Gov. DeSantis announces $1M disaster award to help hurricane-hit fisheries, seeks federal aid

Efforts to repair and rebuild fishing and aquaculture infrastructure damaged by Hurricanes Helene and Milton are getting a $1 million boost.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the funding award, which will come from the Florida Disaster Fund and go toward restoring boat slips, docks, fish houses and other such structures across the Big Bend region.

“The Big Bend’s fishing industry took a direct hit from hurricanes Debby and Helene, and so did the hardworking Floridians who make their living on the water,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement.

“Today’s investments will help to rebuild critical waterside infrastructure and help get Floridians in the fishing and aquaculture industries back to full operations.”

The Governor’s Office said it’s also seeking additional resources for fishing and aquaculture-related repairs from the federal government through a fisheries disaster declaration being submitted to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

DeSantis sought such aid after Hurricane Ian in 2022 and Hurricane Idalia the year after. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration denied the Ian request about six months after the storm hit Florida.

Under the Governor’s orders, the Department of Environmental Protection is expediting permits and approvals for businesses impacted on uplands or on the water. This, his office said, is to ensure rebuilding “is not delayed by bureaucracy.”

Further, DeSantis announced several discounts on fishing and hunting licenses so anglers can return to the water as fast as possible. That includes 50% off annual and five-year fishing and hunting licenses for Floridians from Friday to Jan. 3, half off lifetime licenses for minors and annual saltwater and freshwater combo licenses for $5.

“Governor DeSantis has a proven track record of helping communities recover quickly and rebuild fully after storms,” said Roger Young, Executive Director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “We are grateful for his leadership and support in assisting the fishing industry as it recovers from hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton.”