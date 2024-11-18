Jessica Dudley: Let parents be parents — protect family rights

As a mother raising two children in an increasingly digital world, I know how important it is to keep them safe online. I’ve also spent nearly a decade using the internet to run a small business and know firsthand that when used safely, the internet can be an incredible instrument.

I understand the need for better tools to help parents protect their kids. But the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) goes too far. Instead of empowering parents, KOSA strips away their rights, giving government bureaucrats the power to decide what our kids can see and do online. Let’s be clear: we all want our kids to be safe online. But KOSA is simply not the answer.

KOSA would impose strict regulations on tech platforms, forcing them to decide what content is “safe” and “appropriate” for kids. While this might sound like a good idea on the surface, it’s a dangerous step toward censorship.

Under this legislation, unelected government officials in Washington, D.C., not parents, will be deciding what’s appropriate for children to see. KOSA would give the federal government even more control over what content is allowed on platforms and that control could be used to stifle free speech. This could open the door to increased online surveillance, more tracking of users, and greater censorship of speech. This is not a hypothetical concern — it’s a real threat to the way we share ideas and interact online.

As a mother, I believe in the power of parents to guide their children’s experiences online. KOSA threatens to take that power away and place it in the hands of bureaucrats like the Federal Trade Commission’s Lina Khan and state attorneys general. This bill would allow them to dictate what is “harmful” to children and limit access to content that could help kids learn, grow and develop their own worldviews.

We need to give parents the tools to protect their kids, not allow government interference in family decisions. It’s parents — not Washington insiders — who should decide what’s best for their children. KOSA represents a clear overreach of government authority into our families and homes, and that’s something every parent should be concerned about.

Furthermore, the internet has revolutionized education. With so much information at our children’s fingertips, we’ve seen firsthand how online resources can help them succeed in school and beyond. But under KOSA, kids could lose access to vital online platforms that support their growth and education. By forcing platforms to block content deemed inappropriate for kids, this legislation could unintentionally prevent them from accessing valuable educational tools.

What’s more, KOSA’s sweeping regulations would make it harder for tech companies to innovate and create new ways for children to learn online. In a time when we should be expanding educational opportunities, KOSA could push us backward.

The House has a chance to stand up for conservative values and stop KOSA in its tracks. We need to reject this bill outright — not amend it — because any version of KOSA represents a dangerous hindrance of our freedoms as parents and Americans. Even a watered-down version would give those in government the power to regulate what our children see online.

Defeating KOSA isn’t just about protecting kids — it’s about protecting free speech, parental rights and conservative values. We must reject this bill and focus on finding real solutions to online safety, solutions that empower parents and protect the free flow of ideas online. That’s why I’m calling on the House to reject KOSA in any form.

As parents, we know what’s best for our children — not the government. Let’s fight to keep that authority in the hands of families, right where it belongs.

___

Jessica Dudley serves as Chair of Posts For Possibilities. She lives in Orlando.