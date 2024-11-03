Mobilizing for Kamala Harris, Democrats make final push for votes with ‘Souls to the Polls’ events

Democrats are holding more “Souls to the Polls” events across Florida this weekend in a final push to rally the Black vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.

Team Harris-Walz and the Florida Democratic Party are working with Black faith and community leaders for the events to try and build momentum for Harris and down the ballot before Tuesday’s election.

The itinerary includes Sunday with Souls to the Polls stops scheduled in Leon, Duval, Alachua, Hillsborough and Miami-Dade counties.

“During the events, speakers will highlight Vice President Harris’ New Way Forward for Black families that will lower costs, make homeownership more attainable, and give everyone an opportunity to not just get by, but get ahead,” the Harris campaign said in a press release. “Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda will raise taxes on Black middle-class families by nearly $4,000 and take this country backward.”

The Harris-Walz team also hosted a similar event in Palm Beach County event on Saturday.

Former President Bill Clinton will be trying to mobilize voters leaving church Sunday to vote early. That comes after Hillary Clinton spoke on Saturday in Tampa.

The Harris campaign has held Souls to the Polls across the country, with Harris recently stopping at Black churches in Georgia.

“Our country is at a crossroads, and where we go from here is up to us as Americans and as people of faith,” Harris said at one stop last month at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, according to CNN.

“We face this question: What kind of country do we want to live in?” she said. “A country of chaos, fear and hate, or a country of freedom, compassion and justice?”

Harris hasn’t visited the Sunshine State as a presidential candidate, as polls show her trailing behind Trump.

A poll by Emerson College showed the former President’s support at 52% versus Harris’ 44% in Florida.

The poll, conducted Oct. 18-20, had a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points.