Federal funding approved for Port Tampa Bay study on renewable and green energy use

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is giving a big financial boost to Port Tampa Bay to improve climate and air quality control at the transportation and logistics hub.

The port is getting $1.8 million in federal funding to develop air emissions reduction standards and other long-term planning initiatives. Federal officials want port officials to conduct a feasibility study and to develop a plan that will eventually lead to zero emissions over time. Much of the funding is designed to help influence the use of renewable and clean energy sources to run the port.

The study will hopefully lead to developing renewable energy approaches at Port Tampa Bay, officials said. Those approaches would include the use of electrical fuel, batteries, hydrogen and other green fuel technology.

“Port Tampa Bay is proud of our environmental record and accomplishments. This funding will allow us to establish a roadmap for electrification and decarbonization of the port in partnership with our cruise line partners and cargo terminal operators,” said Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay President and CEO. “Our diverse lines of business open numerous opportunities to electrify operations and reduce emissions, following in line with maritime trends and best practices.”

The total cost of the project is expected to run about $2 million. Port Tampa Bay is also securing about $200,000 in local funds to help pay for the development of green standards.

“I was proud to champion Port Tampa Bay’s vision for Clean Ports Climate and Air Quality Planning,” said U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Democrat whose 14th Congressional District represents the port and surrounding areas on the Gulf Coast.

“This new federal support, made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act, will allow the installation of new electric infrastructure and replace outdated equipment to improve efficiency and support the transition to zero emissions. With this project, the Port will extend its environmental stewardship to improving and protecting air quality across Tampa Bay.”