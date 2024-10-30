Christmas is coming soon to Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando’s holiday parade and Hogwarts Castle nighttime show are returning next month to help guests get in the mood for Christmas.

The theme park announced that the festivities begin Nov. 22 and run until Dec. 31.

“As part of admission to the theme parks, guests can enjoy a merry slate of festive experiences inspired by beloved characters and stories,” Universal Orlando said in a press release.

At Universal Studios Florida, the big balloons and holiday floats are back at Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.

“Capping off the picturesque parade is a special appearance by Santa Claus and the magnificent lighting of a grand 80-foot Christmas tree,” Universal said in a press release.

The nighttime spectacle “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” is also returning to show projections featuring Christmas moments from the popular Harry Potter movies.

Fans can expect to see holiday decorations throughout the park, including in Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade.

At Seuss Landing, Universal guests can watch a live retelling of the Dr. Seuss holiday classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in the stage show, “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.”

“Guests will also be able to enjoy themed food and beverage, shop seasonal merchandise from an all-new Holiday Tribute Store, enjoy meet and greets with their favorite characters who are also in the holiday spirit — including the fan-favorite Earl the Squirrel, and take part in an all-new Holiday Nutcracker Hunt that will take them on a scavenger hunt across Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk,” Universal said in the press release.

The theme park is also upselling the Universal Holiday Tour to give visitors more access to the festivities, including an exclusive meet and greet with the Grinch and Max.

Orlando’s theme parks are known for their holiday celebrations.

Disney World recently announced the celebrities narrating the Epcot Candlelight Procession, which starts Nov. 29 and ends Dec. 30.