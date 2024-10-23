Ashley Moody says state acted ‘appropriately’ to threaten TV stations over pro-abortion ad

Attorney General Ashley Moody defended the health department’s cease and desist letters threatening TV stations with criminal prosecution for playing pro-Amendment 4 advertisements and argued the state did not violate the campaign’s freedom of speech.

“The First Amendment does not give (Floridian Protecting Freedom) FPF the right to spread objectively false information about the availability of medical treatment when doing so causes legally cognizable harm. These principles transcend the politics of the moment,” Moody wrote Tuesday in a new court filing in response to FPF’s federal lawsuit.

Moody also said, “The Department’s actions were appropriately tailored to its substantial interest.”

FPF, the political committee backing Amendment 4, sued last week, and a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order.

Both sides return to court on Oct. 29 for a preliminary injection.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attorneys drafted the cease and desist letters and directed health department attorney John Wilson to sign them, Wilson said in a court affidavit this week. Wilson resigned over protest shortly after and refused to send the media more letters.

The commercial the state tried to remove from the airwaves is about a Tampa woman named Caroline who had an abortion in 2022 during her second trimester after she was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. She underwent chemotherapy to extend her life, although it would not save her.

“In FPF’s commercial, a woman claims that ‘doctors knew if I did not end my pregnancy … I would lose my life’ and that ‘Florida has now banned abortion even in cases like mine,’” Moody wrote. “But that is simply not true. Florida’s Heartbeat Protection Act expressly permits ending a pregnancy when doing so ‘is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life.’”

FPF has said it stands by the Caroline commercial and argued it accurately depicts one of the many challenges for women to get the health care they need under Florida’s abortion ban.

“FPF sponsored Amendment 4 precisely because current Florida law does not protect women and instead runs roughshod over their rights and imperils their health by substituting the government’s judgments for those of women and their health care providers,” the FPF said in the lawsuit.

However, Moody argued that the Caroline ad was inaccurate and that the FPF had no First Amendment rights to play it.

“There is no right, for instance, to air commercials falsely claiming that all of a city’s hospitals are closed or that 911 services are down. Yet Floridians Protecting Freedom claims that it has just such a right because the false information that it is spreading pertains to abortion, and an abortion referendum is taking place in Florida this November. Not so,” Moody wrote.

Moody also said the state hadn’t previously threatened earlier pro-Amendment 4 commercials until the Caroline ad.

According to FPF, one TV station, WINK-TV, a CBS affiliate in Fort Myers, yanked the ad and later resumed it.

Moody denied any link to WINK-TV refusing to play the ad and the state’s cease and desist letters.

“In the aftermath of these letters, it appears that only one television station — WINK-TV in Fort Myers — stopped airing FPF’s false claim about the availability of lifesaving medical services. It is unclear from the evidence in the record why this occurred,” Moody wrote.

Moody also argued that WINK-TV had been playing the Caroline ads even as FPF filed the lawsuit.

The health department sent the cease and desist letters on Oct. 4.

In court documents, the state said WINK-TV aired the Caroline ad four times on Oct. 4 and didn’t play it again until Oct. 8. Then, the Fort Myers station played it seven times on Oct. 14, four times on Oct. 16, and five times on Oct. 17, even though FPF sued on Oct. 16.

WINK-TV has not responded to a request for comment.

Moody also said the state hadn’t violated the FPF’s First Amendment rights because the political committee is still playing pro-Amendment 4 ads leading up to the Nov. 5 election.