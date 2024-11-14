Last Call for 11.14.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will move quickly to set special elections to replace U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz, who were appointed to positions in the new Trump administration.

“I’ve instructed Secretary of State Cord Byrd to formulate and announce a schedule for the upcoming special elections immediately,” DeSantis posted on X.

Byrd says the Department of State “will have this schedule posted soon” and is “working to ensure these special elections are conducted as soon as possible.”

Gaetz represents Florida’s 1st Congressional District, which covers much of the Panhandle, while Waltz represents Florida’s 6th Congressional District, which runs up the state’s eastern coast.

The field of candidates for the seat hasn’t had time to gel, but at least one potential candidate for Waltz’s seat — incoming state Sen. Tom Leek — has confirmed he will not run in CD 6, while another — Jacksonville City Council member Rory Diamond — said he is considering a run.

Historically, DeSantis hasn’t moved with urgency to fill empty congressional seats. Still, both soon-to-be-vacated Congressional Districts are firmly Republican, and the slim margin in the Republican-controlled U.S. House is likely the impetus for an expedited Special Election schedule.

“I’m staying clear of that one.”

— U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, when asked whether he was surprised by Gaetz’s nomination for Attorney General.

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Matt Gaetz may be Trump’s AG pick, but Republican Senators’ lack of enthusiasm gives his chances of confirmation a Wobbly Knee.

DeSantis gets a Chop Chop for committing to a speedy Special Election schedule to fill CDs 1 and 6.

Order a round of Golden Years for the folks in Palm City, which was just recognized as the state’s No. 1 city for retirees.

Unbeaten Florida, Florida State meet on Friday

The Gators and Seminoles meet as undefeated teams on the basketball court on Friday in Tallahassee (6 p.m. ET, ACC Network).

Florida (3-0) opened the season with victories over two other instate teams, South Florida and Jacksonville, before topping Grambling State on Monday, 86-62. Five Gators scored in double figures, led by Ruben Chinyelu’s 14 points in seven of eight shootings.

Florida, ranked #20 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll, has been playing amid an ongoing school inquiry into sexual harassment and stalking allegations against head coach Todd Golden.

Florida State (3-0) opened the season with victories over Northern Kentucky, Rice and Tarleton State. Friday’s game will be the Seminoles’ most challenging test of the season so far. In the Noles’ victory over Tarleton State on Tuesday, no player scored in double figures, but five Seminoles scored eight or more points, including freshman Daquan Davis, who finished with nine points.

FSU is 3-0 for the 14th time under head coach Leonard Hamilton.

Friday will mark the 75th meeting between the two programs. Florida leads the all-time series 46-28, and the Gators have won the last three meetings. Florida State has won seven of the previous nine games against the Gators in Tallahassee.

Last year, Florida built a 30-point halftime lead and beat the Seminoles 89-68.

