheelchairs and drays, which are strong wagons or carts without sides. One of the amendments before voters would remove wheelchairs and drays from that list of modes of transportation.

“The future of downtown Vero Beach is in voters’ hands with two ballot referendums” via Nick Slater of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Voters will be able over the next two weeks to help decide the direction the city takes in its ambitious efforts to rejuvenate downtown. Passing two referendums on the ballot will give the city the tools it needs to get the process rolling, officials say. One referendum would more than double the allowable density of development in downtown, up 112% from 17 units per acre to 36. The other would allow transfer of development rights among property owners. If approved, that transfer would allow a property owner to buy already-approved — but unbuilt — units from another property owner and develop at a higher density.

“Martin County may go it alone to build Brightline station here, but Stuart still welcome” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — County officials plan to finalize negotiations with Brightline for a train station here, with or without the city of Stuart as a partner. County Commissioners voted unanimously to do just that while leaving open the option for Stuart to participate. “Time is of the essence,” said Commissioner Doug Smith, who motioned to enter talks with the railroad. The county will offer Brightline two locations for a station: the downtown site near the Martin County Courthouse and at the Martin County Fairgrounds on S.E. Dixie Highway. The county had planned to give Stuart the downtown land for the station until the Stuart City Commission Sept. 9 rescinded its agreement with Brightline to participate in building the train station.

“Christmas is canceled, Miami: Santa’s Enchanted Forest will not return this year” via Connie Ogle of the Miami Herald — Santa’s Enchanted Forest will not delight visitors with its “games, food, shows, nativities” this year. On its Instagram account, Miami’s longtime Christmas-themed amusement park announced that it won’t return for the holiday season. “Santa’s Enchanted Forest will be closed for the 2024 season as we reflect on four magical decades of cherished memories and plans for the future,” the post read. No information was given about whether the annual event would be back for 2025, but the post expressed how grateful the Santa’s team was for the years of support from locals. “As you celebrate the holidays this season, we hope you’ll carry with you the warmth of the memories we’ve created together. Wishing you and your loved ones abundant joy, love, and the special wonder that this time of year brings.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Volusia County Chair’s race could come down to one issue: Development” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — After the race for Volusia County Chair tightened from four candidates to two, the campaigns of both men have drilled down on the most critical topics in the area right now: overdevelopment and flooding. The race is shaping up to be a referendum on growth, with the vastly outspent Jeff Brower representing the opposition to new construction while Randy Dye is lumped in with pro-growth fundraising sources despite his coming up with a plan for curbing development. The county faces ongoing flooding issues that Brower blames on overdevelopment and insufficient regulations. Widespread flooding from Milton further amplified the problem, and Volusia residents flocked to the County Council on Oct. 15 to share heartbreaking stories of loss and demand action.

“Record early voting in Volusia County: Who’s turned out more, Republicans or Democrats?” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Are voters eager to cast their 2024 Election ballots? Or perhaps just looking forward to getting it over? Either way, the first day of early voting in Volusia County brought record turnout, according to the Office of the Supervisor of Elections. “On the first day of Early Voting, we had our highest single-day turnout in Volusia County history. Over 11,500 voters showed up and cast their ballot,” the office posted on X. Here’s an early look at how turnout is shaping up. Monday’s record number, 11,558 early voters, topped Nov. 5, 2016, when 9,974 ballots were completed. The numbers from 2020 were lower because of the COVID-19 pandemic when many voters chose to vote by mail.

“Ex-Brevard Schools spokesperson says he was ousted after questioning Matt Susin’s ethics” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — The former top Brevard Public Schools spokesperson whose contract was not renewed this year has since accused the District of “unjustly” forcing him out of his Cabinet position due to concerns he raised that a Board member’s requests were unethical and crossed a line into work for his re-election campaign. That Board member, Susin, says everything he requested fell within the scope of his School Board duties and that he had nothing to do with Superintendent Mark Rendell’s decision in April to part ways with Chief Strategic Communications Officer Russell Bruhn. Susin’s requests of the District’s communications office included calls for more positive news stories and demands for specific videos, some of which he linked on his campaign website.

“Disney wants reimbursement for $500K spent to prove Orange County appraiser was wrong” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Adding to the potential public costs of a long-running legal battle, The Walt Disney Co. wants to be reimbursed for more than $500,000 it spent to prove the Orange County Property Appraiser miscalculated the taxable value of one of its resort hotels by tens of millions of dollars. The two-page motion filed Friday in Orange County Circuit Court by lawyer Robert Kelley, Disney’s lead counsel in the tax assessment trial, includes 180 pages of invoices totaling about $518,000, including $430,000 for experts Disney used to argue its case. Disney’s demand came about 10 days after Property Appraiser Amy Mercado filed notice she planned to appeal the findings of Senior Judge Thomas W. Turner. The judge, who presided over a seven-day bench trial in April, concluded the property appraiser’s 2015 assessment of the 1,200-room Disney-owned Yacht & Beach Club Convention Resort near Epcot was “unconstitutional and invalid.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Milton was yet another pollution nightmare for Tampa Bay” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida’s largest open water estuary and the millions of people who have built their lives around it barely had enough time to detox from the last hurricane-fueled wave of pollution before the next one hit. Just as the Tampa Bay area was cleaning up the mess from Helene, along came Milton. The hurricane doubleheader doused piles of debris in floodwater. Then Milton stirred up the pools of muck that had finally started to dry. The smells of spilled sewage, just beginning to fade, soured the air again. Through Friday, local governments and utilities across the region had alerted state environmental regulators to more than 160 spills and pollution events from Milton.

“Storm-damaged St. Pete airport needs extensive work” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — An evaluation committee has selected four consulting and design firms to help complete several projects — including a potential runway extension — at St. Petersburg’s Albert Whitted Airport. The committee, comprised of five city officials, initially planned to select three firms to oversee roughly nine initiatives at the waterfront municipal airport. However, administrators launched the request for proposals and evaluation process before Helene and Milton. Committee members included the fourth-ranked company from a pool of six applicants, primarily due to Albert Whitted’s storm impacts. Rich Lesniak, airport manager, said the hurricanes damaged lighting systems, eroded runway safety areas, and collapsed hangars. “Airfield lighting, pavement rehab and hangar construction — I think those are big three,” Lesniak said of needed experience.

“Tampa insurance exec says Milton ‘is not going to put anyone out of business’” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Milton will test the resiliency of Florida’s property insurance market, but it won’t be the devastating blow that many analysts are expecting, according to some insurance executives. Early estimates placed Milton among the top five costliest storms to land in the U.S., with insured losses from $30 billion to $50 billion. While carriers are still tallying up claims payouts, Slide Insurance CEO Bruce Lucas says Milton could have been a lot worse. He said the Tampa insurer had received about half as many claims as initially anticipated, largely because this region was spared from a direct hit. Carriers across-the-board will take a financial hit, and less-capitalized insurers will feel the strain more than others, but Milton “is not going to put anybody out of business,” Lucas said. “The market turned a corner last year after the reforms and actually made a profit for the first time in years, so it can absorb the losses,” he said.

“Red tide is confirmed in the Gulf off the Pinellas County coast” via Steve Newborn of Health News Florida — As if beachside residents didn’t have enough to worry about, with damage from back-to-back Helene and Milton, now that bane of the Gulf waters is back. State environmental officials confirmed the first red tide off the Pinellas County coast late Friday. High concentrations of the irritant were identified 15 miles west of Clearwater, medium concentrations west of Indian Rocks Beach, and low concentrations at three other sites off the southern Pinellas beaches. This is the first confirmed report since last year. Satellite imagery indicated at least two distinct patches of elevated chlorophyll offshore of Southwest Florida, one extending north from northern Pinellas and a second southward from southern Pinellas to Charlotte County.

“With the Trop’s roof destroyed, Rays find space for front-office personnel” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer and Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Tampa Bay Rays have found a new short-term home for the team’s front-office personnel after Milton shredded the roof of Tropicana Field. The Rays have signed a short-term lease for the 40,588-square-foot former UPC Insurance headquarters building at 800 Second Ave. S, the Tampa Bay Business Journal has learned. Tampa-based Third Lake Partners acquired that building in 2022 for $10.5 million. The Rays’ front office — one of the most innovative in Major League Baseball — has almost 350 employees.

“After hurricanes, Halloween event planners hope to bring kids some normalcy” via Sharon Kennedy Wynne of the Tampa Bay Times — Many are trying to give kids a somewhat normal Halloween as neighborhoods mop up after two hurricanes in the Tampa Bay area. There are plans to get the candy flowing from events like this weekend’s Halloween on Central and the Riverwalk Trick or Treat to options on Halloween night that use public parks and parking lots for trick-or-treating. “We are all in need of a little bit of a break,” said Shore Acres resident Matt Thorn. The cosmetic dental practice in the Waterview Echelon City Center apartment building near the Publix on Ulmerton Road and Carillon Parkway got the building’s owner to close Main Street to traffic so kids can collect candy around the parking lot.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Residents urged to be patient with hurricane debris pickup in Alachua County” via Cleveland Tinker of The Gainesville Sun — Residents in Alachua County are asked to be patient as the estimated $8 million debris pickup after Helene and Milton continues. “We started (picking up debris) on Oct. 3, and crews are working from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, except for a couple of days during Hurricane Milton,” said Gus Olmos, director of Solid Waste and Resources Recovery for Alachua County. The county contracts two companies to complete debris pickup in all municipalities except Alachua and Gainesville. The companies are AshBritt Inc., a national leader in emergency management and debris management, and Tetra Tech Inc., which specializes in helping communities recover after being significantly impacted by disasters or weather events.

“After agreement ratified, Tallahassee State College Board OKs pay raises for faculty” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee State College’s Board of Trustees has approved a collective bargaining agreement between TSC and its faculty union, which confirms a 4% across-the-board salary raise. The trustees unanimously voted in favor of the bargaining agreement Monday during a meeting on campus following an Oct. 2 ratification by the United Faculty of Florida’s TSC chapter, a requirement of the Florida Public Employees Relations Commission. “The faculty are pleased with the raise,” UFF-TSC President Martin Balinsky, an earth and science professor, said.

“Feds fine Beaches’ Adventure Landing for working young employees too late, in forbidden jobs” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — The U.S. Labor Department has fined the operators of Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach $151,606 for violating child labor laws, the agency said this week. “Employing children to work excessively can jeopardize their well-being and education,” Vilma Bell, director of the agency’s Wage and Hour Division in Orlando, said. Adventure Landing was cited for working 14- and 15-year-old employees after a 7 p.m. weeknight quitting time written into federal rules for young workers.

“‘A living legend’: Florida A&M alumnus, civil rights icon, attorney John Due turns 90” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — A Florida A&M University alumnus and longtime civil rights activist is now 90 years old, and those he touched throughout his life are giving him his flowers in return for his impact. As attorney Due Jr.’s special day is Tuesday, a proclamation of honor from FAMU’s College of Law and a 90th birthday oral history book from the University of Florida’s Samuel Proctor Oral History program are some of the gifts he recently received in an early celebration of his legacy. “I have spent most of my 90 years trying to end racism – not just for the sake of Black people, but for the sake of all people,” Due said. “As an activist and ‘Freedom Lawyer,’ I have never stopped fighting to create a better nation for my grandchildren and for everyone’s grandchildren.”

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“As season begins, Sarasota, Manatee tourism looking for quick rebound from hurricanes” via Derek Gilliam of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Tourism drives a multibillion-dollar industry in Sarasota and Manatee counties, built on a reputation of white sand beaches near comfortable, welcoming communities featuring quality restaurants and entertainment venues. Snowbirds from across the country flock to Southwest Florida every year to escape cold weather, pull up a beach chair, and enjoy several months of Florida sunshine, spending their dollars at restaurants or buying products at other local businesses. But what a national audience saw splashed across screens over the last few weeks after Helene and then Milton blasted the area was anything but comfortable or welcoming, as the one-two punch of the powerful storms left large swaths of Florida on a long road to recovery.

“Collier County 911 calls during Milton: Almost twice as many as Helene” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — While Milton did not claim any lives in Collier County, according to data collected by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the county received hundreds of Milton-related 911 calls, nearly doubling the number of calls it received during Helene about two weeks earlier. Most of those Milton calls came on Oct. 9 as the storm passed Southwest Florida. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said it received 34 Milton-related 911 calls on Oct. 8. The number of 911 calls skyrocketed to 137 on Oct. 9 and 132 on Oct. 10.

“Amid hurricane destruction on Manasota Key, ancient signs of an ever-changing Florida” via Christopher Spata of the Tampa Bay Times — The first thing residents brought up is how back-to-back hurricanes cut a big new hole through their thin barrier island. They stood among the human-made structures destroyed by Helene and Milton — sand-filled mobile homes crumpled like cans, wave-crumbled roads, and collapsed houses washed clean off their foundations. And while that damage was, for some, too painful to even discuss, it was maybe on some level expected. They could at least wrap their heads around it. But the channel Milton opened challenged the idea of the island they loved. It left them stunned.

— TOP OPINION —

“The risk of exaggerating Trump’s ability to overturn the election” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post — The danger of exaggerating Trump’s ability to overturn an election is not insignificant. Doing so may act to suppress voting. (If it’s rigged, why bother?) Indeed, low voter turnout may have contributed to two Republican losses in Senate runoff races after the 2020 Presidential Election.

Legal analyst Norman Eisen says that “we must beware of hyperbole and fearmongering, lest they inadvertently suppress the greatest insurance policy against wrongdoing succeeding,” namely robust turnout producing large margins.

Other experts agree that our system is secure, sound and transparent. Constitutional lawyer Matthew Seligman echoes Eisen’s warning: “Trump and his allies spread conspiracy theories about fraud precisely to reduce trust in that system, so it is more susceptible to his attacks on the election results.”

He concludes: “We should be vigilant against his schemes, but we shouldn’t exaggerate the risks — doing so plays into his narrative, and so into his hands.”

None of this should encourage complacency. Instead, Trump’s transparent schemes should prompt democracy defenders to turn out in force and thereby prevent the Electoral College outcome from coming down to a single state.

Finally, the media and opinion makers should stay away from catastrophizing before the election and, once the votes are in, refrain from declaring that the election is “in dispute” because of bogus lawsuits.

— OPINIONS —

“Crane? What crane? Guess there’s nothing to see here” via Stephanie Hayes of the Tampa Bay Times — Hello from 3:24 a.m., where I’m writing a version of this dispatch via the glow of my phone in the bathroom. I woke from a dream: People were stuffed inside the elevator at the Tampa Bay Times’ building in downtown St. Petersburg. Giant crane from the highest tower in the city plunged into it during Milton? Yeah, that one. In the dream, the elevator was plummeting, and we begged to go up to avoid hurricane floodwaters. We didn’t know a crane would soon be crashing through the high floors. I am not what you would call rested. I am so angry I can’t sleep. Not just about what happened to the building, but the reaction to it, the blatant disregard for life and safety, the throwing up of hands. I’m furious at the generations of leaders who could have put protections in place but instead continue to bend over and get spanked by Big Condo.

“Praise for DeSantis, team for timely hurricane response” via Nick Westfall for Florida Politics — With the back-to-back impact of Helene and Milton, Floridians encountered the turmoil, fear, and destruction that natural disasters bring. Yet, many of us realize how much worse the damage could have been without our state’s leaders’ thoughtful and coordinated preparation. For that, we express our deep gratitude to DeSantis and his team for their foresight in planning for a scenario of this magnitude. DeSantis’ proactive multiyear approach to strengthening the power grid after Hurricane Michael helped mitigate the impact of these recent storms. These improvements, including permanent generators and lift station upgrades, among other enhancements, reduced the debilitating effects of power loss, especially for the medically fragile.

“No, it’s not looking a lot like Christmas, but retailers prepping for record sales during holidays” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — It’s not even Halloween yet, but retailers are projecting that 2024 will be a banner year for holiday spending. The National Retail Federation is forecasting that there will be a 2.5% to 3.5% increase in holiday spending over the 2023 season. On a national level, that means there could be as much as $979.5 billion to $989 billion spent during the holiday season this year. That prediction would end in a record for holiday spending after $955.6 billion was spent in 2023. The Florida Retail Federation was quick to seize upon the holiday spending projection that was released this week.

