October 31, 2024
Florida law enforcement cracks down on convicted sex offenders on Halloween

Drew DixonOctober 31, 2024

Halloween full moon
Convicted sex offenders could be arrested on the spot in Florida if they violate rules on Halloween activity.

Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) officials are increasing monitoring of convicted sex offenders in the state to make sure they are not in contact with children on Halloween.

FDC probation officers and law enforcement agencies across Florida are fanning out to inspect the homes of sex offenders who are under the supervision of felony case handlers. Those convicted of sexual and predatory offenses have been ordered not to participate in any Halloween-related activities in Florida. Probation and law enforcement officials will be on alert to make sure those convicts are following court orders.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis has prioritized public safety in Florida,” said FDC Secretary Ricky Dixon. “Children and their families should be able to engage in time honored traditions within their local communities without fearing those who may wish them harm. We want to thank our dedicated staff and our law enforcement partners for their efforts to keep Florida’s communities free and safe.”

Corrections and law enforcement officials will conduct thousands of home inspections on Thursday. Those inspections are designed to enforce strict compliance among sex offenders who were convicted of felony crimes.

Sex offenders are ordered to follow holiday-specific restrictions, which include not giving out candy or other treats, turning off porch lights, closing blinds, not decorating outside, not answering the door for trick-or-treaters, not dressing in costumes or masks, and not attending Halloween parties.

Any convicted sex offenders found to be violating the stipulations will face immediate arrest, officials said.

“This annual initiative is one of the many ways we follow Gov. DeSantis’ lead in prioritizing public safety and upholding our duty to enforce the conditions set forth by the sentencing authority,” said Assistant Deputy Secretary of Community Corrections Joe Winkler.

“This planned compliance initiative is a joint-effort enhanced by the heroic support of our law enforcement partners across the state including our state agencies, sheriff’s offices, and police departments. I want to personally thank every member of our staff that is foregoing time with their families tonight to keep our communities safe.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories