November 5, 2024
Orange County TDT revenue jumps 5% in September
How much would you pay to go to Walt Disney World during the holidays? A lot more, apparently.

Gabrielle Russon November 5, 2024

Visit Orlando also said the Thanksgiving holiday was showing 'strong growth, with leisure bookings pacing 7% ahead of last year.'

September brought good news for Orlando’s tourism industry.

The Orange County tourism development tax (TDT) generated $25.8 million, up 5% from September 2023, making it the highest September amount ever recorded, said Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond.

Fueling the growth was the Orange County Convention Center hosting several midsize events that brought in 12,000 visitors, as well as Hurricane Helene, which forced some to evacuate to Central Florida to seek shelter in hotels, officials said.

October’s numbers — which cover the finale of the busy Halloween season and Hurricane Milton — are expected to be released in early December.

So far, the 6% surcharge on Orange County hotel rooms and short-term stays is helping revenues rise, officials said.

“On a fiscal year basis, collections were up by $140,100. This is an increase of approximately 0.04% over the last fiscal year. Since last year’s collections were the highest on record to date, this year’s are now the highest,” Diamond said.

Meanwhile, Visit Orlando released its tourism outlook for the rest of the year.

“Orlando’s hotel demand is projected to outpace last year’s for the final quarter of the year from October to December, with on-the-books room nights pacing 2.4% higher than in 2023,” Visit Orlando said Tuesday.

Visit Orlando also said the Thanksgiving holiday was showing “strong growth, with leisure bookings pacing 7% ahead of last year.”

Visit Orlando reported advance airline ticket sales to Orlando from both domestic and international destinations up about 3% over last year.

The September TDT figures were released after Comcast reported last week third-quarter attendance was down at Universal Orlando theme parks.

Theme park revenue fell 5% to $2.3 billion, compared to $2.4 billion in the same time period in 2023.

However, Comcast owners are banking on high demand in May when it opens the brand-new Epic Universe theme park along with three new hotels. Universal says the new park will make Universal a one-week destination for tourists.

The Walt Disney Co. is scheduled to release its earnings next week.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando.

