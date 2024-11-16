Takeaways from Tallahassee — Flying sky high

As a mode of travel, flying is probably the most divisive.

Some would tell you they love all aspects of flying — the atmosphere, the excitement of your journey, people-watching and having an overly expensive beer. Just as many will harp on the tedious, stressful or anxiety-inducing aspects — TSA lines, arriving hours early, unexplained delays, loud takeoffs, bumpy landings, and all those crazy DEN conspiracy theories.

No matter which side of the fence you sit on, this isn’t a controversial take — not all airports are created equal.

Some are just objectively worse than others. And the Tallahassee International Airport (which has only been “international” since 2015, they aren’t fooling anyone) is one of those.

Most Tallahassee natives don’t even fly out of it because it is so expensive compared to the cheaper, far more reliable airport a couple of hours down I-10.

This week, incoming House Speaker Daniel Perez joined the 850 airborne discussion. a

In a memo Wednesday, the Miami Republican told it like it is: “Many parts of our state can be difficult to access by air, particularly when traveling to and from Tallahassee.”

This is true; being needed in Tallahassee throughout a Legislative Session can be difficult when your district is a seven-and-a-half-hour drive away.

Seriously, it takes about as long to drive from Key West to Tally as it does to cross Texas end-to-end.

But this statement doesn’t pass through our metaphorical TSA without being questioned. Perez is trying to lay out some new flying rules this week. As of now, House members have a “blanket prohibition” barring them from taking private planes, if the aircraft is owned by a company with any business before the Legislature … which probably covers somewhere around 100% of private planes.

However, the same rules don’t apply in the Senate, which Perez claims is “unfair.” So, he plans to change that.

With a pending measure (HR 1-0), House members would be allowed to fly on private jets regardless of who’s name is on the aircraft’s lease, at the cost of the private flight, divided by the number of heads on the plane.

“We believe this new rule will provide some additional flexibility without allowing House members to receive a disproportionate benefit from a lobbyist or principal,” Perez said.

So, is the Tallahassee airport catching strays from Perez because it is deserved? Well, yes, but there are complexities. Many have questioned lobbyists’ role in unraveling a prohibition that probably seems like a no-brainer to John Q. Public and Speaker-D has a few words that could ease his concerns.

“The House has a zero-tolerance policy for any attempt to avoid, manipulate, or undermine the lobbyist disclosure system,” Perez said, adding that any lobbyists who fail to conform to the new standards and rules related to disclosing information will face hearings and possible financial sanctions from the Rules and Ethics Committee.

And we all know how quick and efficient such investigations are when the guy holding the gavel wants them to be.

SOS — Sure, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio missed out on the Veep pick a couple of months ago, but he’s still about to be near the top in the presidential line of succession. This week, Rubio was announced as the incoming Donald Trump administration’s pick for Secretary of State, one of the most prized posts in the executive branch. Rubio will need to vacate his Senate seat to take the job, of course, and a few names (such as Lara Trump) are floated around for the appointment. Still, in a few months, Florida will be the home state of the President and the No. 4 in the line of succession.

Top Cop — Rubio isn’t the only Sunshine State pol being named to a top-tier post in the exec. In what was doubtless Trump’s most controversial pick thus far, it was announced U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is his choice for Attorney General. Gaetz was quick to resign his seat, too, perhaps to dodge the release of a potentially scathing report from the House Ethics Committee. The gambit seems like it may work, with House Speaker Mike Johnson putting the brakes on the report’s release.

And NSA, too — Trump this week tapped U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, a retired Army National Guard officer and war veteran, as his National Security Adviser. A graduate of Virginia Military Institute, the appointment will put the Green Beret at the forefront of a litany of national security crises — ranging from the ongoing effort to provide weapons to Ukraine and escalating worries about the growing alliance between Russia and North Korea to the persistent attacks in the Middle East by Iran proxies and the push for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and Hezbollah.

No cigar — In a week of wins for many of Florida’s Republican pols, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott came up empty. Fresh off a convincing re-election win, Scott was seen as the incoming President’s preferred pick to succeed Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell as the Republican Leader. Scott had previously challenged McConnell for the job, losing to the longtime Leader, but with him stepping down, it was time for some fresh blood. However, fate wasn’t on Scott’s side. South Dakota’s John Thune ultimately won the job. Scott’s loss irked many conservatives, with some even floating primary challenges against Senators who voted against Scott in the leadership race.

Special Elex — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will move quickly to set special elections to replace Gaetz and U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, who has been tapped to serve as Trump’s National Security Adviser. “I’ve instructed Secretary of State Cord Byrd to formulate and announce a schedule for the upcoming special elections immediately,” DeSantis posted on X. Gaetz represents Florida’s 1st Congressional District covering much of the Panhandle. In contrast, Waltz represents Florida’s 6th Congressional District, which runs up the state’s eastern coast. Historically, DeSantis hasn’t moved with urgency to fill empty congressional seats. Still, both soon-to-be-vacated Congressional Districts are firmly Republican, and the slim margin in the Republican-controlled U.S. House is likely the impetus for an expedited Special Election schedule.

— Long live the (tourism) king —

Despite being the butt of many jokes, being the armpit of America, having notorious news stories about drunken citizens, and even running ads telling people to stay away during Spring Break, Florida is still one of the go-to destinations for traveling Americans and tourists around the world to visit.

Beautiful beaches, untouched nature, college and professional sports teams, theme parks, and nightlife in major cities are all magnets for curious travelers. Even with storms ripping through this hurricane season, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced this week that Florida had record-breaking visitation numbers in the third quarter of the year.

A whopping 34.6 million visitors made their way to the “Free State of Florida,” as the Governor likes to call it, a 1.8% increase over Q3 2023. The breakdown of the numbers shows that out of the 34.6 million tourists, 31.8 million were domestic travelers, 2.3 million came from overseas, and 582,000 of our maple syrup-loving neighbors to the north flocked down.

This continues the state’s streak of record-setting visitation numbers, showing that interest in visiting (and coming back) is still growing.

“It is a testament to our model, and we will continue to operate our state with common sense, fiscal responsibility, environmental stewardship, and a penchant for freedom,” DeSantis said.

— Gabagool Governor —

Italian culture can be felt throughout our lives.

Whether it’s the food you eat, movies you watch that were filmed literally in Italy or take place in Italy, or music you listen to (Vivaldi anyone?).

Florida and Italy actually have some middle ground in the Venn diagram — both are peninsulas known for their natural landscapes and rich history.

This week, DeSantis met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to strengthen the relationship between Florida and Italy.

The meeting is part of the Governor’s international trade and business development plan with Italy which includes making stops in Rome, Florence, and Milan, alongside a delegation of 85 representatives to help bond Florida and Italy’s partnership.

The delegation consists of individuals from various manufacturing, tech, defense, military, education, and hospital industries.

Italy is already among Florida’s top 20 trading partners, accounting for $4.4 billion in annual bilateral trade.

“It was great to discuss relations between Florida and Italy with the Prime Minister today in Rome. We hope that Florida and Italy’s relationship continues to grow, and we welcome greater investment from Italian companies in our state,” DeSantis said.

“We appreciate the Prime Minister hosting our trade delegation this week, and we are appreciative of her efforts to advance the interests of her country and her people.”

— What’s up Doc? —

Florida had a big week overseas.

DeSantis smiled and took photos throughout Italy for an economic partnership initiative, and Florida’s top doc and scientist got to flex their brains and muscles for a global audience.

Secretary Jason Weida and the Florida Life Sciences delegation (which includes executives from Mayo Clinic and Tampa General Hospital) opened the Florida Pavilion at the MEDICA Trade Fair 2024.

Through the pavilion, Florida was able to showcase the Sunshine State’s health care industry and “dedication to innovation” domestically and internationally, such as by showcasing the 17 “boundary-pushing ” Florida-based medical device companies.

After the trade fair, Weida and the delegation made their way to Germany — no, not to watch the Panthers vs. Giants game, but to meet with the German Health Alliance.

Weida and GHA explored the possibilities of future collaborations between Florida and German health companies.

The next stop on their European vacation was Best, Netherlands, to visit the Royal Philips Innovation Center, one of the global leaders in health technology and one of the largest health care companies in the world.

Then, the team headed to Milan, Italy, to meet with the Governor and facilitate the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Florida International University (FIU), the Florida-based company Insightec Inc., and The Neurological Institute of Besta. The MOU aims to foster collaboration on research and treatment of brain diseases.

“We are strengthening Florida’s European partnerships, demonstrating our dedication to innovation and collaboration. Our goal is to attract the brightest minds and most creative initiatives that will drive problem-solving and advancement in Florida’s health care industry,” said Weida.

— On holiday —

While most school kids are just excited to get the day off on Veterans Day, it’s important to remember why that is — to honor those who fight to protect our freedom (or, at least what’s left of it), even during the “most wonderful time of the year.”

On this Veterans Day, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez announced the second annual “Holiday Letters to Heroes,” an initiative to encourage Florida K-8 students to write holiday-themed letters to those deployed or on state active duty in the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard this festive season.

LG Nuñez is teaming up with the Florida Department of Education to collect and send letters to the heroes serving in Florida.

“The men and women in the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard courageously serve our state every day, sacrificing time away from their families and loved ones, even during the holidays. This year alone, our Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard soldiers have bravely stepped up to support Floridians during hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton, and ensured Florida remains ready and prepared to get through difficult times,” Nuñez said.

“My initiative, ‘LG on Mission,’ focuses on honoring the courage and bravery of our military and service members and it is my hope that these letters from our students will not only spread holiday cheer, but share our gratitude and appreciation, from one Floridian to another.”

Drawings and messages of support and appreciation for active-duty service members are encouraged. All letters must be received by Dec. 11.

— Peace of mind —

Florida’s Insurance Commissioner is trying to give some assurance to state residents who may be threatened with policy cancellations after two hurricanes plowed into the peninsula this fall.

Commissioner Mike Yaworsky issued a statement this week encouraging Florida policyholders to contact the Office of Insurance Regulation if they’ve been impacted by hurricanes Helene or Milton and their insurance companies are giving notice of cancellation.

“Emergency orders are in place that prohibit the cancellation or nonrenewal of a policy in an affected county until Dec. 10. OIR recently amended emergency orders to extend grace periods for policies and further protect Floridians affected by the storms. OIR stands ready to enforce these orders, if necessary,” a press release from Yaworsky’s office said.

Insurance regulators are raising the alarm about insurance companies trying to avoid honoring their policies in the wake of Helene, which hit the Big Bend area on Sept. 26, and Milton, which slammed the Gulf Coast on Oct. 9.

— Well done —

Sisters are doing it right in Florida.

Two women re-elected to the Florida House of Representatives are honored for their leadership among women in the state.

EMILY’s List, a national organization that works to elect women to political office, recognized state Reps. Lindsay Cross, a St. Petersburg Democrat, and Allison Tant, a Tallahassee Democrat, as exemplary female leaders.

The two were re-elected to House District 60 and District 9 seats, respectively.

“EMILY’s List is thrilled to congratulate these Democratic pro-choice women on their victories to the Florida state House. It is critical to have voices like theirs in office as Floridians continue living under an extreme, near-total abortion ban and Republicans in the state have been using their power to further attack our freedoms. We look forward to watching these women deliver impactful results for Floridians and stand up for their communities,” an EMILY’s List press release said.

Tant and Cross are no strangers to EMILY’s List backing, as the organization endorsed Cross in 2018 and 2022 and Tant in 2020.

— Riding high —

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) is riding high and getting closer to adding autonomous vehicles to its public transportation fleet.

The JTA Board of Directors approved a contract for negotiating contracts to purchase autonomous vehicles. This is a process, but it is a crucial step toward actually buying some.

The board also agreed to narrow down their list of prospective autonomous vehicle companies to consider. That list has been whittled down to ADASTEC Corp., Beep Inc. and May Mobility. That agreement was also shared in a partnership with the Florida Public Transportation Association.

“As a recognized leader in public transportation, we are honored to once again serve as the lead agency for a statewide procurement,” stated JTA Board Chair Debbie Buckland. “This achievement reflects the unwavering support of our Board and our shared commitment to advancing the future of mobility.”

— Dems divided —

Democrats nationwide have had a week to evaluate their decisions and lackluster performance in last week’s election.

Did the party veer too far right or too far left? Did the campaign distance itself from Joe Biden enough or too much? The internal division has begun as people are forced to look inward.

The City Commission races in Tallahassee are a microcosm of those and other questions Democrats are mulling nationwide, and the Tallahassee Institute for Politics is taking a deeper look into how those contests played out.

TIP released its first “White Paper” this week covering the Seat 1 and Seat 2 races for the Tallahassee City Commission. Among the four candidates, all were Democrats. The report is full of finger-pointing and accusations of favoritism by some organized groups.

For example, Seat 1 candidate Rev. Rudy Fergusen filed a complaint with the Florida Democratic Party, accusing the county party of taking sides in the race. TIP’s report found dozens of social media posts endorsing or favoring one Democratic nominee over another, with one post stating, “When we endorse a candidate, we mean it.”

The full report is available here.

— Trailer Park Boys —

Believe it or not, the 2024 hurricane season isn’t over — not technically — and 2024 really did rock the state of Florida and the Southeast.

Florida’s beautiful state parks are a big pull of tourism and take up a sizable chunk of the state. Parks are essential to tourism and the state economy, so it is important to get them back up and cleaned up quickly after a natural disaster, especially because this can save lives.

Sometimes, the best defense is prepping.

The Florida State Parks Foundation and Florida Power & Light Co. this week announced a joint initiative that will add three new trailers and equipment, totaling $215,000, to parks’ strike and recovery teams during major weather events.

The $215,000 comes from two grants from NextEra Energy Foundation (the charitable arm of FPL’s parent company) and the Florida State Parks Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund.

When Hurricane Milton was approaching, nearly 150 of the 175 state parks were forced to close. This money will help parks clean up quicker and help rescue teams.

“At FPL, we know firsthand the hard work that goes into recovering after a storm impacts our state and its people. As Florida works to recover from hurricanes Helene and Milton, we are proud to donate these trailers and equipment to the Florida State Parks strike and recovery teams and to play a part in helping them reopen our parks safely,” said Kate MacGregor, FPL’s VP of Environmental Services.

— Bright idea —

This week, the Florida Municipal Electric Association had a bright idea: Honoring 20 public power utilities for their contributions to the state.

FMEA announced the awards for “Building Strong Communities” given to the utilities at the Energy Connections Conference & Trade Show in Daytona Beach. The awards honor Florida community-owned utilities for actions that help local communities through extra services and programs beyond simply providing power.

“Florida’s public power utilities not only serve their communities, but they also help create a sense of community. Whether that’s inviting residents out for movies in the park to hanging holiday decorations to gathering items for a food drive, our utilities and their employees want their communities to be the best they possibly can because they live there, too,” said Amy Zubaly, FMEA’s Executive Director.

The list of the recipients of the award includes Beaches Energy Services; the cities of Blountstown, Bushnell, and Chattahoochee; the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority; city of Green Cove Springs, Gainesville Regional Utilities, Homestead Public Services, JEA (formerly Jacksonville Electric Authority); Keys Energy Services, Kissimmee Utility Authority, Lakeland Electric; the cities of Leesburg and Newberry; New Smyrna Beach Utilities, Ocala Electric Utility, Orlando Utilities Commission; the cities of Tallahassee and Wauchula; and Winter Park Electric Utility.

— Chicken or egg? —

Anyone with a food allergy will tell you how often they double-check with the waiter or the ingredients list on the back of stuff they snag at the grocery store. Who wants to have an allergic reaction to something they voluntarily ate?

Even then, look at what happened at that Disney restaurant. Needless to say, no one wants to end their night like the little girl from “Hereditary” after she has a little cake at the party.

That said, if an allergen somehow lands somewhere it’s not supposed to be, that can be a huge problem.

Wegmans Food Market Inc. announced this week that it is voluntarily recalling “Large Sesame Salad with Chicken” because it contains an undeclared egg.

Although not the most common allergy for adults, any allergen can kill someone if it is severe enough. What came first, though, the sesame salad with chicken or the egg allergy?

—Law-esome news! —

Law school — the thing that feels like everyone who doesn’t know what to do with their Humanities or English degree claims they will pursue.

Across the U.S., students deciding where to get their undergrad must consider public vs. private schools, in-state vs. out-of-state, the cost of living, and the cost of tuition. Those questions get even more complicated when pursuing a grad degree.

However, this week, Florida State University College of Law received some news that could make those decisions a little easier.

For the second consecutive year, FSU Law has been ranked as the nation’s eighth-best law school for value by the National Jurist’s PreLaw Magazine.

The rankings consider factors such as return on investment, bar exam passage rates, postgraduate employment rates, tuition costs, and cost of living.

The magazine also gave the business law program an “A+” for its comprehensive and robust offerings.

“We are honored to continue our ranking as the nation’s eighth-best law school in terms of value. This recognition reflects our unrelenting commitment to providing a world-class legal education while ensuring our graduates are positioned for success in their careers without the heavy burden of student debt. We are proud to continue delivering outstanding value for our students,” said FSU College of Law Dean Erin O’Hara O’Connor.

— Dance, dance, university –

Art and FSU are classic combos, like peanut butter and jelly, bread and butter, fries and vanilla soft serve (really, try it), you name it.

Florida State University partially ranks as high as it does on college rankings because of its fine arts program. The dance program at Florida State University is also prestigious and had quite the visitor this week.

Choreographer Peter Chu, a dancer with a 30-plus-year career collaborating with the works of Cirque du Soleil, Ballet Jazz de Montreal, Crystal Pite’s Kidd Pivot, and So You Think You Can Dance, shared his wisdom with FSU students during two separate weeklong residencies.

Chu is from Bronx, New York, but grew up in Cocoa Beach and graduated from The Juilliard School with a BFA in dance.

Chu is known for fusing contemporary dance and movement with traditional Chinese medicine, creating a unique style.

“Bringing in guest artists like Chu is part of our ongoing commitment to student growth, providing dancers the opportunity to interact with and learn directly from artists of international acclaim,” said Anjali Austin, the Chair of the School of Dance.

The work and process culminate with the premiere of Chu’s adapted piece, “Text When You Take Off,” which will take place during “An Evening of Dance,” which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

The event will showcase work by FSU faculty, Chu himself, and FSU’s School of Dance and their students.

“Working with Peter Chu has taught me how important the creative process is. There is so much behind-the-scenes work to present a piece in the most impactful way. This experience gave me insight into what life might be like in a professional company, which has been a long-standing dream of mine,” said Emmett Higgins, a senior dance major from Orlando.

— Back in Black —

It is crazy to comprehend that in the United States, where we waste food daily, millions don’t know where their next meal will come from.

It is a bleak thought, to be sure. Still, many organizations across the nation and in Florida are taking action.

The Junior League of Tallahassee will hold its ninth annual “Little Black Dress Initiative (LBDI)” on Nov. 18-22. Each advocate will wear the same black dress or outfit to symbolically represent the limits that poverty allows with choices and opportunities in the community.

One in four children in the Big Bend region faces food insecurity — 11,830 kids in Leon County alone.

All funds raised during LBDI will go to organizations that provide children with necessities, such as Big Bend Bites, a group that helps fight food insecurity by delivering nutritious meals to families, and Kid’s Boutique, a project that gives children clothes, school supplies, and other essentials.

— Bounce back —

After a disappointing loss to Prairie View A&M, Florida A&M looks to rebound at home against winless Mississippi Valley State (1 p.m. ET, Saturday, HBCU Go).

FAMU (5-4, 3-2 SWAC) saw its faint division title hopes evaporate with a 31-12 loss to Prairie View. The Rattlers cannot pass Jackson State in the Eastern Conference standings of the SWAC. Jackson State is 6-0 in conference play, including a head-to-head win over Florida A&M.

After this weekend, Florida A&M has conference games against Bethune-Cookman and Alabama A&M.

FAMU has won 23 consecutive home games, the nation’s second-longest FCS home winning streak. Only South Dakota State (26) has a longer active home winning streak.

Rattlers’ quarterback Daniel Richardson continues to put up big numbers, throwing 19 touchdown passes (tied for 14th among FCS quarterbacks) and seven interceptions while gaining 2,030 yards through the air (26th).

Florida A&M has never lost to Mississippi Valley State on the football field, winning all five meetings, including a 31-7 win last year.

— Capitol Directions —

Mother Nature — Up arrow — Thanks for sparing the Florida peninsula from T.S. Sara.

Ron DeSantis — Up arrow — He may not get to pick the state’s next U.S. Senator but he spent a week in Italy on a “trade mission,” touring the Ferrari HQ and listening to Andrea Bocelli.

Matt Gaetz — Up arrow — He’s about to become the most powerful Floridian not named Trump.

Florida GOP — Up arrow — It’s confirmed: Nikki Fried is remaining with the Florida Democratic Party.

Jason Pizzo — Up arrow — Shev Jones for U.S. Senate certainly makes Pizzo’s Gov run easier.

Danny Perez — Up arrow — Yeah, yeah … everyone lavishes praise when a new guy takes the gavel, but we really mean this: He has a distinct, well-defined vision for his term leading the Chamber.

Jay Trumbull — Up arrow — What better training is there for a future Senate Prez than a serious Approps job?

Danny Burgess — Up arrow — When education is the Senate’s top priority, the Pre-K-12 Education Approps Chair is one of the top Senators.

Juan Carlos Porras — Up arrow — He was the first Trump endorser in the House; hearing he’s eyeing either a state Senate or congressional run soon.

Will Robinson — Up arrow — Rarely do you see a House member go from losing a Speaker’s race to becoming part of leadership.

Michelle Salzman — Crossways arrow — We get it … you want to run for CD 1. But you did endorse DeSantis, didn’t you? MAGA doesn’t forget.

Nick Iarossi — Up arrow — Who else can go from Mar-a-Lago to Manza with the Gov.?

Matthew Blair — Up arrow — It’s pretty cool when you can say your brother is a Deputy Chief of Staff to the President of the United States.

Chris Dorworth — Up arrow — It’s also pretty cool when you can say one of your best friends is Attorney General of the United States.

Larry Keefe — Up arrow — We smell a comeback.

News Service of Florida — Up arrow — Congrats to all of the incredible women on the 2024 Above & Beyond list.

News Service of Florida — Down arrow — That said, any list like that that doesn’t include Sarah Bascom or Kathy Mears is disappointingly incomplete.

Hayward House — Up arrow — Happy First Anniversary!

T-Pain — Up arrow — After a bumpy road with his hometown, the Tally legend has the key to the City and to our hearts.

Early Xmas decorators — Up arrow — IYKYK