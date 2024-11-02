November 2, 2024
Doctors rally for Amendment 4 as the abortion rights fight is down to the wire

Gabrielle RussonNovember 2, 2024

florida-abortion-ballot
Will the initiative reach the 60% support needed to pass?

Doctors are knocking on doors and rallying for Amendment 4 in St. Petersburg and Tampa during the last weekend before Tuesday’s election.

Floridians Protecting Freedom also reported about $450,000 in campaign donations through Oct. 30, which brings the Amendment 4 political committee’s final count to $110 million since April 2023.

It’s the final push for Amendment 4, which is expected to be decided by a razor-thin margin on Tuesday. While abortion rights initiatives have passed across the country, Florida’s measure needs at least 60% of the vote to succeed.

Recent polls show a major of Florida voters support abortion rights, but it’s unclear whether the necessary supermajority will do so.

The proposed constitutional amendment would limit government interference on abortion before viability — which is considered about 24 weeks — or to save the mother’s life.

Florida passed an abortion ban on most pregnancies starting at six weeks that went into effect in May.

Some doctors are taking a more political role speaking out on the abortion rights issues and are expected to play an important role in FPF’s mobilizing efforts this weekend.

“Physicians in Florida have given resounding support towards Amendment 4, with over 850 doctors officially endorsing the campaign and calling on Floridians to return private healthcare decisions to women and their doctors and away from politicians,” according to a FPF press release.

Meanwhile, Florida Physicians Against Amendment 4 has said more than 700 physicians and medical professionals signed a petition against abortion rights initiative. The group, which has joined Gov. Ron DeSantis at anti-abortion rallies across the state, declined to release a list of the names for privacy reasons but said the petition signers were from 100 cities across Florida and nearly every county.

DeSantis attacked doctors who voiced their concerns that Florida’s exemptions create fear and murky rules for physicians treating pregnant women who develop complications. 

“Honestly, they should be sued to high heaven for medical malpractice,” DeSantis said at an Oct. 29 rally.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

One comment

  • Rita Joseph

    November 2, 2024 at 7:39 am

    Ballots can’t change our fundamental moral obligations.
    There can be no ballot results in any State that can set aside the US Constitution’s founding principle that forbids the deliberate killing of our fellow human beings.
    Both science and reason tell us that our unborn children are fellow human beings, smaller than us but already belonging to our human family. Once conceived, each new human being is already one of us—the very same human being from conception to natural death—unique, lovable, always deserving of our protection.
    The Founders recognized the “self-evident” truth that, for all human beings created equal, their right to life is the unalienable gift of “their Creator.”

    Reply

Categories